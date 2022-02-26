Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Kyren Wade, to Marie and Adam Hofmann of Stony Creek, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 9:16 a.m., 8 pounds 9.4 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cassandra Thompson and Butch Allen of Corinth. Paternal grandparents Rita-Anne and George Hofmann of Gansevoort.

A daughter, Evelyn Clair, to Elizabeth and Cullan Hand of Albany, Sunday, Feb. 6, 2022, at 12:30 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Paul Nowosielski of Albany. Paternal grandparents Sheila and Thomas Hand of East Greenbush.

A son, Mitchell Lee, to Tammi and Mitchell Beck of Fort Ann, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 4:10 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rosanne and Timothy Scrom of Stillwater. Paternal grandparents Ruth and Raymond Beck of Fort Ann.

A daughter, Catalyna Starr, to Amanda Monroe and David Lewis of Queensbury, Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, at 10:22 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Connie Ferguson and Garry Monroe of Saratoga.

A daughter, Evelyn Andie, to Kristen and Joseph Chase of Fort Edward, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 12:16 a.m., 5 pounds 15.2 ounces, 16.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents Shelley and Andrew Dion of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Diane and Joseph Chase of Moreau.

A daughter, Lakelynn E., to Hailey Holmquist and Tyler Kovatch of Fort Edward, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 1:48 a.m., 9 pounds 6.4 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rebecca and Michael Fish of Saratoga County. Paternal grandparents Rhonda French and Richard Kovatch of Saratoga County.

A daughter, Eloise Grace, to Erin Donahue and Ronald Conover of Fort Edward, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 7:58 a.m., 7 pounds 12.4 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Brenda Babson and Brian Pincheon of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Patricia and Ronald Conover of Johnstown.

A son, Carson Matthew, to Jennifer Neuman and Ryan Alix of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, at 12:38 p.m., 7 pounds 6.4 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Deborah and Charles Kelsey of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Sheri Tougas and James Alix of South Glens Falls.

A son, Anthony Micheal, to Felicia Wells and Trevor Azaert of Fort Edward, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 4:18 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Shelly and Morgan Wells of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Rosemary Hubbard of Queensbury and Tony Azaert of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Josie Jo, to Sarah Goodspeed and Joshua LaVergne of Indian Lake, Thursday, Feb. 10, 2022, at 11:06 a.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 19.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents Donna and Patrick Goodspeed of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Michelle Floyd of Indian Lake and Stan LaVergne of Kingsbury.

A son, Oliver Merlow, to Sarah Merlow and Michael Young of Hudson Falls, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 7:54 a.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Betsy Merlow of Hudson Falls and Jason Merlow of Diamond Point. Paternal grandparents Joleen Eggleston and Michael J. Young of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Octavia Anne, to Mikaila Johnson and Patrick Kushi of North Creek, Friday, Feb. 11, 2022, at 10:05 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammy and Paul Richards of North Creek. Paternal grandparents Audrey and Leo Kushi of Newcomb.

A son, Gray Nathaniel, to Amanda and Johnathan Newton of Glens Falls, Saturday, Feb. 12, 2022, at 4:13 p.m., 8 pounds 2.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Karen Sellingham of Hudson Falls and Donald Small of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Wendy Waite of Glens Falls and the late Steven Newton of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Tillie Von, to Ashley and James Henry of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Feb. 13, 2022, at 8:33 a.m., 7 pounds 6.7 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Deborah Young of Camillus and Mickey Brayman of Hartford. Paternal grandparents Shelley and David Henry of Canada.

A daughter, Amelia Rose, to Kaeleigh Atwood and Emilio Breault of South Glens Falls, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at noon, 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Adrielle Russell of Glens Falls and Chris Atwood of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Antonette McCauliffe and Val Breault of Granville.

A son, Jeriah Robert, to Miranda Clark and James Segan of Gansevoort, Monday, Feb. 14, 2022, at 1:26 p.m., 9 pounds 3 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Deanna and Brian Clark of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparent Jon Segan of Fort Edward.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0