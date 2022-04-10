Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Honey Natalia, to Ashley and Scott Roberts of Hudson Falls, Monday, March 28, 2022, at 8:06 a.m., 6 pounds 1 ounce, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Florence Gordon and Ken Bennett Sr. of Hudson Falls and Louis and Selina and Gordon Wright of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Laura Roberts and Dave Mattison of South Glens Falls and Lisa and Scott Roberts of Altona.

A daughter, Mattison Mae, to Meghan and Matthew Shepanzyk of Lake George, Monday, March 28, 2022, at 8:43 a.m., 7 pounds 6.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Margaret and Timothy Bolen of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Kristina and Derek Shepanzyk of Lake George.

A daughter, Everleagh Grace, to Erika Weatherwax of Fort Edward, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 6:10 a.m., 6 pounds 15.9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Billie Jo Wells of Fort Edward and Louie Weatherwax of Hudson Falls.

A son, Jacob Robert, to Kiley Lyng and Anthony Lussos of Warrensburg, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 7:23 a.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jillian and Sean Lyng of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents Nichole and Dan Mattocks of Warrensburg and Nicholas Lussos of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Violet Marie, to Tabitha and Ethan Davis of Whitehall, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 2:53 p.m., 3 pounds 10 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Maureen Herrmann of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Katina and Matthew Davis of Whitehall.

A daughter, Lorelei Avery, to Adriana Armstrong and Louis Lopez of Latham, Wednesday, March 30, 2022, at 9:01 p.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents Daneille Lapoint and Paul Armstrong of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Erna and Wilberto Acosta of Florida.

A son, Landen Richard, to Destiny Bradway and Dylan Prosser of Warrensburg, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 1:14 p.m., 8 pounds 3.4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent Jennifer Brown of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Amanda and Ricky Prosser of Thurman.

A son, Charlie John, to Chelsea and Frank Murone of Glens Falls, Thursday, March 31, 2022, at 10:15 p.m., 7 pounds 3.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kristine and Keith of Glens Falls and Leia and Larry of Granville. Paternal grandparents Nancy and Charles of Glens Falls.

