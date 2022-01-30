GLENS FALLS HOSPITAL

A son, Harrison Samuel, to Allison Esker and Zachary Infante of Greenwich, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, at 8:33 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cathi and Steve Esker of Scotia. Paternal grandparents Sally and Eric Infante of Greenwich.

A son, Rowan Asher, to Moriah and Aaron Roberts of Glens Falls, Monday, Jan. 17, 2022, at 11:58 p.m., 8 pounds 12.7 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Susan and Franklin Shaw of North Hudson. Paternal grandparents Jacquelyn and Arnold Roberts of Gouverneur.

A daughter, Sophie Jean, to Bonny and Jerry Sargent Jr. of Hudson Falls, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 3:03 a.m., 5 pounds 13 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents Darlene and Craig Lebrecht of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents Jerry Sargent Sr. and the late Laura Sargent of Hudson Falls.

A son, Lincoln Ryan, to Julie and Jason Weiss of Queensbury, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 8:24 a.m., 8 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jeanie Stout and Jon Altizio of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Kathleen and Joseph Weiss of Islip.

A daughter, Isabelle Marie, to Theresa and Scott Von Graupen of Clifton Park, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 5:21 p.m., 10 pounds .01 ounces, 22 inches long. Maternal grandparents Rosemary and Joseph Metzger of Colonie. Paternal grandparents Donna and Chuck Lane of Ballston Spa.

A son, Everett Ervin-Paul, to Emma de Jong and Zachary Sweet of Fort Edward, Friday, Jan. 21, 2022, at 8:37 p.m., 8 pounds 5.9 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Susan and Harry de Jong of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Tammy Freeman and Larry Sweet of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Rosalie Kathryn, to Kathryn and John Cannone of Saratoga Springs, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 4:45 p.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents Bonnie and Todd Dragland of Saratoga Springs and Decorah and Tim Thornton of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents Theresa and John Cannone of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Weston Thomas, to Kimberly and Kyle Martin of Queensbury, Saturday, Jan. 22, 2022, at 7:46 p.m., 9 pounds 5 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Vicky Miller and Lawrence Irvine of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Ronda and Timothy Martin of Massena.

A daughter, Julia Alexus, to Kristina and Cody Bennett of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Jan. 23, 2022, at 7:51 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches. Maternal grandparents Tammy Dunn of Greenwich and Rodney Barrett of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparent Patti Bennett of Lake Luzerne.

A son, Ryan William, to Kaileigh and Brady Bonsted of Saratoga Springs, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 4:12 a.m., 9 pounds 2 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Mary and Stephen Merone of Connecticut. Paternal grandparents Anne and Steven Bonsted of New Hartford.

A son, Nehemiah Ezra, to Sarah and Jacob Cook of Hampton, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, at 7:30 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Peggy and Anthony Carpenito of Porter Corners. Paternal grandparents Kimberley and Andrew Cook of Vermont.

A daughter, to Dr. Jayne Van Schaick and Michael Richter of Queensbury, Thursday, Dec. 30, 2021, at 8:52 p.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Donna and Dr. John Van Schaick of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Karen and Bob Richter of Indiana.

A son, Rexton J, to Rebecca Park-Campbell and Ryan Campbell of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 12:21 p.m., 6 pounds 0.7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jayne and Rodney Park of Vermont. Paternal grandparents Linda and Ricky Campbell of Vermont.

A daughter, Jewel Aveline, to Andree and Patrick Tully of Northville, Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022, at 12:30 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Suzanne and Marc Beaulieu of Wilton. Paternal grandparents Mary and Kevin Tully of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Cooper Allen, to Kaili and Peter Johnson of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022, at 5:11 a.m., 7 pounds 6.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Cathy and Dennis Ingle of Ohio. Paternal grandparents Donna and William Johnson of Churchville.

A daughter, Nettie Dean, to Danielle Farley and Jackson Donnelly of Lake George, Thursday, Jan. 12, 2022, at 2:52 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 19.25 inches long. Maternal grandparents Christine and the late Dean Farley of Manlius. Paternal grandparents Patricia Mannix of Lake George and Jacqueline and James Donnelly of Lake George.

A daughter, Charleigh Belle, to Nicole and Joshua Mink of South Glens Falls, Friday, Jan. 14, 2022, at 5:50 p.m., 9 pounds 6 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Nicholas J. Farrara of Saratoga. Paternal grandparents Jacqueline and James Mink.

A son, Faolan Walker, to Alexandria and Seamus Cutler of Corinth, Saturday, Jan. 15, 2022, at 4:34 p.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Catherine and Bill Mead of Livingston Manor. Paternal grandparents Carol and Jim Cutler of Hebron.