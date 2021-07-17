Rubrecht of Whitehall, Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 8:01 a.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kimberly and Grederick Gonyea of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Peggy and Mark Gordon and John and Melissa Rubrecht of Whitehall and Alexandria, Indiana.