Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Everleigh Ann, to Melissa Bovee and Dillon McIntyre of Gansevoort, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 4:59 p.m., 8 pounds 1.7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Jacqueline Zujkowski of Gansevoort.
A son, Maro Miller, to Rob and Corey Passino of Queensbury, Wednesday, September 1, 2021, at 11:52 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sandy Velez and Mark Thomas of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Liliana Marie, to Dawn and Chris Casola of South Glens Falls, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 10:24 a.m., 8 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary-Beth and Bruce Phillips of Whitehall and Frank and Lisa Juckett of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Kenneth and Theresa Casola of Greenfield Center.
A daughter, Braelyn Elizabeth, to Nicole Bennett and Tim Catellier Jr. of Hudson Falls, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 1:57 p.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Colleen Bennett and Steve Reynolds of Kingsbury. Paternal grandparents Joyce and Tim Catellier Sr. of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Jovilene Rose, to Jennifer Guile and Jordan Clark of Lake George, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 2:50 p.m., 5 pounds 12.7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rob and Cathy Vaudry of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Joel and Jennifer Clark of Lake George.
A daughter, Cora May, to Shelby and Chase Burdick of Glens Falls, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 9:13 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Angela Faye Blankenship and Bobby Joe Daniel of Florida. Paternal grandparents Keith and Carol Burdick of Saratoga Springs.
A daughter, Endeavor Alanis, to Coralee Derusha and DeForest Schaffer of Glens Falls, Thursday, September 4, 2021, at 12:28 a.m., 8 pounds 3.5 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rebecca Mead and Christopher Derusha of Vermont. Paternal grandparents Lisa Hart and Charles Schaffer of Hudson Falls.
A son, Archer Gregg, to Haleigh and Ryan King of Gansevoort, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 1:13 p.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sarah Jennings of Gansevoort and Brian and Heather Sweet of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Brian and Gayle King of Gansevoort.
A son, Peter John, to Rosemary Rock and Christopher Manfredi of Glens Falls, Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 4:30 a.m., 7 pounds 7.8 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lisa O’Donnell and Justin Rock of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Margo Harrington and Peter Manfredi of Massachusetts.
A daughter, Josephine Rosemary, to Samantha and Brandon Kohler of Queensbury, Monday, September 6, 2021, at 8:04 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Terence and Erica Burnsida of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Denise Hill of Queensbury and Scott Kohler of Texas.
A daughter, Margot Schuler, to Megan and Riley Mott of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 11:39 a.m., 9 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cainlin and Andrew Collier of Virgina. Paternal grandparents Tina and William Mott.
A daughter, Haven Irene, to Ashlyn and Christopher Barrett of Whitehall, Tuesday, September 7, 2021, at 11:55 a.m., 8 pounds 4.3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jennifer Stevens and Andrew Gordon. Paternal grandparents Jessica Mikels and Chris Barrett Sr.
A son, Noah Fredrick, to Chelsey and Casey Monroe of Athol, Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 8:10 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Fred Witz of Athol. Paternal grandparents Kathleen and David Monroe of Warrensburg.
A daughter, Claire Annalynn, to Sarah Gebo and Jeremy Narduzzo of Hudson Falls, Thursday, September 9, 2021, at 10:26 a.m., 6 pounds .98 ounces, 19 1/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents Patricia Connors and Joseph Gebo of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Marie and John Narduzzo of Albany.
A daughter, Violet Raven, to Tesha and Austin Heroux of Fort Edward, Friday, September 10, 2021, at 8:18 a.m., 7 pounds 15.4 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Patty of Fort Edward and the late Craig. Paternal grandparents Lisa and Scott of Fort Edward.
A son, Chase Oliver, to Molly and Nicholas Rowland of Cambridge, Friday, September 10, 2021, at 2:15 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kenneth and Christy Andrews of Granville. Paternal grandparents Lawrence and Julie Rowland of Cambridge and Kate and Vince Canini of Hudson Falls.
A son, Wesley James, to Danielle and Todd Houston of Whitehall, Friday, September 10, 2021, at 8:53 p.m., 6 pounds 11.5 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparent Kathleen Wilson of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Tanya and Thomas Houston of Hoosick.
A son, Oliver Weng, to Khar and Mark Sudzzo of Bolton Landing, Friday, September 11, 2021, at 11:51 a.m., 8 pounds 6.6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Weng Woh and Lai Lan of New York City. Paternal grandparents Kathy and Jim of Bolton Landing.