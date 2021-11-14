GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL

A daughter, Trinity Philip, to Crystal and Miles Favro of Hadley, Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 5:45 a.m., 8 pounds 8.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lucy Tennyson and Chris McLaren of Hadley. Paternal grandparents Mary Ellen Favro of Chestertown and Duke Favro of Saranac Lake.

A daughter, Hazel Lucille, to Stacey and Leland Bunting of Ballston Spa, Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 10:22 a.m., 7 pounds 13.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents John and Karen Dehlinger of Illinois. Paternal grandparents George and Debra Bunting of Illinois.

A son, John Matthew, to Madeleine Paige and Tyler Briggs of Hudson Falls, Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 12:26 p.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Meggan Kozak of Hudson Falls and Christopher Paige of Greenfield. Paternal grandparents April Diffee and Eric Briggs of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Grace Marie, to Ashlee and Zack Moosbrugger of Lake George, Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 6:54 p.m., 6 pounds 10.5 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Randy and Terri Davis of Warwick. Paternal grandparents John and Sue Moosbrugger of Queensbury.

A daughter, Sophia Grace, to Alyssa LaRock and Eric Kennedy of Queensbury, Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 4:38 a.m., 6 pounds 11.8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Christina Scharr and Jason Burke of Witherbee. Paternal grandparents Autumn and William Kennedy of Queensbury.

A daughter, Magnolia James, to Marissa and Jared Macey of Moreau, Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 6:18 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 19 inches long.

A daughter, Rylynn Marie, to Ashley and Ryan Randle of Hudson Falls, Sunday, October 24, 2021, at 3:54 p.m., 7 pounds 13.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammy and Roy Marshall of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Linda and Raymond Randle of South Glens Falls and Denise and David Smith of South Glens Falls.

A son, Mason Edward, to Angela and Daniel Turon of Moreau, Monday, October 25, 2021, at 8:59 a.m., 6 pounds 8.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sun and Jody Shattuck of Corinth. Paternal grandparents Diane Johnpeer-Turon and Stephen Turon of Gansevoort and Rebecca and Donald Mastropietro of Mechanicville.

A son, Logan David, to Azia LaRock and Logan Jordon of Mineville, Monday, October 25, 2021, at 7:01 p.m., 9 pounds 2.8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Christina Scharr and Jason Burke of Witherbee. Paternal grandparents Karla and Dave Jordon of Hague.

A daughter, Danielle, to Sierra Muise and Dan Illsley of Granville, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 3:45 p.m., 5 pounds 9 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jessica Degree of Granville and Jeff Muise of Florida. Paternal grandparents Penny and John Illsley of Hampton.

A daughter, Madelyn Ann, to Katelyn Rich-Macri and Adam Colvin of Glens Falls, Tuesday, October 26, 2021, at 7:13 p.m., 6 pounds 3.3 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Melinda Rich and John Macri of Tennessee. Paternal grandparents Diane and William Colvin of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Savanna Faith, to Vickie and Glen Gosnell of Queensbury, Wednesday, October 27, 2021, at 9:53 p.m., 5 pounds 8 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents Maria and Walter Walters of Hague and the late Sharon Walters. Paternal grandparents Gail and Raymond Gosnell of Florida and the late Marilyn and James Wilsey.

A daughter, Ellianna Lynn, to Elizabeth Hart and Eric Prosser of Whitehall, Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 1:16 a.m., 5 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Darlene and Jason Hart Sr of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Gloria Guy and Wendy Scoville of Queensbury.

A daughter, Lucille Marie, to Roseann Klobnock and Joseph Cenate of Vermont, Friday, October 29, 2021, at 9:45 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Michelle Klobnock of Vermont. Paternal grandparents Laurie Black and Eugene Cenate of Granville.

A daughter, Gianna Kathleen, to Jillian Zick and Sam Bottini of Saratoga Springs, Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 1:45 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce. Maternal grandparents Rosemary and Richard Zick of Florida. Paternal grandparents Kathleen and Ralph Bottini of Oneida.

A son, Mason Killian, to Samantha and Richard Moore of Corinth, Saturday, October 30, 2021, at 11:27 p.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Billie Jo and Ervin Nash of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Lisa and Steve Moore of Hudson Falls.

A son, Jarekai Reign, to Portia White of Glens Falls, Monday, November 1, 2021, at 8:04 a.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent Melody Eldridge of Queensbury.

A daughter, Kealy Lennox, to Jamie and John Martin of Gansevoort, Monday, November 1, 2021, at 9:21 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kay and Richard Zwirn of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Terry and Tom Martin of Gansevoort.

A son, Vance Michael, to Molly and Justin Myers of Queensbury, Monday, November 1, 2021, at 10:54 p.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 18 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathryn and Peter Peltz of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Shawn Harris-Burke of Queensbury and Michelle and Anthony Myers of Queensbury.

A daughter, Isabelle Grace, to Josselyn and Edwin Bennett of Pottersville, Tuesday, November 2, 2021, at 9:11 a.m., 9 pounds 3.6 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Melinda and Steven Cook if Ohio. Paternal grandparents Theresa and Edward Bennett of Indian Lake.

A son, Luca Robert, to Shannon and Avram Doomchin of Queensbury, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 10:50 a.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Michelle and Tim Burke of Kingsbury. Paternal grandparents Jody and Ron Doomchin of Sunnyside.

A son, Alec William, to Jennifer and Jeremy Mulligan of Ballston Spa, Wednesday, November 3, 2021, at 2:19 p.m., 7 pounds 3.4 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Karen and Mark Cozzens of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Kristina and AJ Mulligan of Galway.

A daughter, Willow Marie, to Angelika and Dennis Whipple of Pottersville, Wednesday, November 3,2021, at 6:58 p.m., 5 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathleen and William Baker of Pottersville and Ricci Castro of Pottersville. Paternal grandparents Melinda and Jay Whipple of Queensbury.

A son, Levi Joseph, to Teresa and John Arnold of Gansevoort, Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 1:59 a.m., 6 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Maria and Joseph Morris of New Jersey. Paternal grandparents Patricia Russo and Albert Arnold of Mastic Beach.

A daughter, Morgan Lynn, to Crystal Noble and Jeremiah Monahan of Fort Ann, Thursday, November 4, 2021, 6 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Deborah and Richard Noble of Argyle. Paternal grandparents Terrie and Edward Monahan of Fort Ann.

A daughter, Chloe Elizabeth, to Kennedy and Jeffrey Castro of Fort Edward, Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 10:49 a.m., 5 pounds 13 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Amy Johnson and Leroy Buttles of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Dawn and James Castro of South Glens Falls.

A son, Andrew Richard, to Ashley and Matthew Tarello of Queensbury, Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 7:48 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Linda and the late Richard Corliss of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Ellen and Richard Tarello of Farmingdale.

A daughter, Leighton Rylee, to Lindsay and Corey Duval of Hartford, Friday, November 5, 2021, at 6:01 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Dawn and Lenny Moore. Paternal grandparents Linda and Andre Duval of Hartford.

A son, Eli Joseph, to Christina Arrigo and Benjamin Harrington of Argyle, Friday, November 5, 2021, at 10:42 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Janette and the late Francis Arrigo II of Beacon. Paternal grandparents Jennifer and the late Joseph Harrington of Argyle.

A son, Camden Daniel, to Brooke and Conor Kelly of Queensbury, Friday, November 5, 2021, at 12:57 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kathleen and Daniel Van Wie of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents Patricia and Robert Lynch of Long Island and Riham and Matthew Kelly of Long Island.

A son, Silas Rae, to Nicole Morse and Brandon Prosser of Warrensburg, Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 5:53 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Karen and Bradley Breault of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Brandy and Donald Prosser of Warrensburg.

A son, Luca Phillip, to Stacey and Daniel Tucker of South Glens Falls, Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 5:23 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Theresa and Dan Girard of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Diane and Phillip Tucker of Glens Falls.

A son, Oliver Grey, to Alexis Watkins and Brendan Cody of Glens Falls, Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 12:57 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparent Laurie Watkins. Paternal grandparents Donna Meier of New York City and Matthew Cody Sr. of New Jersey.

A son, Hunter, to Gillian and Matt Bausch of Queensbury, Sunday, November 7, 2021, at 1:46 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

A son, Carter John, to Sierra and Taylor Mallory of Vermont, Monday, November 8, 2021, at 6:21 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents the late Jackie Macheski of Vermont and the late John Shores of Vermont. Paternal grandparents Richard and the late Dora Mallory of Granville.

A daughter, Shealyn Marie, to Kaitlyn and Sean O’Connor of Queensbury, Monday, November 8, 2021, at 6:50 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lori and Norman Hayden of Queensbury.

A son, Kellan McCarthy, to Allison and Jason Martel of Whitehall, Tuesday, November 9, 2021, at 7:59 p.m., 7 pounds 5.5 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sandra and Joseph Kelly of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents Cindy and Richard Martell of Whitehall.

A daughter, Enzleighara McKenzie, to Alidia Hoard and Mike York of Fort Edward, Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at 3:31 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Stephanie and Raymond Hoard. Paternal grandparents Donna Glidden and Robert York Sr.