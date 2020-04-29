Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Mason Lee, to Jody and Allison VanTASSELL of Moreau, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 8:37 a.m., 9 pounds 12.6 ounces, 21.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Royce and Anne Bennett of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Raymond and Linda VanTassell of Moreau.
- A daughter, Haven Rae, to Shane and Megan HARPER of Queensbury, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2:13 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rich and Beth Schermerhorn of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Daria Harper of Valencia, California.
- A daughter, Vivian Louise, to Michelle and Levi WASHBURN of Saratoga, Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:57 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Kathy Mayer of Saratoga. Paternal grandparents are Barry and Patricia Washburn of Gansevoort.
- A son, B.L, to Anupa and Banwari MEENA of Glens Falls, Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 5:14 a.m., 8 pounds 15.6 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Maina Meena of Village Kant Jaipur Rajasthan, India. Paternal grandparent is Ram Narayan Meena of Village Kant Rajasthan Jaipur, India.
- A son, Lucas Joseph, to Scott and Theresa VonGRAUPEN of Clifton Park, Monday, March 23, 2020, at 5:52 a.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joseph and Rosemary Metzger of Colonie. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Chuck Lane of Ballston Spa.
- A son, Evan James, to Kemyra and Evan HICKS of Clifton Park, Thursday, March 19, 2020, at 1:12 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mamie and Craig of Goldsboro, North Carolina. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl and Henry of Mount Olive, North Carolina.
- A daughter, Violet Jane, to Katie FREDETTE and Shane FAHEY of North River, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 12:28 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine Hinckley and Shaun Fredette of North Creek and Troy. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Deggy Fahey of Schenectady and North River.
