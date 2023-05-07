Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Emery Noel to Dakota Levendos-Crannell and Lucas Nolan of Queensbury, December 6, 2022 at 3:38 p.m., 7 pounds, 11.3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Betsy and John Levendos of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Kelly Nolan of Queensbury and Brian Rawson and Tanya Rawson of Queensbury.

A Daughter, Mayla Ann, to Suzie & Dan Marmie of South Glens Falls, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 2:16 a.m., 7 pounds 10.7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Frankie McGarrah of Fort Edward & Dennis Williams of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Tom & Karen Marmie of Queensbury.

A daughter, Emilia, to Jessica & Thomas Hanaburgh of Lake Luzerne, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 8:03 a.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces 18 inches long. Paternal grandparents are Theresa & Richard Hanaburgh of Brant Lake.

A son, Bowen Jack, to Austin & Massena Roy of Olmstedville, Saturday, April 1, 2023, at 7:25 a.m., 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jack & Dawn Green of Minerva. Paternal grandparents are Ghyslain Roy of Palm Coast, FL & Leticia Dillon of Saratoga.

A daughter, Molly Elizabeth, to Michelle & John Regan of Hoosick Falls, Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 9:05 p.m., 7 pounds, 12 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Duane Sprague of Eagle Bridge. Paternal grandparents are Brendan & Kim Regan of Glen Arm, MD.

A daughter, Peyton Elizabeth, to Amanda Derway & Cory Dubetsky of Hudson Falls, Sunday, April 2, 2023, at 10:35 p.m., 7 pounds, 9 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Brian & Donna Brockway of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Matthew Dubetsky & Susan & Timothy Pagones of Beacon.

A son, Beckham Michael, to Marissa & Cody Stockwell of Corinth, Monday, April 3, 2023, at 10:49 p.m., 7 pounds, 12 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Carl & Ursula Thompson of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparent is Tara Stockwell of Moriah.

A son, Coy Joseph, to Nichole Cortes & Joseph Loveland, Jr. of Granville, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 5:26 p.m., 6 pounds, 14 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Melinda Cortes of Leesburg, FL. Paternal grandparents are Joseph Loveland & Brenda Heath of Granville.

A son, William Van, to Brooke & Bill Roberts of Ballston Spa, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9:13 a.m., 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Greg & Kelly Meader of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Bill & Donna Roberts of Queensbury.

A son, Jameson Frederick, to Brittany & Bryan Greco of Granville, Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 1:42 p.m. 6 pounds, 8 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Kerri Hagen of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Karen & James Greco of Whitehall.

A son, Axel Grey, to Kerry Gaven of Glens Falls, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 7:54 a.m., 6 pounds, 15 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Michael & Jill Stockwell of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Stan & Cindy of Queensbury.

A daughter, Annalise Marie, to Stephanie & Connor of Lake George, Wednesday, April 5, 2023, at 9:54 a.m., 8 pounds, 3.6 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Lisa & William Vlad of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Kristine & Howard Irish of Fairfax VT.

A son, Asher Jacques, to Karina Caputo & Alex Boisvert of Fort Edward, Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 9:11 a.m., 7 pounds, 0 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Anne Caputo-Carpenter of Gansevoort.

A daughter, Caroline Emma to Kelly & PJ Callahan of Queensbury, Thursday, April 6, 2023, at 9:05 p.m., 6 pounds, 13 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Steven & Linda Maley of Bradford, PA. Paternal grandparents are Tom & Marianne Callahan of Queensbury.

A daughter, Callie, to Erika & Lee Coon, Jr. of Lake Luzerne, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 1:06 p.m., 5 pounds, 12 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kristine Hughes of Hadley & Seth Baker of Northville. Paternal grandparents are Lee & Holly Coon of Lake Luzerne.

A daughter, Amelia Kate, to Amanda & Nicholas Sumner of Queensbury, Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 8:22 p.m., 7 pounds, 7 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long.

A daughter, Carleigh Elizabeth, to Christopher & Courtney Dudley of Whitehall, Saturday, April 8, 2023, at 9:37 p.m., 7 pounds, 14 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Wendy Bailey & Ken Curner of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Christopher, Sr. & Tonya Dudley of Whitehall.

A son, Hunter Alexander, to Cierra Flores & John Levendos, Jr. of Queensbury, Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 10:34 a.m., 6 pounds, 2.5 ounces, 19.75 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Barbara George Matott of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Betsy Levendos & John Levendos, Sr. of Queensbury.

A daughter, Jacqueline Adelaide, to Kyra Noelle & Zachary Bennett & big brothers Owen & Todd of Glens Falls, Sunday, April 9, 2023, at 1:08 p.m., 7 pounds, 2.9 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Yvonne Cappiello of Glens Falls. Paternal great-grandparents are Anne Marie & Raymond Hess of Queensbury.

A daughter, Astoria Louise, to Jake & Katie Labrum of Corinth, Monday, April 10, 2023, at 10:53 a.m., 6 pounds, 2 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kelly & John Grant of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Charity & Phil Labrum of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Skylar Laney, to Emily & Joshua Welch of Greenwich, Monday, April 10, 2023, at 3:19 p.m., 6 pounds 2.4 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Rodney & Sheri Hughes of Shushan. Paternal grandparents are Harry & Susan Dejong of Fort Edward.

A son, Arthur, to Melissa & Jared Burns of Averill Park, Monday, April 10, 2023, at 12:23 p.m., 8 pounds, 10 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Richard & Caroleen Ashline of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are George & Susan Burns of Averill Park.

A son, Carson Rowen, to Kendra Hurd of Glens Falls, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 4:34 p.m., 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 19.2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Christine & Howard Hurd of Glens Falls.

A son, Rhys Logan, to Michele Havens & Joseph Baker, Jr. of Hampton, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 8:31 a.m., 6 pounds, 4.5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Constance Havens of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Laurie & John Malm of Schaghticoke.

A son, Killian Miles, to Kristina & Kyle Antognioni of Ballston Spa, Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at 7:39 a.m., 7 pounds, 4 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Carmen & Kevin Kingsley, of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Elizabeth & Robert Antognioni of Bennington, VT.

A son, River George, to Noelle Norton & Lawrence Trombley of Glens Falls, Friday, April 14, 2023, at 2:06 p.m., 7 pounds, 3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jennifer & Wesley Hamilton of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Lawrence & Rachel Trombley, Sr. of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Lilah Jane, to Mikau Catone & Ethan White of Fort Ann, Thursday, April 13, 2023, at 5:09 a.m., 4 pounds 12 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mark & Vicki Catone of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Charles & Patti White of Kingsbury.

A son, Lennox James, to Brittany Canale & Logan Johnson of South Glens Falls, Friday, April 4, 2023, at 1:14 p.m., 8 pounds, 14.6 ounces, 23 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Michael Canale of Lake George & Tammy Canale & James Smith of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Tim Johnson of Thurman & Amy Johnson of Tampa FL.

A son, Dawson Jacob, to Katherine Ashe & Tristan Clark of Ticonderoga, Friday, April 14, 2023, at 6:27 p.m., 8 pounds, 12 ounces, 20 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Cathy & Joseph Ashe of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Brenda Fernandez of Ticonderoga & Mark Clark of Moriah.

A daughter, Kathleen James, to Noelle Redman & James Bills of Glens Falls, Friday, April 14, 2023, at 8:14 a.m., 8 pounds, 2.8 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Stephanie Redman, Brian Redman & Louisa Redman of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Kathleen Bills of Warrensburg & William Bills, Sr. & Karen Bills of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Josephine McKenna, to Michelina & Kenneth Rigg of South Glens Falls, Saturday, April 15, 2023, at 2:43am 7 pounds 1.7 ounces 19.2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Linda & Joseph Varone of Wilton. Paternal grandparents are Toni Rigg & Michael Rigg of Windsor, CO.

A daughter, Julia, to Samantha & Brandon of Queensbury, Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 1:59 a.m., 8 pounds, 1.9 ounces, 19 1/4 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Erica & Terrence of Saratoga. Paternal grandparents are Scott & Denise of Queensbury.

A son, Cayden Edward, to Katelynn & Daniel Sawyer of Broadalbin, Sunday, April 16, 2023, at 12:33 p.m., 7 pounds, 3 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Dawn Droszd & Randy Smith of Broadalbin. Paternal grandparents are Patti & Edward Sawyer of Broadalbin.

A son, Harrison Raszmann, to Tori & Christopher Payton of Ballston Lake, Monday, April 17, 2023, at 4:09 a.m., 8 pounds, 11.2 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Paula & Cliff Hewlett of Malone. Paternal grandparents are John & Deborah Payton of Malone.

A daughter, Eloise Grace, to Montannah & Hunter of Moriah, Monday, April 17, 2023, at 2:04 a.m., 7 pounds, 14 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Staci & Aron Scalzo of Moriah. Paternal grandparents are Brittan & Jeremy Gijanto of Ticonderoga.

A son, Joseph Michael, to Elizabeth Gomez & Michael Walkup of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 2:52 a.m., 7 pounds, 14 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Ron & Tracey Lewis of Middle Grove. Paternal grandparents are Tom & Carol Walkup of Hudson Falls.

A son, Archie Joseph, to Skylar Sipowicz & Dylan Casey of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 2:22 p.m., 8 pounds, 0 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Lisa Bordeau of Hudson Falls & David & Suzanne Maye of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Jill & Mike Casey of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Bella Marie, to Robyn Holland of Middle Granville, Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at 12:08 a.m., 6 pounds, 4.8 ounces, 19 1/2 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Mary Gardner & Fred Burch of Middle Granville.

A daughter, Alaina Anne, to Megan McKiernan & Gavin Wells of Ticonderoga, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 10:45 p.m., 7 pounds, 2 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are James & Tisha McKiernan of Moriah. Paternal grandparents are Brenda Wells of Ticonderoga.

A son, Griffin Michael, to Lauren & Scott Montgomery of Gansevoort, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 5:17 a.m., 5 pounds, 10 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Edward Cummings & stepfather, James Benham. Paternal grandparents are Michael & Kathleen Montgomery of Gansevoort.

A son, Levi James, to Shawna Fiore of Queensbury, Wednesday, April 19, 2023, at 3:34 p.m., 8 pounds, 2.4 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Gail & Armand Fiore of Queensbury.

A son, Landon Charles, to Kelly & Sean Winter of Warrensburg, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 5:29 p.m., 7 pounds, 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Brian & Diane Angell of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Dana & Tracey Winter of Warrensburg.

A daughter, Camille Lynn, to Katherine & Adam Luaces of Glens Falls, Thursday, April 20, 2023, at 12:45 a.m., 6 pounds, 7 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sally & Daniel Neuner of Amherst, MA. Paternal grandparents are Sharon Butto & Bob Luaces of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Layah Marie, to Justine & Lemar Dean of Glens Falls, Friday, April 21, 2023, at 7:53 p.m., 6 pounds, 5 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Corrine Scarlotta of Granville & Scott Eckhard of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Ana Rivera & Lemar Dean, Sr. of Glens Falls.

A son, Barrett J., to Megan & Joe Bishop of Salem, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2:31 a.m., 6 pounds, 11 ounces. Maternal grandparents are John & Lisa Moore of Pawlett, VT. Paternal grandparents are Will & Lori Bishop of Granville.

A daughter, Quinn Murphy, to Brooke Farrington & Bryan Curtis of Saratoga Springs, Sunday, April 23, 2023, at 2:52 p.m., 8 pounds, 5 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Joe Farrington of Lake George & Suzanne Jandreau of Port Douglas. Paternal grandparents are Paul & Margaret Curtis of Queensbury.

Albany Medical Center

A daughter, Hadley Elizabeth Renfrew, born to Brock and Elizabeth Kane Renfrew of Troy, Wednesday, November 23, 2022 at 1:56 a.m., 5 pounds, 2 ounces, 17.3 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Charlene and (the late) Daniel Kane of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Wallace and Deborah Renfrew of Troy.