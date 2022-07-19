Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Tamara Ariel, to Ashley and Jonathan Rayder of Bakers Mills, Friday, July 1, 2022 at 8:15 a.m., 7 pounds 2.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tamara and George Shaw of Albany. Paternal grandparents Carol and Stanley Rayder.

A son, James Ronald, to Melanie and Kevin Lovett of Saratoga Springs, Friday, July 1, 2022, at 2:25 p.m., 9 pounds 4.7 ounces, 21.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mylene and Darryl Coltey of Schaghticoke and the late Ron Greene of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Jean Lovett and Dusty Shields of Rome and Tammy Jones and Tim Lovett of Rome.

A daughter, Desi Yvette, to Leslie and Mike Patenaude of Queensbury, Friday, July 1, 2022, at 6:07 p.m., 8 pounds .5 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Denise and Stephen Myers of Connecticut. Paternal grandparents Jayne and Brad Mann of Vermont and Rhonda and Dan Patenaude of Vermont.

A son, Colt Matthew, to Jami Celeste and Matt Perkins of Glens Falls, Saturday, July 2, 2022, at 8:36 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Barbara and Steven Celeste of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent Terri Perkins of Wilton.

A son, Bryson James, to Kelsey Thompson and Dalton Goodness of Ticonderoga, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 12:11 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jessica and Garry Harris of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents Brandee and Todd Goodness of Ticonderoga.

A daughter, Vera Rose, to Amanda and Gregory Teresi of Lake George, Sunday, July 3, 2022, at 4:54 p.m., 7 pounds .8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jennifer and Gregg Sherry of Cleverdale. Paternal grandparents Mary and Joseph Teresi of Delmar.

A son, Brayden Alexander, to Katie and Dylan Jack of Brant Lake, Monday, July 4, 2022 at 5:00 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Kaye and Ray Smith of Chestertown. Paternal grandparent Alexis Jack of Paradox.

A son, Brixton James, to Cassandra and James West of Queensbury, Monday, July 4, 2022, at 6:17 p.m., 8 pounds 13.9 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Leia and Lanny of Granville and Kristine and Keith of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Nancy and the late James West of Newcomb.

A daughter, Madeline Jeannette, to Olivia and Jack Davis of Greenwich, Tuesday, July 5, 2022, at 3:52 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Linda Parrott-Fuller of Hartford and Jeff Parrott of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Jill Davis of Cambridge and Douglas Davis of Shushan.