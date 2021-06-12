Glens Falls Hospital
• A son, Jameson, to Alexis and Frank FIORINO of Whitehall, Monday, May 3, 2021 at 4:18 p.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Wendy Bailey and John Twyman of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Gina and Frank Fiorino of Whitehall.
• A daughter, Emily Rose, to Genevieve and Robert DOMENICI of Mechanicville, Monday, May 3, 2021 at 1:00 p.m., 5 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and the late Genevieve Brown of Sicklerville, New Jersey. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Ginny Domenici of Mechanicville.
• A son, Jack Jerome, to Allen and Stephanie LANDUEN of Gansevoort, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 4:03 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Barbara and Robert Bergin. Paternal grandparents are Joanne and Michael Londuen.
• A daughter, Evalynn Jane, to Ross and Natasha MALONE of Crown Point, Tuesday, May 4, 2021 at 1:18 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are William Burns of Ticonderoga and Ryan Waite and Theresa Burns of Crown Point. Paternal grandparents are Todd and Carla Malone of Crown Point.
• A daughter, Rory MaKenna, to Kaitlin and Robert KING of Middle Granville, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:15 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Pamela Ouellette of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Charles and Mary Kind of Granville.
• A son, Coltin Austin, to Tiffany GATTI and Coltin HOLMAN of Queensbury, May 5, 2021 at 3:59 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa Talmage and Robert Fleeman of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is Ellen Gipe of Queensbury.
• A son, Gus Leon, to Robert and Angela BROOKS of Hudson Falls, Monday, May 10, 2021 at 12:50 a.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Laura Nichols and Leon Nash of South Glens Falls and Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Tammy Brooks of Stony Creek.
• A son, Oliver Isaac, to Desiree MORGAN and Daniel VIELE of Lake Luzerne, Friday, May 7, 2021 at 12:13 p.m., 7 pounds, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sheldon Steady and Andrea Gordon of Bristol and New Haven, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Thomas Smith and Mary Lou Viele of Oneonta and North Creek.
• A son, Brodie Jaxon, to Brandon and Jackie VILLANO of South Glens Falls, Friday, May 7, 2021 at 541 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jay and Lori Harrington of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Jeannine Villano of South Glens Falls.
• A daughter, Alice Jone, to Nicholas and Amanda SUMNER of Queensbury, Saturday, May 8, 2021 at 6:26 a.m.
• A daughter, MacKenzie Joy, to Georgianna and Joseph HAMILTON of Cambridge, Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 12:51 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Erika and the late Robert Doepper of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Carol and David Hamilton of Cambridge.
• A son, Noah James, to Delaney LOCKE and Tyler ZAUGG of Glens Falls, Monday, May 10, 2021 at 8 a.m., 9 pounds 2.9 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Carrie and Leonard Locke of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are Bianca and Michael Zaugg of Lake Luzerne.
• A son, Greyson Richard, to Alicia DEFREEST of Fort Edward, Monday, May 10, 2021 at 7:12 a.m., 8 pounds 7.5 inches long, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Patricia Towers, Willis Defreest of Fort Edward.
• A daughter, Emery Mae, to Shelby and Nate BURDETT of Queensbury, Monday, May 10, 2021 at 6:27 a.m., 5 pounds 0.96 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Tammy Jenkins of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Eric and Gillian of Warrensburg.
• A son, Kaden James, to Lauren DALEY and Steve BURCH of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 4:40 p.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Melissa LaTour (John LaTour), Chris Daley (Renee Straut) of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Steve Burch and Lori Burch of Queensbury.
• A daughter, Gracelynn Rose, to Hannah McFARREN and Lucas SISCO of Granville, May 11, 2021 at 2 a.m., 6 pounds 10.4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Corrine and Jeremy Hurlburt of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Mellisa Harrison and Craig Sisco of Granville and Hartford.
• A daughter, Serenity Renea, to Destinee and Brandon REED of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 10:51 a.m., 4 pounds 13 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tera Martell and Kevin Sitten of New York and North Carolina. Paternal grandparents ae Yuette Vieira, Timmothy Reed of Timmothy-Fall River, Massachusetts.
• A daughter, Charlotte Danielle, to Tyler and Samantha WEIL of Glens Falls, Tuesday, May 11, 2021 at 5:46 a.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 21 inches long.
• A daughter, Brinley Lynn, to Morgan and Stephen NICHOLS of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 7:58 p.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Terrie and Matt Ellsworth of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tonya and Mike Nichols of Gouverneur.
• A son, Blake Richard, to Jillian and Eric BEACH of Hadley, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., 8 pounds 2.8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tom and Lisa Riley of Holly Ridge, North Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Kim Wallcer and Allen Beach of Lake Luzerne and Corinth.
• A son, Raiden Marshall, to Melissa MYERS and Jeremy MOON of Minverva, Thursday, May 13, 2021 at 12:31 p.m., 7 pounds 11.7 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kenneth and Sheri Myers of Rossville. Georgia. Paternal grandparent is Sally Wallace of Chestertown.
• A daughter, Sutton Olivia, to Randall and Kaeli KELLY of Hudson Falls, Friday, May 14, 2021 at 2:44 p.m., 8 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Patricia Bigelow of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Dennis and Donna Kelly of Kingsbury.
• A son, Noah Leonard, to Shana SANTOS and Eric BERRY of Glens Falls, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 6:37 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Danielle Santos and Richard Jackson of Waterbury, Connecticut. Paternal grandparents are Linda Berry and the late Steve Berry of Glens Falls.
• A son, Sylos William, to Sarah NEWTON and Joshua KRYWY of Hudson Falls, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 9:13 a.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Marguerite Newton and Robert Newton Sr. of Hudson Falls.
• A daughter, Richlynn Lee, to Richard WELLS and Rebecca STANLEY of Saratoga Springs, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 7:53 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Joe Stanley of Plaistow, New Hampshire. Paternal grandparents are William and Kelly Wells of Queensbury.
• A son, Hudso James Butler, to Lindsey and Steve BUTLER of Queensbury, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 5:16 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michelle and James Rice of Egg Harbor, New Jersey. Paternal grandparents are Doug and Ginny Butler of Bradford, Pennsylvania.
• A daughter, Sylvia Eileen, to Shaylyn and Michael BRANCATI of Argyle, Satruday, May 15, 2021 at 11:56 a.m., 7 pounds 11.7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kellie and Rich Hafner of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Anne-Marie and Anthony Brancati of Hudson Falls.
• A son, Camden Edward, to Tonya and Brett MILLINGTON of Granville, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 4:44 a.m., 6 pounds 6.1 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tracy Stone and Clarence Stone. Paternal grandparents are Craig Millington and Sherry Galvin.
• A daughter, Evelyn, to Kathryn and Aaron BELL of Gansevoort, Saturday, May 15, 2021 at 3:41 a.m., 7 pounds 8.8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ralph and Tammy Been of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Nancy Bell of Glens Falls.
• A son, Hudson Parker, to Kathryne and Andrew SNIDE of Queensbury, Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 8:57 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Chuck and Sue Kitchen. Paternal grandparents are David and Vickie Snide.
• A daughter, Violet Rose, to Nicole and William PALMER of Queensbury, Sunday, May 16, 2021 at 6:31 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Shirley Menerly and Nick Flores of Hudson Falls and Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Doreen and William Palmer of Hudson Falls.
• A daughter, Ivy Eliot, to Vanessa and Phil STANKO of South Glens Falls, Monay, May 17, 2021 at 4:23 a.m., 8 pounds 6.9 ounces, 21 inches long.