Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Elliana Rose, to Michaela Rathbun and Jason Stevens
- of Granville, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at 4:06 a.m., 9 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dawn and Chris Mulcahy of Hampton. Paternal grandparents Virginia and John Stevens of Vermont.
- A son, William Stewart, to William and Jessica
Clary-Brown
- of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Aug. 1, 2021, at 2:40 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Penny and the late Stewart Gates of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Amy Clary Stone and Vernon Stone of Hudson Falls and Christopher Brown of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Penelope Grace, to Madalyn
Kilburn and Christopher Isdell
- of Warrensburg, Monday, Aug. 2, 2020, at 7:49 p.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Angie and Jason Kilburn of Salem.
- A daughter, Emma Rae, to Bethany
Lacey and Jacob Cowin
- of Queensbury, Monday, Aug. 2, 2021, at 3:26 p.m., 5 pounds 10.7 ounces, 17.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents Amanda and Kevin Richard of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Lee and Wendy Cowin of Vermont.
- A daughter, Ella Baker, to Sara
Baker and Chad LaFountain
- of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at 8:16 a.m., 8 pounds 1.2 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ronald and Arlene Baker of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent James LaFountain of Gansevoort.
- A daughter, Dehlia Elizabeth, to Justin and Elizabeth
Hall
- of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at 5:50 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jay and Jane McAdam of Queensbury and Tom Olson and Patti Massey of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Mitchell and Bridget Hall of Queensbury.
- A son, Owen Matthew, to Jennifer and Jacob
Taylor
- of Queensbury, Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021, at 1:42 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Donald and Barbara Tesar of Port Henry. Paternal grandparents Matt and Laurie Cossey of Ticonderoga and Deanne Dufault of Ticonderoga.
- A daughter, Addison Leeann, to Kendra
Reece and Auron VanDerwarker
- of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 8:06 a.m., 8 pounds 0.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jeff Reese and Misty Ing of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Darren and Michelle VanDerwarker of Queensbury.
- A son, Phoenix Robert, to Zachary
Derosier and Katie Bornhoeft
- of Hadley, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 12:25 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kimberly Sullivan and Robert Duffey of Hadley.
- A daughter, Evelyn Grace, to Jordan and Matthew
Hoke
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, Aug. 4, 2021, at 9:38 p.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dan and Monelle Cottrell of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Rick and Lee Hoke of Rome.
- A son, Oliver Thomas, to Courtney and Thomas
Moseman
- of Glens Falls, Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at 3:06 p.m., 8 pounds 3.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Laurie Kincaid of Lake Luzerne and Barry and Barbara Kincaid of Bolton Landing. Paternal grandparents Maryellen and Thomas Moseman of Bolton Landing.
- A son, Easton Michael, to Bria and Don
Ballard
- of Fort Ann, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 9:02 p.m., 5 pounds 15 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathleen and James Terrio of Granville. Paternal grandparents Karen and Donald Ballard of Comstock.
- A daughter, Keeley Morgan, to Jenna and Rory
Delaney
- of Wilton, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 11:36 p.m., 7 pounds 1 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dave and Terri Mirabile of Knox. Paternal grandparents Joe and Linda Delaney of Burnt Hills.
- A son, Parker Thomas, to Bryan and Brianna
Steele
- of Hudson Falls, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 6:03 a.m., 8 pounds 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Anne and Michael Palmer of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Karen and Cameron Steele of Hudson Falls.
A son, Austin Scott, to Kelly Gallagher of Granville and Bryan Lull
- of Vermont, Friday, Aug. 6, 2021, at 12:51 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
- A son, Jackson Patrick, to Michael and Justine
Barton
- of Gansevoort, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 1:19 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joe and Bonnie Greco of Wilton. Paternal grandparent Jeff and Carol Barton of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Gabriella Ann, to Misty and Mike
Decaro
- of Hartford, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 3:58 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Paul and Darcy Lacross of Hartford. Paternal grandparents Mark and Joan Decaro of Queensbury.
- A son, Bentley Adam, to Emily and Jason
Wood
- of Argyle, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 4:03 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Bruce and Zoe White of Argyle. Paternal grandparents Darryl Wood of Argyle and Janet Carruthers Wood of South Glens Falls.
- A son, Slate Thomas, to Casandra and Devon
Hutchinson of Queensbury, Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, at 12:06 a.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Michelle and Tom Coratolo of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents Laura and Steve Sax of Queensbury and Bruce Hutchinson and Lynn Thompson of Queensbury.