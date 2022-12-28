Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Reese E., to Hannah Stanley and Jacob Krall of Granville, Monday, December 12, 2022, at 3:39 p.m., 5.11 pounds, 11.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Lea Ann and Keith Stanley of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Glenn and Lonnie Krall of Galway.

A daughter, Alexis Helene, to Pauline and Aaron Heckler of Wilton, Monday, December 12, 2022, at 9:42 a.m., 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Wai Yau and Bun Mo Ma of Brooklyn. Paternal grandparents are Joyce and James Heckler of Wilton.

Twins to Matthew and Samantha Fullerton of Argyle, a daughter, Madeline Amy, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, at 8:11 p.m., 5 pounds, 15.6 ounces, 16.9 inches long, a son, David Matthew, Tuesday, December 13, 2022, 8:13 p.m., 4 pounds, 15.8 ounces, 17.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Kelly and Catherine Barton of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Mr. and Mrs. Gary and Ellen Fullerton of Argyle.

A son, Cooper Yong, to Erika and Ray Lake of Gansevoort, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 9:40 p.m., 8 pounds, 1.8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Michael and Monika Germain of Greenfield Center. Paternal grandparents are Stephen and Yong Lake of Corinth.

A daughter, Isabella Jacqueline, to Ashley Wood and Justin Tucker of South Glens Falls, Thursday, December 15, 2022, at 10:07 a.m., 5 pounds, 4 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Cheryl and Tom Lewry of Whitehall and Robert and Karen Wood of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jacqueline and Allen Tucker of South Glens Falls.

A son, Dorian Reid, to Rachel Manohar and David Crowley of Ballston Spa, Saturday, December 17, 2022, at 9:13 p.m., 8 pounds, 3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Nora Speranza and Namala Manohar of Staten Island. Paternal grandparent is Sandra Crowley of Watervliet.

A daughter, Chloe Anne, to Brittany and Christy Murray of Fort Edward, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 6:36 p.m., 7 pounds, 4 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Grace and Kenneth Murray of Melrose, N.Y. Paternal grandparents are Cynthia and Richard Langdon of Brushton, N.Y.

A son, Ripp Leon, to Brittany and Shaughn King of Ballston Spa, Wednesday, December 21, 2022, at 7:53 a.m., 7 pounds, 7.9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Fred and Jan Harris of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Kathy and Chris King of Ballston Spa and Bremerton, WA.

A daughter, Oaklynd Jane, to Lindsay and Jacob Dimick of Warrensburg, Thursday, December 22, 2022 at 8:58 a.m., 7 pounds, 12 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Rheal Beaudet and Kristine Black of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Jodi Dimick of Kingsbury.

A son, Ashton Miles, to Ashlea Baron and Frederick Burch, Jr. of Middle Granville, Friday, December 23, 2022, at 8:25 a.m., 5 pounds, 15 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jill and Robert Hackett of Middle Granville. Paternal grandparents are Frederick Burch, Sr. and Mary Gardner of Middle Granville.

A daughter, Adalynn Kayle, to Kaitlyn and Connor Maloney of Salem, Thursday, November 10, 2022, at 10:58 p.m., 7 pounds, 8 ounces, 18 3/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sherry and Lawrence Cuais of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents are Tracie and William Maloney.