Births published March 8

A son, Malachi Joseph, to Dwight and Nicholle GARRICKS of Saratoga, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 7:29 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Michelle and Rene Teerlinck. Paternal grandparents are Gloria and Joseph Garricks of Jamaica.

A daughter, Haylee Jo, to Alicia BACKUS and Jeremy SPAULDING of Hampton, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 8:17 a.m.

Maternal grandparents are Curtis “Skip” Backus and Robert and Eric Towne of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Peter Spaulding and Karen Spaulding of Hampton.

A daughter, Alexandria Marie, to Jen WINCHIP and Sean FREY of Queensbury, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 8:24 a.m., 8 pounds 14.3 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Katrina Koren of Malta and Bob Winchip of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Marshall and Shari Frey of Staunton, Virginia.

A daughter, Phoebe Anne, to Caitlin and Joshua KETCHER of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 8:03 a.m., 10 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long.