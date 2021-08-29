A son, Sawyer John, to Elizabeth and Joseph Lobo of Queensbury, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 8:19 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Karen and George Ryan of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Nancy Lobo and Janet Berdar of Queensbury.

A daughter, Isabella Rose, to Megan Sargent and Dakota Rawson of Hudson Falls, Thursday, August 25, 2021, at 1:36 a.m., 7 pounds 14.9 ounces, 19.7 inches long. Maternal grandparents Linda Smith and Larry Carpenter of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Shannon and Ella Hitchcock of Fort Edward.

A son, Hugh Albert, to Morgan and Victor Hess of Hudson Falls, Monday, August 16, 2021, at 6:51 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Connie and Larry Wilson of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Trina Dash Hess and Janice Josette Michaels of Vermont.

A daughter, Camryn Reese, to Andrea and Kolbi Seeley of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 11:58 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Susan and Frank Arcuri of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Bruce Seeley of Queensbury and Lisa and Bo Murphy of South Glens Falls.