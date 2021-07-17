 Skip to main content
Births
Births

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Kailyn Marie, to Zoie Williams and Dylan Warrington

  • of Fort Edward, Saturday, May 22, 2021, at 3:34 a.m., 9 pounds 4 ounces, 19.6 inches long. Maternal grandparents Crystal and Timothy Smith of Granville. Paternal grandparents Dawn and Winston Jackson of Fort Edward.
  • A son, Liam Cole, to Nicole

Fitzgerald

  • of Queensbury, Thursday, July 8, 2021, at 11:34 p.m., 6 pounds 9.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Joel Fitzgerald and Joy and Mark Bedeaux of Hudson Falls.
  • A daughter, Sydney, to Nadine and Samuel

Gizzi

  • of Wilton, Friday, July 9, 2021, at 8:44 a.m., 6 pounds 5.6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent Daphne Diaz of New York. Paternal grandparents Samuel Gizzi and Annmarie DeBellis of Rochester.
  • A daughter, McKenna Natoyia, to Heather

Brockway and Jareth McKeighan

  • of South Glens Falls, Friday, July 9, 2021, at 1:33 a.m., 5 pounds 5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mark and Lynn Brockway of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Scott and April McKeighan of Salem.
  • A daughter, Paisley Elizabeth, to Hope

Braymer

  • of Glens Falls, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 10:11 a.m., 7 pounds 7.1 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Wendy and Kevin Abrams of Glens Falls.
  • A son, Roman Anthony, to Rochelle and Christopher

Belfi

  • of Saratoga Springs, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at 7:13 a.m., 7 pounds 2.4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kelly O’Neil-Teer and Brad Rafferty of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents Michele Higgins and Michael Belfi of East Rockaway and Central Islip.
  • A daughter, Libby Louise, to Courtney and Josh

Rubrecht of Whitehall, Sunday, July 11, 2021, at 8:01 a.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kimberly and Grederick Gonyea of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Peggy and Mark Gordon and John and Melissa Rubrecht of Whitehall and Alexandria, Indiana.

