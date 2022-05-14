Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Kimberlyn Mae, to Allison and Ryan Bailey of Fort Ann, Friday, April 29, 2022, at 3:31 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Beth and Clayton Vrooman of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents Carolyn and Michael Bailey of Hudson Falls.

A son, Lawrence Eugene, to Kianna Stone and Logan Waters of Hudson Falls, Friday, April 29, 2022, at 9:41 a.m., 8 pounds 9.4 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Angela and Andrew Notte of Vermont. Paternal grandparents Sarah and Jon Waters.

A son, Ezra Damiano, to Megan Nims and Journey Kerchner of Lake George, Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 5:05 a.m., 8 pounds, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Valarie and Ron Ballard of Argyle and Amanda and Bill Nims of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent Felicia Pirrone of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Heidi Louise, to Allison and Ryan Heffernan of Johnsburg, Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10:28 a.m., 9 pounds 2 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rose-Marie and Mike Ordway of North Creek. Paternal grandparents Louisa and Mike Heffernan of Ballston Spa.

A son, Hudson Gerald, to Jennifer Petricca and James Hayner of Argyle, Saturday, April 30, 2022, at 10:00 p.m., 8 pounds, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lisa and Gregg Petricca of Massachusetts. Paternal grandparent Jerry Hayner of Gloversville.

A son, Lincoln Elliott, to Theresa Chidester and John Picinich of Gansevoort, Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 1:24 a.m., 7 pounds 3.5 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal Grandparent Deborah Paradis of Connecticut. Paternal grandparent Susan Arpei of Wilton.

A daughter, Tiffany Rae, to Crystal and Joshuah Havens of Queensbury, Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 9:59 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Linda and Edward Gillis of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent Nancy Havens of Hudson Falls.

A son, Braxton Antonio, to Tricia and Philip Barnes of Queensbury, Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 5:36 p.m., 9 pounds 5.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lynne D'Attilio and the late Charles Eisenberg of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Pauline and Philip Barnes of Cayman Islands.

A daughter, Elena Madelyn, to Rebecca and Ryan Oaks of Middle Grove, Sunday, May 1, 2022, at 9:55 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Carmen and Fredrick Militello of Albany. Paternal grandparents Ronda and William Oaks of Nebraska.

A daughter, Addison Grace, to Elizabeth Russ and Devin Ogden of Queensbury, Monday, May 2, 2022, at 11:57 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Maria Morgans of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Tanya and Jason Ogden of South Carolina.

A son, Jordan Elliot, to Natalia and Joseph Popper of Saratoga Springs, Monday, May 2, 2022, at 6:50 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Violetta of Michigan and Dmitri of Illinois. Paternal grandparents Lori of Arizona and Robert of Florida.

A son, Dominick John, to Breanne and Travis Dwyer of Fort Edward, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 2:18 a.m., 8 pounds, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cindy and Gary Sprague of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Carol and Scott Mabb of Glens Falls and Tim Dwyer of Queensbury.

A son, Max Vaughn, to Sandra Flood and Jeremy Palmer of Queensbury, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 3:28 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Alyce and John Flood. Paternal grandparents Connie And Jeff Palmer and Lisa Waite.

A son, Cooper James, to Lindsey and Jared Amadon of Moreau, Tuesday, May 3, 2022, at 6:29 a.m., 7 pounds .6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and David Farr of Moreau. Paternal grandparents Becky and Bill Amadon of Gansevoort.

A son, Thomas Francis, to Elizabeth and Nicholas McMurry of Greenwich, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 4:36 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 19.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Patricia and Andrew Conley of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Jayne Girard McMurry of Argyle and Ron McMurry of Hudson Falls.

A son, Christopher Andrew, to Kristi and Caleb Chuchta of South Glens Falls, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 12:07 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Peter and Deborah Schmidt Jr. of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparent Peter Chuchta of Florida.

A daughter, Ayla Honey, to Carli and Caleb Armstrong of Queensbury, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 1:21 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sharon West of Dresden, Richard Leclaire of Dresden, and John Varmette of Dresden. Paternal grandparents Barbara and the late John Armstrong of Mineville.

A daughter, Ava Jade, to Caitlyn and Justin Hall of Queensbury, Thursday, May 5, 2022, at 2:43 p.m., 7 pounds 11.5 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cathy Converse of Bolton Landing and Tyler Converse of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Christine Hall of Hudson Falls and Christopher Hall of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Brynlee Rey, to Chloe and Benjamin Willoughby of Schroon Lake, Friday, May 6, 2022, at 5:23 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cynthia and Charles McKenna of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents Suzanne and Stephen Willoughby of Patchogue.

A son, Jackson Eli, to Stacy and Caleb Aubrey of Granville, Friday, May 6, 2022, at 12:40 p.m., 6 pounds 1 ounce, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Suzanne and Steven Moen of New Jersey. Paternal grandparents Amy and Nathan Aubrey of Fort Ann.

A son, Leonardo, to Tanika Ballard and EJ Ramos of Fort Ann, Friday, May 6, 2022, at 10:28 p.m., 9 pounds 0.1 ounce, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Marie and Robert Ballard of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Sabrina and Michael Kio of Fort Ann.

