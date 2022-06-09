 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Births

  • 0

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Payson Wyatt, to Ashlyn and Wyatt Lufkin of Argyle, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 9:49 a.m., 6 pounds 7.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Faith and Jason Pollock of Kingsbury. Paternal grandparents Amy and Scott Lufkin of Argyle.

A daughter, Kenley Josephine, to Kelsey and Keven Donohue of Saratoga Springs, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 12:52 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Christine and Joseph McDonald of Newburgh. Paternal grandparents Beth and KJ Donohue of Hudson Falls.

A son, Tristan Joseph, to Cheyenne Reed and Joseph Magee Jr. of Glens Falls, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 11:10 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Darby and Matt Mcquain. Paternal grandparents Jackie Varnado and Joseph Magee.

A son, Lucas Xavier, to Laura Kavanaugh and Alexander Lourenco of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 3:24 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sandra and Timothy of Cambridge. Paternal grandparents Amilcar and Osmara of New Jersey.

People are also reading…

A son, Colt Aran, to Krystan and Travis Conklin of Corinth, Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11:44 p.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Nancy and Steven Granger of Hadley. Paternal grandparents Sara and Don Conklin of Corinth and Toni and Tim Gallagher of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Emma Lynne, to Erin and Matthew Griep of Gansevoort, Monday, May 16, 2022, at 7:39 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Randy Vanderhoof of New Jersey. Paternal grandparents Nancy and Michael Griep of Preble.

A son, Peyton Stephen, to Diana and Stephen Karandy of South Glens Falls, Monday, May 16, 2022, at 8:42 a.m., 8 pounds 11.8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sharon and Robert Salisbury of West Sand Lake. Paternal grandparents Lisa and Stephen Karandy of Delanson.

A son, Asher Rorey, to Rhonda and Brenden Brogan of Malta, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 2:06 p.m., 9 pounds 10 ounces, 19.8 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ann and David Nelson of Hadley. Paternal grandparents Jennifer and Timothy Brogan of Malta.

A daughter, Ava Claire, to Laura and Christopher Fischer of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10:58 a.m., 7 pounds 2.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Claire and Brian Bromley of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents Doreen Fischer of Hudson Falls and David Noyes of Connecticut.

A daughter, Eva Leigh, to Morgan and Dan Snyder of Diamond Point, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1:26 p.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Faith and Charles Speck of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Donna and Scott Snyder of Lake George.

A daughter, Marielle Jane, to Crystal and Ryan Yongen of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 4:43 p.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 19.3 inches long. Paternal grandparents Tina and Scott Yongen of Glens Falls.

A son, Luke William, to Katherine and William Gibbons of Queensbury, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 11:47 p.m., 10 pounds 5 ounces, 21.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents Flo and Ed Rubino of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents William Gibbons and the late Patsy Gibbons of New Jersey.

A son, Oliver Lewis, to Elizabeth and Chris Pitts of Porter Corners, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:41 a.m., 10 pounds 10.1 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debra and Rich Schubert of Hadley and John Richmond of Wilton. Paternal grandparents Nancy and Edward Pitts of Porter Corners.

A daughter, Fallon Wilder, to Taylor and Dustin Doyle of Glens Falls, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 4:51 p.m., 7 pounds 9.6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kimm and Timothy Carota of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Carol and James Doyle of Wilton.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Births

Births

Congratulations to all the new parents!

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News