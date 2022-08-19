 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Births

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Greyson Alexander, to Brittany Porlier of Fort Edward, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 12:22 a.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Valerie Wells of Fort Edward.

A son, Calvin Rhett, to Justine and Christopher Moore of Glens Falls, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 8:23 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lorrie and Mark Try Bendis of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents Sheila and Thomas Moore of Whitehall.

A daughter, Dahlia Mae, to Ashleigh and Michael Morrow of Glens Falls, Saturday, August 13,2022, at 10:54 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tammi and Bruce Lemelin of Corinth. Paternal grandparents Sarah and Anthony Morrow of Ravena.   

A son, Layne Mark, to Victoria and Seth Merrill of Queensbury, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 2:50 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long.

A son, Chase Anthony, to Winter and Kyle Sipowicz of Hudson Falls, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 3:11 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent Scott Vladyka of Granville. Paternal grandparents Kim and Scott Sipowicz of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Charlotte Virginia, to Lindsay Legault and Chris Burch of Fort Edward, Saturday, August 13, 2022, at 9:18 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long.

A daughter, Story McCabe, to Lizzie and Jordan Fairless of Glens Falls, Sunday, August 14, 2022 at 8:58 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Lois and Steven Morelli of Rosendale. Paternal grandparents Shiela and John Fairless of Florida.

A son, Everett Charles, to Katelyn and Brenden Matice of Fort Edward, Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 10:57 a.m., 10 pounds 4 ounces, 23 inches long. Maternal grandparents Noreen and Gary Metz of Ilion. Paternal grandparents Deborah and Jeff Shaw of Gansevoort and Karen and Milton Matice of Cobleskill.

A son, Frederick Paul, to Kacie and Tyrone Bapp of Glens Falls, Sunday, August 14, 2022, at 9:43 p.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents Darlene and the late Alfred Kurzynski of Cohoes. Paternal grandparents Tamara and Tyrone Bapp Sr. of Queensbury.

A daughter, Iris Ophelia, to Courtney Kafline and John Russell of Glens Falls, Monday, August 15, 2022, of Glens Falls, Monday, August 15, 2022, at 12:25 a.m., 5 pounds 7.9 ounces, 17.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jennifer Donnelly of Glens Falls and Jeffrey Kafline of Lowville. Paternal grandparents Michelle Dingman of Watertown and Isaac Russel of Arizona.

A son, Lukas John, to Marisa Pendergrass and Matthew Hanchett of South Glens Falls, Monday, August 15, 2022, at 7:35 a.m., 7 pounds 8.7 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Jessica and Joshua Pendergrass of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents Pattie Morgan of West Glens Falls and Matt Hanchett of South Glens Falls.

A son, Levi Joash, to Alyssa and Joash Smith of Glens Falls, Monday, August 15, 2022, at 08:54 a.m., 3 pounds 10 ounces, 16.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sandra and Scott Myers of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents Sandra and Carol Smith of Jamacia.

A daughter, Lucy Joule, to Megan and Eric McMahon of Ballston Lake, Tuesday, August 16, 2022 at 8:16 a.m., 9 pounds, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents Tracy and Terry Goodemote of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Dawn and William McMahon of California.

A son, Joseph Robert, to Casey and Kevin Weaver of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, August 16, 2022, at 5:21 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents Sue and Paul Menaldino of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents Teresa and Larry Weaver of Queensbury.

 

Breaking News