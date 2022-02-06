GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL

A daughter, Lennon Nova, to Lynsey Roberts and Bryant DeMarsh-Ladd of Warrensburg, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 9:24 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joan and Dean Roberts of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Shelly DeMarsh of Glens Falls and the late Ed Ladd of Fort Ann.

A daughter, Isla Frances, to Elizabeth and Scott Stevens of Glens Falls, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at 6:47 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Colleen and Keith Maziejka of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Lynn and Ray Stevens of Virginia.

A daughter, Isla Ryan, to Ryan and Corbett Scimeca of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 8:01 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Shawn and Joseph Thorpe of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Linda and Paul Scimeca of South Glens Falls.

A son, Benjamin Hunter, to Kate and Tom Berg of Schuylerville, Tuesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 1:22 p.m., 9 pounds 7.3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sharon and John.

A son, Everett Callum, to Emily and Joshua Cummings of Hartford, Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, at 11:32 p.m., 6 pounds 1 ounce, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Janet Oswald of Fort Edward and Kurt Oswald of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent Deborah Sekulski of North Carolina.

A daughter, Ella Marie, to Ciera Long and Craig Zwijacz of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 7:12 a.m., 6 pounds 10.4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Peggy Powers of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Ginger and Joe Zwijacz of Saratoga Springs.

A daughter, Avery Bella, to Javen and Keith Laustrup of Lake George, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 9:06 a.m., 7 pounds 4.5 ounces, 20 inches long.

A daughter, Olivia Rose, to Nicole Fitzgerald and Patrick Dewey of Hudson Falls, Thursday, Jan. 27, 2022, at 7:55 p.m., 8 pounds 15 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tina and Michael Fitzgerald of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Kelly and Joe Penree of Hadley.

A son, Everett Parker, to Amber Pelerin and Devin Bruno of Vermont, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 7:49 p.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19 inches long. Paternal grandparent Michelle McClure of Whitehall.

A daughter, Kehlani Ann, to Merissa Leavitt and Dante Scoville of Whitehall, Friday, Jan. 28, 2022, at 10:39 p.m., 5 pounds 9 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carrie Cardinal of New York and Nathan Leavitt of Vermont. Paternal grandparent Wendy Scoville of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Raelynn Theresa, to Katrina Wilkins and Jeffrey Holcomb Jr. of Granville, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 12:58 a.m., 7 pounds 7.2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Billie Jo and Donald Palmer of Granville. Paternal grandparent Wendy Jo Holcomb of Granville.

A son, Kaiser James, to Julia Baird and Ryan Hewitt of Queensbury, Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, at 11:17 a.m., 6 pounds 11.8 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debbie and Bruce Baird of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Elizabeth and Donald Hewitt of Queensbury.

A daughter, Hallie Rose, to Jessie Keys and Ryan Jameson of Granville, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 12:17 a.m., 8 pounds 1.1 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Laural and Todd Keys of Salem. Paternal grandparents Lottie Jameson of Glens Falls and Bill Jameson of Salem.

A son, Riley Paul, to Ashley and Paul Comfort of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 10:55 p.m., 7 pounds 7.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Faith and Jeff Morency of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Karen and Paul Comfort Sr. of Fort Edward.

A son, Wyatt Winslow, to Kaitlin Farrell and Rusty McGuire of Glens Falls, Sunday, Jan. 30, 2022, at 1:27 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Brian Farrell of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Colleen and Russell McGuire of Queensbury.

A daughter, Arya Michelle, to Allison Pellino and Joshua Shaffer of Glens Falls, Monday, Jan. 31, 2022, at 10:10 a.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Robert Wilson of Schenectady. Paternal grandparent Patty Jo Shaffer of Arizona.