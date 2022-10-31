Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Olivia Diane, to Amanda Morse and Joseph Gould of Granville, Friday, October 7, 2022 at 7:45 a.m., 7 pounds and 15 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are James and Judith Monroe of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Deborah Gould and Glenn Gould of Granville.

A daughter, Claire Elizabeth, to Chris Rouse and Caitlin Peterson of Fort Ann, Wednesday, September 7, 2022 at 3:36 p.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Amy and Elliot Gould of Kingsbury. Paternal grandparents are Tim and Shirley Rouse of Kingsbury.

A daughter, Valerie Kaye to Lydia Barbieri and Joseph Frandino of Wilton, Friday, October 7, 2022 at 10:02 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Phyllis Granger and David Barbieri of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Samuel and Denis Frandino of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Mateo Ace, to Ebony and Robert Soto, of South Glens Falls, Sunday, October 9, 2022 at 12:21 a.m., 9 pounds 6 ounces, 20.5 inches long.