A daughter, Cora May, to Shelby and Chase Burdick of Glens Falls, Thursday, September 2, 2021, at 9:13 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Angela Faye Blankenship and Bobby Joe Daniel of Florida. Paternal grandparents Keith and Carol Burdick of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Endeavor Alanis, to Coralee Derusha and DeForest Schaffer of Glens Falls, Thursday, September 4, 2021, at 12:28 a.m., 8 pounds 3.5 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rebecca Mead and Christopher Derusha of Vermont. Paternal grandparents Lisa Hart and Charles Schaffer of Hudson Falls.

A son, Archer Gregg, to Haleigh and Ryan King of Gansevoort, Saturday, September 4, 2021, at 1:13 p.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sarah Jennings of Gansevoort and Brian and Heather Sweet of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Brian and Gayle King of Gansevoort.

A son, Peter John, to Rosemary Rock and Christopher Manfredi of Glens Falls, Sunday, September 5, 2021, at 4:30 a.m., 7 pounds 7.8 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lisa O’Donnell and Justin Rock of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Margo Harrington and Peter Manfredi of Massachusetts.