Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Macey Ruth, to Sydney and Adam Lomenzo of Stony Creek, Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 7:10 p.m., 7 pounds 3.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jennifer Granger of Ballston Spa and Matthew Rayder of Michigan. Paternal grandparents Anthony and April Lomenzo of Stony Creek.
- A son, Ayvor Ellery, to Stephanie Vandernoot and Justin Legault of South Glens Falls, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 2:38 p.m., 8 pounds 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Michael and Sharon Vandernoot of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents Todd and Holly Legault of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Chloe Irene, to Christina Cumbo and Joseph Blake of Glens Falls, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 3:10 a.m., 7 pounds 10.6 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Mark Biddison Sr. of Long Beach. Paternal grandparents Edward and Linda Blake of Pennsylvania.
- A daughter, Ava Christine, to Brian and Moriah Mathis of Argyle, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 2:36 p.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Raymond and Lorraine of Argyle. Paternal grandparents Frank and Janice Brown of Fort Ann.
- A son, Maverick Lyle, to Chelsea and Eric Hathaway of Fort Ann, Thursday, July 22, 2021, at 12:09 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Karen and Bryan Bauer of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Karen and Jim Bowen of Schroon Lake and Stephen and Joann Hathaway of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Meadow Danielle, to Kara Quarters and Anthony Cary of Fort Edward, Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 2:49 p.m., 10 pounds 1 ounce, 21 inches long.
- A daughter, Gracelyn Rose, to Michael Pettit and Angel Ray of Gansevoort, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 2:35 p.m., 6 pounds 2.8 ounces, 18.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Debbie and Roy Pecue and Joseph Ray Sr, of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Catherine Smith and Jeffery Jock of South Glens Falls.
- A son, Carson Tyler, to Devon Thompson and Brianna Beckett of Lake Luzerne, Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 1:38 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tara Beckett of Ballston Spa and Kurt Long of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents Cammie and Ricky Thompson of Lake Luzerne.
- A son, Logan Michael, to Laura and Kevin Lozano of Malta, Saturday, July 24, 2021, at 6:01 p.m., 8 pounds 9.8 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Michael and Jackie Tisinger of Saratoga Springs.
- A daughter, Shilo Scarlette-Ann, to Ariann and Joshua Steele of Fort Ann, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 4:32 a.m., 8 pounds 9.4 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cherith Tennant and Joseph Geppner. Paternal grandparents Lorie Griffen and John Steele.
- A daughter, Myra Vae, to Vrushali Chavan and Mathew Pagurko of Queensbury, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 11:26 a.m., 5 pounds 9.5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Shalaka and Pramod Chavan of India. Paternal grandparents Melinda Quiston and Mark Pagurko of Maine.
- A son, Myles Daniel, to Colleen and Christopher Brower of Greenfield Center, Tuesday, July 27, 2021, at 10:48 p.m., 10 pounds 11 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Daniel Rourke of Florida and Mary-Lynn Rourke of Big Flats. Paternal grandparents Kevin and Kathy Brower of Saratoga Springs.
- A daughter, Evelyn Valentia, to Lauren and William Dudley of Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 5:50 a.m., 6 pounds 2.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Leonard and Karen Squires of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents Gina Milano of Maine and William Dudley of Hartford.
- A son, Henry Arthur, to Annieke and Arthur Cieply of Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, at 3:51 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tersia & Hermanus Potgieter of South Carolina. Paternal grandparents Cathleen and Joseph Cieply of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Evyn Rose, to Molly and Alec Conover of Queensbury, Thursday, July 29, 2021, 2021, at 2:11 a.m., 8 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Evan and Deborah Lessick of Northville. Paternal grandparents Rose Conover of Missouri and Eric Conover of Massachusetts.
- A son, Randy Roger, to Bridgette and Taren Barrows of Hudson Falls, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 9:07 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Stephanie and Matt Pidgeon. Paternal grandparents Carla and John Armstrong.
- A daughter, Birkley Willow, to Tommy and Noreen Garnett of Glens Falls, Thursday, July 29, 2021, at 8:00 a.m., 7 pounds .06 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents William and Dawn Jordan Jr. of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents George and Joanne Garnett of Staten Island.
- A son, Oliver Link, to David and Corina Schofield of Fort Edward, Friday, July 30, 2021, at 11:05 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tony and Dingee of Copake. Paternal grandparents Peter and Sharon Schofield of Hartford.