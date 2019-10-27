{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls Hospital

Maternal grandparents are Kellie and Richard Hafner of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Anne-Marie and Tony Brancati of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Lillian Mae, to Athena VASQUEZ and Thad FENNELLY Jr. of South Glens Falls, Monday, Sept. 30, 2019, at 9:51 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20 ½ inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Erin Trombley of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Thad Fennelly and Ilene Hornick of Troy.

A son, Simon Robinson, to Rebecca MULCAHY and Robinson PEREZ of Glens Falls, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 1:26 a.m., 6 pounds 10.9 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Kathleen Powers and Robert Mulcahy of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Griselda Gomez and Paul Perez of Manhattan.

A daughter, Sofya Anna-Vera, to Brittany and Dimitri KOLOMIETS of Corinth, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 11:36 a.m., 9 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Betty Jaeger and Fred Jaeger of Corinth.

A daughter, Sophia Josephine, to Michelle RAHL and Rolland MONDA of Glens Falls, Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 5:52 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 17.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Mary Ann and Joseph Rahl of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Diane Gissentaner and David Goldthwait of Cleveland Heights, Ohio.

A son, Tristan Jay, to Alexandrea FULLER of Hudson Falls, Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019, at 5:23 p.m., 6 pounds 5.6 ounces, 18 ½ inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Dianna Velazquez and Edward Fuller.

