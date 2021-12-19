 Skip to main content
Births

GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL

A daughter, Libertee Faith, to Bethanie Secor and Travis Thissell of North Creek, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 5:12 p.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Shelley Secor and Dale Pratt. Paternal grandparents April Archambeault and Urban Thissell.

A son, Jensen James, to Jacqueline and Jacob Varney of Queensbury, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 6:07 p.m., 8 pounds 5.3 ounces, 21 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tina and Gary Rock of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Sherrie and David Rowell of Queensbury and Alexander Varney of Fort Edward.

A son, Brandon Owen, to Aprile Mattison and Donavin Murray of Queensbury, Monday, Dec. 6, 2021, at 6:35 p.m., 7 pounds 11.2 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tamara Fredette and James Mattison Jr. of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents Ann Walkup and Patrick Murray of Chestertown.

A son, Camden James, to Destinni and Alan Calabrese of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 9:39 a.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Heather and Chris Combs and Rebecca Palmer. Paternal grandparents Eileen and Peter Calabrese.

A daughter, Remi Jayde, to Samantha Kelly and Dale Agard of Queensbury, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 12:11 p.m., 6 pounds 12.2 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammy and Fred Murphy of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Rori Kristin, to Lauren MacDuff and Benjamin Oakes of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 9:19 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 20.96 inches long. Maternal grandparents Eva and Rodrick MacDuff of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent the late Mary Kristen Oakes.

A son, Lincoln Theodore, to Marissa Martelle and Nathaniel Genier of Salem, Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021, at 11:03 p.m., 6 pounds 4.8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Karen Pratt of New Hampshire and Jason Martell of Granville. Paternal grandparents Colleen Kamburelis and Anthony Genier Sr. of Salem.

A son, Axel Jamie, to Danelle Bell and Israel Deltoro of Lake George, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021, at 10:48 a.m., 7 pounds 6.4 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Marie and Jamie Bell of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Noreen and Israel Deltoro of Queensbury.

A daughter, Lacey Grace, to Melissa and Mark Facteau Jr. of Lake Luzerne, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 10:20 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kristina and Edward Peregrim of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents Lisa and Mark Facteau of Waterford.

A son, Oliver John, to Maria and Derek Daniels of Glens Falls, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 12:08 p.m., 12.9 ounces, 10 inches long. Maternal grandparents Amy Green and Jeanna Nanci of Schenectady. Paternal grandparents Lucinda Rosenburg and Ben Sharpe of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Ainsley Smith, to Jennifer Warner and Jack Daley of Glens Falls, Friday, Dec. 10, 2021, at 4:18 p.m., 7 pounds .09 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lori and Thomas Warner of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Elizabeth and Michael Daley of Queensbury.

 

