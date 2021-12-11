GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL

A son, Timothy Edgar, to Makayla Barton and Timothy Martindale of Granville, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 8:05 a.m., 7 pounds 6.3 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Christine and Glenn Morey of Vermont. Paternal grandparents Ginger and Tim Martindale of Granville.

A daughter, Lennon, to Megan and Colin Wilbur of Whitehall, Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, at 9:58 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jay Jillson and the late Janet Jillson of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Laurie and Francis Wilbur of Whitehall.

A daughter, Sophia Mae, to Lindsay Sundin and Jesse Savage of Moriah, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 8:43 a.m., 7 pounds 11.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Leslie and William Scrodin of Moriah. Paternal grandparents Debbie Martin of Vermont and Gerald Savage of Crown Point.

A son, Kayden Matthew, to Ally and Ethan Morin of Pottersville, Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, at 10:23 p.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Angela and Scott Burtis of Candor. Paternal grandparents Shannon and Dwayne Morin of Maine.

A son, Declan Allen, to Christy and Nick Howk of South Glens Falls, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 4:04 p.m., 9 pounds 7.9 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jim Gonzales and the late Agnes Gonzales of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Stacy and Lorne Abrams of South Glens Falls.

A son, Dei’vion Koa, to Noel Knowles and Dareius Copeland of Queensbury, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 8:01 p.m., 6 pounds 13.9 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Shannon and Joe Rackowski of Oregon. Paternal grandparents Temoka and Harvey Tyler of Georgia.

A son, Dustin Howard, to Levi and Dustin Rousseau of Queensbury, Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, at 11:21 p.m., 7 pounds 4.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Betsa and Michael Rock of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Carla and Howard Rousseau of Hudson Falls.

A son, Carson Van, to Nicki Duel of Granville, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, at 3:13 a.m., 6 pounds 11.4 inches, 19 inches long.

A son, Camden James, to Tierra and Caleb Richards of Queensbury, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at 3:16 a.m., 8 pounds 1.1 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Heather and Keith Bush of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents Naomi and Roger Richards of Ticonderoga.

A daughter, Lydia Marie, to Courtney Davis and Jack Vanderwarker of North Creek, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at 10:02 a.m., 6 pounds 12 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lynn Davis of Chestertown and Willard Davis of North River. Paternal grandparents Vicki and Greg Vanderwarker of North Creek.

A son, Luka Christopher, to Rachelle Black and William Karanikas of Glens Falls, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, at 1:41 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carol and Peter Black of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparent Lisa Karanikas of Queensbury.