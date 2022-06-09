Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Payson Wyatt, to Ashlyn and Wyatt Lufkin of Argyle, Tuesday, May 10, 2022, at 9:49 a.m., 6 pounds 7.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Faith and Jason Pollock of Kingsbury. Paternal grandparents Amy and Scott Lufkin of Argyle.

A daughter, Kenley Josephine, to Kelsey and Keven Donohue of Saratoga Springs, Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 12:52 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Christine and Joseph McDonald of Newburgh. Paternal grandparents Beth and KJ Donohue of Hudson Falls.

A son, Tristan Joseph, to Cheyenne Reed and Joseph Magee Jr. of Glens Falls, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 11:10 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Darby and Matt Mcquain. Paternal grandparents Jackie Varnado and Joseph Magee.

A son, Lucas Xavier, to Laura Kavanaugh and Alexander Lourenco of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, May 12, 2022, at 3:24 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sandra and Timothy of Cambridge. Paternal grandparents Amilcar and Osmara of New Jersey.

A son, Colt Aran, to Krystan and Travis Conklin of Corinth, Friday, May 13, 2022, at 11:44 p.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Nancy and Steven Granger of Hadley. Paternal grandparents Sara and Don Conklin of Corinth and Toni and Tim Gallagher of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Emma Lynne, to Erin and Matthew Griep of Gansevoort, Monday, May 16, 2022, at 7:39 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Randy Vanderhoof of New Jersey. Paternal grandparents Nancy and Michael Griep of Preble.

A son, Peyton Stephen, to Diana and Stephen Karandy of South Glens Falls, Monday, May 16, 2022, at 8:42 a.m., 8 pounds 11.8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sharon and Robert Salisbury of West Sand Lake. Paternal grandparents Lisa and Stephen Karandy of Delanson.

A son, Asher Rorey, to Rhonda and Brenden Brogan of Malta, Tuesday, May 17, 2022, at 2:06 p.m., 9 pounds 10 ounces, 19.8 inches long. Maternal grandparents Ann and David Nelson of Hadley. Paternal grandparents Jennifer and Timothy Brogan of Malta.

A daughter, Ava Claire, to Laura and Christopher Fischer of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 10:58 a.m., 7 pounds 2.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Claire and Brian Bromley of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents Doreen Fischer of Hudson Falls and David Noyes of Connecticut.

A daughter, Eva Leigh, to Morgan and Dan Snyder of Diamond Point, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 1:26 p.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Faith and Charles Speck of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Donna and Scott Snyder of Lake George.

A daughter, Marielle Jane, to Crystal and Ryan Yongen of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 4:43 p.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 19.3 inches long. Paternal grandparents Tina and Scott Yongen of Glens Falls.

A son, Luke William, to Katherine and William Gibbons of Queensbury, Wednesday, May 18, 2022, at 11:47 p.m., 10 pounds 5 ounces, 21.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents Flo and Ed Rubino of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents William Gibbons and the late Patsy Gibbons of New Jersey.

A son, Oliver Lewis, to Elizabeth and Chris Pitts of Porter Corners, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 11:41 a.m., 10 pounds 10.1 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debra and Rich Schubert of Hadley and John Richmond of Wilton. Paternal grandparents Nancy and Edward Pitts of Porter Corners.

A daughter, Fallon Wilder, to Taylor and Dustin Doyle of Glens Falls, Thursday, May 19, 2022, at 4:51 p.m., 7 pounds 9.6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kimm and Timothy Carota of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Carol and James Doyle of Wilton.

