× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-589-5944 to upgrade your subscription.

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Mason Lee, to Jody and Allison VanTASSELL of Moreau, Tuesday, March 24, 2020, at 8:37 a.m., 9 pounds 12.6 ounces, 21.75 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Royce and Anne Bennett of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Raymond and Linda VanTassell of Moreau.

A daughter, Haven Rae, to Shane and Megan HARPER of Queensbury, Saturday, March 21, 2020, at 2:13 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Rich and Beth Schermerhorn of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Daria Harper of Valencia, California.

A daughter, Vivian Louise, to Michelle and Levi WASHBURN of Saratoga, Friday, March 20, 2020, at 11:57 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are James and Kathy Mayer of Saratoga. Paternal grandparents are Barry and Patricia Washburn of Gansevoort.

A son, B.L, to Anupa and Banwari MEENA of Glens Falls, Sunday, March 1, 2020, at 5:14 a.m., 8 pounds 15.6 ounces, 20.5 inches long.