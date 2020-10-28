Births Sept. 21 -- Oct. 1

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Keegan James, to Ashley and Justin BALL

of Greenfield Center, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020 at 5:14 p.m., 5 pounds 3.8 ounces, 17 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Tammy Harris and William Butler of Porter Corners and Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Stephen Ball and Tina Carelton of Greenfield Center and Corinth.

A daughter, Myleah Eliana, to Angelica and Ryan JAMES

of Glens Falls, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 at 8:55 p.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Lorraine and Ronald of Queensbury and Vegas. Paternal grandparents are Eline and Rolly of Palo-Seco in Trinidad and Tobago.

A son, Austin William, to Matthew and Chelsey ENNY

of Queensbury, Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020 at 8:07 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Ron and Kelly Baldwin of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Bill and Donna Enny of Queensbury.

