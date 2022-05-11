Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Wyatt Wesley, to Brad and Samantha Nelson of Moreau, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 8:12 a.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Robert and Melinda Harrington, of Moreau.

A son, Ghalan Winchell, to Jackilyn Winchell and Ghaland Nadeau of Fort Ann, Friday, April 26, 2022, at 10:50 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

A son, Julian Alexander, to Sarah Ghezaili and Robert Manney of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, April 26, 2022, at 11:30 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents Connie Ghezaili of Hudson Falls and Rouchdy Ghezaili of Virginia. Paternal grandparents Robert and Connie Manney of Queensbury.

A son, Harvey, to Holly Bushman and Dylan Grover of Fort Ann, Monday, April 25, 2022, at 8:23 p.m., 3 pounds 0.69 ounces, 15.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Leslie and Michael Bushman of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Ryan Beebe, and Zach Wagner, of Hebron.

A son, Ethan Clark, to Kylee Towers and Zack Jones of Lake Luzerne, Monday, April 25, 2022, at 12:43 p.m., 5 pounds 4.3 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Debbie Parker and Bob Towers. Paternal grandparents are Terri and Mike Woodcock.

A son, Austin John Mosher, Jr, to Rebecca Beaupre and Austin Mosher of Milton, Vermont, and Whitehall, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 6:54 p.m., 7 pounds 14.3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Howard and Melissa Beaupre of Milton, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Walter Harwood of Salem, and Rose Harwood of North Hebron.

A daughter, Eleanor Maria, to Chelsea O’Reilly and Daniel Leerkes of Gansevoort, Wednesday, April 27, 2022, at 12:10 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Deborah and Bill O’Reilly of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Harry and Maureen of Leerkes of Gansevoort.

A daughter, Marlana Grace, to Nicole Sullinger and Isaac Oddy of Hudson Falls, Wednesday April 27, 2022, at 7:58 p.m., 8 pounds 7.4 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Paternal grandparents are Valerie Barber of Glens Falls.

A son, Owen Michael, to Kelly and Michael Weeden of Cambridge, Friday, April 29, 2022, at 3:16 p.m., 7 pounds, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are James and Sandra Peters Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents are Richard Weeden and Karen Whitman of Hoosick Falls.

A son, Maverick Roberts, to Katie and Robert Eddy of Glens Falls, Friday, April 29, 2022, at 12:15 p.m., 6 pounds, 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are William and Tracey Dunphy of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Val Eddy of Glens Falls.

A son, Preston Henry, to Ashly Paris and Robert Eaton IV of Queensbury, Friday, April 15, 2022, at 8:20 a.m., 7 pounds 7.4 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Gary and Kimberly Mccullough, Jeffrey Paris, and Becky Litchfield, of Malta, Lake George and Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Katherine Eaton and Robert Eaton III of Queensbury.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0