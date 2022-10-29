Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Joseph James, to Lindsay Anne Fezza and Anthony James Bartolucci of Glens Falls, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 8:07 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Christopher Fezza Sr. of Queensbury, and Leslie Bell of Indian Lake. Paternal grandparents are Debra Bartolucci of Greenwich, and Donald Bartolucci of Locust Grove, VA.

A daughter, Cairo Aliko, to Sandra Mae and David Edman of Glens Falls, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 5:58 a.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 18.9 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tarcela and Panpilo Gattiano of Divorsiam Boutoc, Southern Layte, Philippines.

A daughter, Alaina Saige, to Colby and Christina Batchelder of Argyle, Sunday, October 23, 2022 at 9:30 p.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent are Gary and Susan Tucker of Argyle. Paternal grandparents John and Stacy Batchelder of Fort Ann.

A son, Westley Ray, to Kyra Murphy and Nicholas Martindale, of Glens Falls, Tuesday, October 25, 2022 at 7:07 p.m., 9 pounds 9 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Carole and Michael Murphy, of Ballston Lake. Paternal grandparents are Michelle and Raymond Martindale of Argyle.

A daughter, Maelynn Everlee to Bianca Curtis and Dylan Fischer Nesbitt, of Argyle, October 17, 2022 at 6:04 a.m., 4 pounds, 12 ounces, 16.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Tina Curtis of Mechanicville and Dale Curtis of Waterford. Paternal grandparents are Lee Nesbitt of Argyle and Cynthia Allen, of Clifton Park.

A daughter, Remmi Laila, to Isabella Duquette and Logan Wigley of Glens Falls, Monday, October 17, 2022 at 6:17 p.m., 6 pounds, 10 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Lalania Hudson and Brian Duquette. Paternal grandparents are Nancy Swears and Sean Wigley.

A son, Hudson Roy, to Kelsey and Thomas Frier, of Ballston Spa, Monday, October 17, 2022 at 10:58 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Robin and Kevin Musto of Oakdale, CT. Paternal grandparents are Jennifer and Kevin Frier of Oglesby, TX.

A son, Ford Roy, to Adam and Hannah Southerland, of Hudson Falls, Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 9:00 p.m., 8 pounds, 9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are, Julius and Lori Fisher of Monroe, MI. Paternal grandparents are Roy and Carrie Southerland, and Joni and Randy Setzler of Monroe, MI.

A daughter, Marceline Ashley, to Paige Walker and Charles Mazik of Argyle, Sunday, October 16, 2022 at 4:55 p.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are, John and Amy Walker of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Tammy Nash of Argyle, and Ron Mazik of Schuylerville.

A son, Caspian Cooper Thomas, to Alicia and Kenneth Hopkins of Glens Falls, Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 11:06 a.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mark and Tammy Decker of Glens Falls and Diana Decker of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Andrea Hopkins of Queensbury.

A son, Wyatt Thomas, to Rebecca and Thomas Sullivan of Queensbury, Wednesday, October 19, 2022 at 6:58 p.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Randy and Mary Howerton, of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Patricia and the late Thomas Sullivan, of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Aiyana Padme to Autumn Tracy and Gerrod Aldrich of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 8:27 p.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Brenda Sprague and Kimberly Tracy of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Laura and Gerrod Aldrich.

A daughter, Everly Blake, to Jodi Uglialoro and Joshua Carpenter, Salem, Saturday, October 15, 2022 at 10:09 a.m., 9 pounds and 15 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sandra Aratare of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Sandra Joel Carpenter of Granville.

A son, Marcus Thomas, to Heidi and John Marcellus, of Middle Grove, Friday, October 14, 2022 at 9:29 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Dale and Glen Campbell of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Bonnie and Ron Marcellus of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Andrew Richard, to Courtney Wood and Bradley Drollette of Fort Edward, Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 6:32 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Shannon Castro and Jon Wood of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Tammy and Mike Drollette of Corinth.

A son, Bryson Lee, to Lena and Austin McCullen of Fort Edward, Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 3:08 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Patricia Larock of Whitehall (deceased). Paternal grandparents are Edward McCullen of Fort Ann and Kelly Bain of Granville.

A daughter, Kristin Carol-Estelle to Bradley and Keralyn Moffitt of Queensbury, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:04 a.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are, Michael and Kera Bonomo of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Herbert and Theresa Moffitt of Queensbury.

A daughter, Cienna Cierra to Janice Russell and Cleon Ruddock of Glens Falls, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 9:30 a.m., 8 pounds 15 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jodie Samuels and Romeo Russell of Bolton Landing. Paternal grandparents are Angella Ruddock and Alton Ruddock of Jamaica.

A son, Bodee Brooks, to Josana and Wesley LaBar of Olmstedville, Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 6:51 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents, Donald Sue Ann Stone of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are David and Randi LaBar of Olmstedville.

A son, Wesley Wilder, to Chad and Katherine Lewis of Baker Mills, Tuesday October 11, 2022 at 8:29 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Michael and Rose Marie Ordway of North Creek. Paternal grandparents are Roger and Carol Lewis of Johnsburg.

A son, Joshua Michael, to Desiree Moffitt and Tyler Kamburelis of Granville, Wednesday, October 11, 2022 at 4:46 p.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 18.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Leon and Kathy Moffitt of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Gus Kamburelis of Whitehall and Colleen Kamburelis of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Sofia Danielle, to Felicia and Ethan Doak of Queensbury, Monday, October 10, 2022 at 10:52 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 19.7 inches long. Maternal grandparents are the late Frank Battiste and Debbie Battiste of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Daniel and Gina Doak of Guilderland.

A son, Mack Wyatt to Becca and Brett Mueller of Queensbury, Monday, October 10, 2022 at 8:16 a.m., 8 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Martha Caputo and William Flanigan of Saratoga. Paternal grandparents are Bryan and Frances Mueller of Queensbury.

A son, Wyatt Raymond, to Alexis and Dylan Tilley of Hadley, Saturday, October 8, 2022 at 11:18 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Adam and Michelle Bourdeau of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are Raymond Jr. and Marsha Tilley of Greenwich.

A son, Trevor Joseph to Marc and Alva Bourdeau of Queensbury, Wednesday October, 19, 2022 at 2:02 p.m., 6 pounds 16 pounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Angel and Salvacion Loste of Phillipenes. Paternal grandparents are Anne and Raymond Bourdeau of Clemons, NC.

A son, Maverick Murray to Kaitlyn Poust and Taylor Murray of Queensbury, Thursday, October 6, 2022 at 7:47 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Eric Poust of Moreau and Christina Murro-Whitney of Dannemora. Paternal grandparents are Kristy and Randy Rathbun of Hartford.

A daughter, Octavia Elsie to Daelynn Knowlton-Morehouse and Joshua Sweet of Kingsbury, Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:57 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Chuck Knowlton of Vermont and Denise McGowan of Wilton. Paternal grandparents are Melissa Sweet of Queensbury.

A daughter, Olivia Katherine to Katlian Barrant and Jesse Kennedy of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, October 11, 2022 at 1:28 p.m., 7 pounds and 10 ounces, 19.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Terry Barrant and Vincent Barrant of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Anne Kennedy and Joe Kennedy of Hudson Falls.

A son, Grant Zachary to Ryan Alyssa Stevens of Ballston Spa, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 12:13 a.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mary and Steve Lawlor of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Wayne and Kim Stevens of Saratoga.

A daughter, Kylie Elizabeth to Tom and Alyssa Young of Granville, Saturday October 1, 2022 at 3:35 a.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

A daughter, Raelyn Marie to Mikenzie DeMars and Izac Bovee of Glens Falls, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 3:47 a.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Carissa Williams of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Matt and Donna Bovee of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Avery Kathryn, to Brian and Aren Caza of North Hudson, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 4:29 a.m., 8 pounds 15 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Karen Laundree of Whitehouse, OH and Douglas Laundree of Hague. Paternal grandparents are Bruce Caza and Brenda Caza of North Hudson.

A son, Cayden Wayde, to Cassandra Houghtby and Stephan Manney or Whitehall, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 6:07 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Juanita Houghtby of Whitehall and George Houghtby of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Hank and Tina Manney of Whitehall.

A daughter, Aurora Francis, to Emily and Nicholas Chandler of Schuylerville, Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 8:47 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Robin and Lee Swinton Jr., of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents are Katrina MacDonald and Andrew Chandler of Fort Edward.

A daughter, Ellie, to Daniel and Kaitlyn Hyde of Eagle Bridge, Monday, October 3, 2022 at 8:17 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Ron and Judith Tate of Eagle Bridge. Paternal grandparents are Steven and Debbie Hyde of Wigan, UK.

A daughter, Giana Avayah, to Amber Dugan and Michael LaCoste of Glens Falls, Monday, October 3, 2022 at 11:23 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Cheryl and John Lynch and Joseph Dugan. Paternal grandparent Bethany LaCoste.

A son, Landon William to Kaitlyn and James VanDeWater of Schuylerville, Wednesday, October 5, 2022 at 12:02 p.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce and 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Bob and Bonnie Dyke of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are David and Annette VanDeWater of Greenwich.