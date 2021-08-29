Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Cameron John, to Katie and John Bawarski of Queensbury, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 08:56 a.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 20.47 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathy and Steve Chevalier of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Lily and Rob Rockwell of Utica and Jack Bawarski of Utica.
A son, Harrison Charles, to Nicholas Lasch and Lee Levine of Fort Edward, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 1:18 p.m., 10 pounds 3.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
A daughter, Lennox Ruth, to Aaron and Jessi Longacre of Corinth, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 2:15 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Deborah and Craig Stollery of Corinth. Paternal grandparents Deborah and David Longacre of Pennsylvania.
A son, Micah R, to Adam and Kelsey Walker of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 4:04 p.m., 10 pounds 4.8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Wendy and Randy Diamond of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Dale and Ruth Walker of Queensbury.
A daughter, Amyah Lyn, to Jenny Gailor and Philip Brown of Victory Mills, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 8:05 a.m., 8 pounds .25 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammy and Buddy Mitchell. Paternal grandparent Betty Brown of Michigan.
A son, Sawyer John, to Elizabeth and Joseph Lobo of Queensbury, Wednesday, August 25, 2021, at 8:19 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Karen and George Ryan of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Nancy Lobo and Janet Berdar of Queensbury.
A daughter, Isabella Rose, to Megan Sargent and Dakota Rawson of Hudson Falls, Thursday, August 25, 2021, at 1:36 a.m., 7 pounds 14.9 ounces, 19.7 inches long. Maternal grandparents Linda Smith and Larry Carpenter of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Shannon and Ella Hitchcock of Fort Edward.
A son, Hugh Albert, to Morgan and Victor Hess of Hudson Falls, Monday, August 16, 2021, at 6:51 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Connie and Larry Wilson of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Trina Dash Hess and Janice Josette Michaels of Vermont.
A daughter, Camryn Reese, to Andrea and Kolbi Seeley of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 11:58 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Susan and Frank Arcuri of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Bruce Seeley of Queensbury and Lisa and Bo Murphy of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Jolie Dean, to Lindsey and Paul McKinney of Schuylerville, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 12:43 p.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Karen Leccese and Michael McCrady Sr. of Hudson. Paternal grandparents Gay McKinney and Paul McKinney deceased of Mechanicville.
A son, Quyntyn M, to Katie and Kevin Fredette of Kingsbury, Tuesday, August 17, 2021, at 9:33 p.m., 7 pounds 8.6 ounces, 20.1 inches long. Maternal grandparents Walter and Deborah Pinkowski of Argyle. Paternal grandparents Mark Fredette of Whitehall and Christie Walton of Putnam.
A daughter, Khaleesi Mechelle, to Adam and Kaylee Mellen of Queensbury, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 4:53 a.m., 6 pounds 5.6 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kimberly Roush and John Tyminski of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents Eric Mellen and Darlene Manney of Argyle.
A daughter, Wynter Rose, to Marie Ebert of Wilton, Wednesday, August 18, 2021, at 11:15 p.m., 7 pounds 13.6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ronald and Denise Ebert of Wilton.
A daughter, Nikole James, to James and Sharon Hafner of Glens Falls, Thursday, August 19, 2021, at 5:14 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 17 inches long.
A son, Leonard Gabriel, to Ana Rusu and Mihail Plotnic of Glens Falls, Friday, August 20, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., 8 pounds, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lidia and Surie. Paternal grandparents Ala and Valeriu.
A son, Jerrik Gustav, to Marleen and Lyle Hansen of Fort Edward, Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 8:22 a.m., 5 pounds 9.5 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammy and Tim Bush of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents Patricia Klingbeil of Saratoga Springs and Mark Hansen of Wilton.
A son, Elias N, to LeTysha Greene and Nicholas LaBarge-Ovitt of Fort Edward, Monday, August 23, 2021, at 5:18 a.m., 8 pounds 11.7 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Wendy of Michigan and Robert of North Carolina. Paternal grandparents Niki of Hudson Falls and Bill of Corinth.
A son, Orian Noah, to Peter and Jennifer Girard of Lake George, Monday, August 23, 2021, at 4:23 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ellen and Patrick Fitzpatrick of Lake George. Paternal grandparents Dan and Theresa Girard of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Guenivere Rose, to Emily Liebenow and Rodney Burnette of Ballston Spa, Tuesday, August 24, 2021, at 7:37 a.m., 7 pounds 9.9 ounces, 21 inches long.