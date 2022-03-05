Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Cecilia Elizabeth, to Samantha and Austin Lane of Queensbury, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at 12:48 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tom and Jody Clark of Glens Falls and Victoria and Scott Mason of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Fay and Charles Speck of Queensbury.

A daughter, Ivy Grace, to Arianna and Jeffrey Lukaszewicz of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Feb. 15, 2022, at 6 p.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Iris and Michael Tonks of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Kim and Michael Lukaszewicz of Hudson Falls.

A son, Beckett Joseph, to Michelle and Levi Washburn of Saratoga, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 7:41 p.m., 10 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathy and James Mayer of Saratoga. Paternal grandparents Patricia and Barry Washburn of Northumberland.

A son, Elliot, to Keshia Shaw and Kenneth Baker of Granville, Wednesday, Feb. 16, 2022, at 10:56 p.m., 8 pounds 4.4 ounces. Maternal grandparents Amie and Ed Mattison of Salem. Paternal grandparents Shirley and Jeff Baker of Granville.

A daughter, Layne Olivia, to Maira Collazo and Joseph Nowhitney of Ballston Spa, Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022, at 3:48 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Josephina Ayala of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Christine and Frank Nowhitney of Ballston Spa.

A son, Aiden Joseph, to Heather and Kelly Bakross of Glens Falls, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 6:17 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammy and Harold LaCross of Corinth. Paternal grandparent Sally Baker of Tupper Lake.

A son, Dexter Kane, to Jolene Varney and Kane Carpentier of Queensbury, Friday, Feb. 18, 2022, at 4:23 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 20.25 inches long. Maternal grandparent Karen Lundy of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Kelly and Keith Carpentier of Hudson Falls.

A son, Xavior Michael, to Jasmine Harris and Dawson Goodspeed of Queensbury, Saturday, Feb. 19, 2022, at 6:05 a.m., 8 pounds 0.2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Stacy George of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent Chuck Goodspeed of Granville.

A daughter, Estelle Perla, to Billie Hall and Ben Kaberon of Brant Lake, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022 at 12:39 p.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ann and John Hall of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Kathy and Dan Kaberon of Illinois.

A daughter, Harper Mae, to Desirae and Tyler Mix of Chestertown, Monday, Feb. 21, 2022, at 1:28 p.m., 5 pounds 9.7 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Diane and Stephen Partridge of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Amelia Rose, to Crystal Vanness and Chris Abare of Fort Edward, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 10:38 p.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tina and the Late Kenny Vanness of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Dawn Quackenbush and the late William Abare of South Glens Falls.

A son, Blake Henry, to Lynzee and Tyler Puitras of Fort Edward, Tuesday, Feb. 22, 2022, at 8:55 p.m., 8 pounds 4.7 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Renee and Kurt Diesch of Illinois and Shah Mohammadi and Zohreh Naimai of Florida. Paternal grandparents Michelle and George Poitras of Gansevoort.

A daughter, Rhowan Beaux, to Kallie Dorsett and Tyler Proud of Ticonderoga, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at 6:13 p.m., 8 pounds .07 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sharon and Tom Dorsett of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents Michelle and Robert Proud of Virginia.

A son, Louis John IV, to Tara and Louis Berthoty of Greenfield Center, Wednesday, Feb. 23, 2022, at 11:03 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparent Karen McKenna of Clifton Park. Paternal grandparents Joann and Louis Berthoty of Rensselaer.

A son, Keenan Taylor, to Lisette and Matthew Young of Queensbury, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 5:31 p.m., 7 pounds, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ann-Marie and Craig Davidson of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Ann Maher and Stanley Young of Hudson Falls.

A son, Oakley James, to Madeleine and Kyle Canastra of South Glens Falls, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022, at 8:18 a.m., 9 pounds 5 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lynn and Paul Oakley of Wurtsboro. Paternal grandparents Robin and Anthony Canastra of Gansevoort.

A daughter, Skyahnna, to Kendalyn Thew and Jason Johnson of Queensbury, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022, at 10:32 p.m., 5 pounds 9 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kimberly Pipek and Kenneth Thew of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Michelle and Scott Johnson.

A son, Archer Anthony, to Tealia and Kendrick Hayes of South Glens Falls, Saturday, Feb. 26, 2022, at 5:20 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lisa and Anthony Mandy of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Jacqueline and Kevin Hayes of Argyle.

A daughter, Raelynn Gina, to Mackenzie Reisigl and Richie Hansen of Glens Falls, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 5:40 p.m., 6 pounds 1.6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Jacklynn Latliup of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents Michelle and Richard Hansen of Lake George.

A son, Jesse Creed, to Brooke and Issace Felter of Queensbury, Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 2:19 a.m., 7 pounds, 4.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jessica Miller of Gansevoort and James Miller of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Heather Racine of Schroon Lake and Robert Fuller of Richmondville.

