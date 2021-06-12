• A daughter, Rory MaKenna, to Kaitlin and Robert KING of Middle Granville, Wednesday, May 5, 2021 at 8:15 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Pamela Ouellette of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Charles and Mary Kind of Granville.

• A son, Coltin Austin, to Tiffany GATTI and Coltin HOLMAN of Queensbury, May 5, 2021 at 3:59 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Lisa Talmage and Robert Fleeman of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is Ellen Gipe of Queensbury.

• A son, Gus Leon, to Robert and Angela BROOKS of Hudson Falls, Monday, May 10, 2021 at 12:50 a.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Laura Nichols and Leon Nash of South Glens Falls and Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Tammy Brooks of Stony Creek.

• A son, Oliver Isaac, to Desiree MORGAN and Daniel VIELE of Lake Luzerne, Friday, May 7, 2021 at 12:13 p.m., 7 pounds, 19 inches long.