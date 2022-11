Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Coulter J. Persons, to Kelsey Scherer and Michael Persons of Thurman, Tuesday, September 6, 2022 at 9:14 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Judy Baker and Flint Scherer of Stony Creek. Paternal grandparents are Kate and Eric Persons of Warrensburg.