Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Rozalynn Mae, to Samantha Moyer and Damian Prosser of Athol, Saturday, November 19, 2022, at 10:08 a.m., 6 pounds 12.4 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Theresa and Jon Moyer of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Amanda and Richard Prosser Jr. of Warrensburg.

A son, Grayson Vincent, to Vanessa and Lee Crowd of Queensbury, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 11:51 a.m., 7 pounds 0.6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Vincent Bonner and Lisa Walkup of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Ronald and Sherri Crowd of Argyle.

A daughter, Starla Corvi, to Carolyn and Jared Ellis of Corinth, Wednesday, November 9, 2022, at 8:53 p.m., 6 pounds 12 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Lorraine and Joseph Crowley of Walltup, N.J. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Teresa Ellis of Lake Luzerne and Ronald and Kelly Pellerin of Queensbury.

A daughter, Abigail Leigh, to Victoria and Justin Dalaba of Fort Ann, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 8:11 a.m., 6 pounds 1 ounce, 18.5 inches long.

A son, Gunther Joseph, to Russell Zink and Kristina Tilli of Greenwich, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 7:44 a.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Joseph Tilli and Denise Tilli-Johnson of Hampden, Mass. Paternal grandparents are Russell and Barbara Zink of Greenwich.

A son, Brody Ryan, to Heather and Bryan Neron of Fort Ann, Wednesday, November 9, 2022 at 12:17 p.m., 7 pounds 9.1 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Robert and Linda Williams of Bomoseen, Vt./Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Steve and Gina Neron of Fort Ann.

A daughter, Reyna MaryJo, to Kala Pollack and Devin Reilly of Malta, Tuesday, November 8, 2022, at 8:01 a.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Shawn and Peter Delair and Monica and Brian Pollack of Fort Edward/Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Marybeth Hull and Michael Reilly of Troy.

A son, Holden Daniel, to Chad and Courtney Jenks of Hudson Falls, November 13, 2022, at 9:37 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cindy Boulette of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tina and Curt Jenks of Fort Edward.

A daughter, Serenity Jade, to Chelsea Colton Mattison and Juan Vivas of Queensbury, Saturday, November 12, 2022, at 8:43 p.m., 8 pounds 4.1 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Beverly Colton of Queensbury.