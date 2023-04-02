Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Alijah Joel, Hailey Herring & Westly Polanco of Glens Falls, Sunday, February 26, 2023, at 11:23 a.m., 4 pounds, 10 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Julie & Daniel Herring of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Ivy Leslie Lanza of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Dakota Robert, to Leah & Kory of Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 5:59 a.m., 6 pounds, 5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Yvonne Morse of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Barbara McGuirk of Charlotte, NC & Kris Russell of Warrensburg.

A son, Lexton, to Samantha & Alexei Lareau of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 8:32 p.m., 8 pounds, 3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sam & Cynthia Commarto of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Lori & Jean Pierre Lareau of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Asher Silas, to Savannah Graves & Brandon Delong of Granville, Wednesday, March 1, 2023, at 1:40 a.m., 6 pounds, 13.4 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Sheri Graves of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Bret Delong of Granville.

A son, Archer Christian, to Melanie & Christian Weber of Glens Falls, Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 1:51 p.m., 6 pounds, 15 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Paul & Diane Fronhofer of Salem & South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Bert & Robin Weber of Glens Falls.

A daughter, Violet Faith, to Ashley & Robert Cordell of Saratoga, Thursday, March 2, 2023, at 4:08 p.m., 6 pounds, 5 ounces, 17 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Elizabeth Grasso & Jamie Hogan of Marlborough, MA. Paternal grandparents are Robert J. & Rita Cordell of Colonie.

A son, Nikolas Rhodes, to Tylia Balta & Tanner Peek of Queensbury, Friday, March 3, 2023, at 3:20 a.m., 8 pounds, 1 ounce, 20 ¾ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jenni & Vladimir Guignard of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Mary Ellen & Bruce Peek of Saratoga.

A son, Lincoln Matthew, to Matthew & Alana Lashway of Queensbury, Friday, March 3, 2023, at 11:11 p.m., 7 pounds, 7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Laura & Steve Sax & Bruce Hutchinson & Lynn Thompson of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Keith & Melanie Lashway of Queensbury.

A daughter, Abigail Marie Wynne, to Hannah & Dillan of Hudson Falls, Friday, March 3, 2023, at 8:01 a.m., 6 pounds, 5 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Sherry & Thor of Mechanicville.

A daughter, Adalynn Annebelle, to Alyssa Gosselin & Alex Sherman of Hudson Falls, Saturday, March 4, 2023, at 5:07 p.m., 7 pounds, 3 ounces, 21 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Leeanne Martell & Rae Gosselin of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Kelly & Derek Sherman of Kingsbury.

A daughter, Elaina Marie, to Stephanie Stanbro & Brian Alvarado of South Glens Falls, Sunday, March 5, 2023, at 6:14 a.m., 6 pounds, 2 ounces, 20.5 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Lisa Monachino of Horseheads, NY. Paternal grandparents are Michele & Miguel Alvarado of Niskayuna & El Paso, TX.

A son, Leopold Christopher, to Amanda & Daniel of Hadley, Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11:48 a.m., 6 pounds, 13 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Francesca & Christopher of Commack. Paternal grandparents are Fritz & Therese of Huntington.

A daughter, Marcy Mae, to Diana & Craig of Gansevoort, Monday, March 6, 2023, at 11:37 a.m., 6 pounds, 13 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Steve & Nan Woodcock of Gloversville. Paternal grandparents are Tom & Kathy Landry of Glens Falls.

A son, Cooper Lee, to Christopher & Courtney Derusha of Fort Edward, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at 12:03 p.m., 5 pounds, 1 ounce, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Walt & Leslie Fleming of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Edward & Heather Sherwood of Fort Edward.

A son, Graham Theodore, to Elizabeth & Alan McFarren of Warrensburg, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 7:30 p.m., 9 pounds, 1 ounce. Maternal grandparents are Jan & Gerald Rafferty of Keeseville, NY.

A son, Cason John, to Taylor & Jamie Flynn of Gansevoort, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 12:16 a.m., 7 pounds, 8 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jamie Counter & Dean Foster of Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents are Diane Howard & James Flynn of Queensbury.

A daughter, Norah Joan, to Mara & Cody Howerton of Gansevoort, Thursday, March 9, 2023, at 1:48 a.m., 7 pounds, 12 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Debbie Williams of Granville & John Thomas of Poultney, VT. Paternal grandparents are Mary & Randy Howerton of Fort Ann.

A daughter, Rosemary Annlea, to Kayla & Logan White of Hudson Falls, Friday, March 10, 2023, at 7:19 p.m., 7 pounds, 3.3 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Marsha Strong of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Tracey White of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Braelyn Ann, to Brandie & Steve Breault of Queensbury, Sunday, March 12, 2023, at 11:27 p.m., 7 pounds, 12 ounces, 18.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are James & Bernice Petrie of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparent is Tanya Taylor of Fort Edward.

A daughter, Lila Bea, to Samantha Wendell & Mark Yagy of Argyle, Monday, March 13, 2023, at 10:45 p.m., 7 pounds, 4 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Heather Adams Wendell & Jason Wendell of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Brenda & Mark Yagy of Hudson Falls.

A son, Wilder Grey, to Kennedy Harrison of Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 15, 2023, at 1 pm, 8 pounds, 5 ounces, 21.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Colleen Bailey & Matthew Harrison.

A daughter, Charlotte Jane, to Casey & Joshua Clute of Gansevoort, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 11:56 p.m., 7 pounds, 6.3 ounces, 19 ½ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Jon & Diana Simmons of Mechanicville. Paternal grandparents are Shawn Clute of Pottersville & Amy McDermott of Saratoga.

A daughter, Lori Elizabeth, to Joseph Saville & Jenna Burch of Queensbury, Thursday, March 16, 2023, at 8:16 a.m., 7 pounds, 0 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Linda Williams of Vermont & Robert Williams of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Ralph Saville of Lake George & Shirley Saville of Queensbury.

A daughter, Charli Samantha, to Lauren Rosner & Michael Coupe of Saratoga Springs, Friday, March 17, 2023, at 4:34 p.m., 6 pounds, 5.8 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Steve & Lynne Rosner of Gladwyne, PA. Paternal grandparents are Charles & Rosann Coupe of New Hartford, NY.

A daughter, Ellie Scott, to Brittney & Anthony Wilson of South Glens Falls, Friday, March 17, 2023, at 11:29 p.m., 7 pounds, 1 ounce, 19 ½ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Kim & Michael Perry of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Lisa & David Wilson of South Glens Falls.

A daughter, Eleanor Guadalupe, to Anna & Kenny of Granville, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 4:10 p.m., 6 pounds, 12 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Maria & Victor Aguero of Granville. Paternal grandparent is Linda Hoeun of the Bronx.

A daughter, Brinnley Marie, to Kayla & Niko of Queensbury, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 12:03 a.m., 9 pounds, 4.8 ounces, 19 ¾ inches long. Maternal grandparents are Virginia Sweet of Fort Ann & Clint Prosser of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Sharon & Kevin Stockman of Queensbury.

A son, Dak Forrest, to Erica & Kyle Moffitt of Brant Lake, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 11:30 p.m., 6 pounds, 15 ounces, 19.5 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Brenda & Michael Rizzo of Portland. Paternal grandparents are Susan Duell of Brant Lake & Michael Moffitt of Warrensburg.

A son, Hunter Gregory, to Shelby Arbuckle & Matthew Gordon of South Glens Falls, Sunday, March 19, 2023, at 10:51 p.m., 8 pounds, 5.7 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Ralph & Linda Arbuckle of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Joseph & Martha Gordon of Fort Ann & Calvin & Mary Jo Powers of Venice, FL.

A daughter, Sasha Jade, to Nikita Collingwood of Ballston Spa, Monday, March 20, 2023, at 6:56 p.m., 7 pounds, 6 ounces, 19 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Linda Maloney of Ballston Spa & Gary McGloine of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Kim & Scott Collinwood of Ballston Spa.

A daughter, Eleanor Elizabeth, to Tara & Adam Jacoby of Wilton, Monday, March 20, 2023, at 1:20 a.m., 7 pounds, 15 ounces, 20 inches long. Maternal grandparents are Paul & Eileen DiPhillips. Paternal grandparents are Tom & Lori Jacoby.

A daughter, Charlotte Rose, to Crystal & Charlie Mallory of Glens Falls, Monday, March 20, 2023, at 3:47 a.m., 5 pounds, 10.8 ounces, 18 inches long. Maternal grandparent is Loretta Lafferty of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Brenda Mallory of Fort Edward.