Births published March 8

Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Alena Jade, to Mcenzy CAMPBELL and Christian LIZOTTE of Queensbury, Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019, at 4:22 p.m., 7 pounds 0 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mariann Haas and Terry Campbell of Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents are Holly Maynard and James Laraway of Whitehall.
A son, Kameron Edward, to Kayla SAVILLE and Ron HUNGERFORD of Pottersville, Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, at 1:43 p.m., 6 pounds 8.3 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin Saville and Cissy Michelson of Pottersville. Paternal grandparents are Diana Hungerford and Paul Conte of Johnsburg.
A daughter, Amelia Rose, to Katelyn TROCHE of Ticonderoga, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 11:59 p.m., 6 pounds 12.5 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are April and Jose Troche of Ticonderoga.
A son, Aiden-Michael Leo, to Elizabeth and Michael SMITH of Queensbury, Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, at 8:56 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Kelly Sullivan. Paternal grandparents are Anna and Emmanuel Smith.
A daughter, Maddison R., to Megan and Matthew MOREHOUSE of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 4:34 a.m., 8 pounds 10.3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Tracy Glasser. Paternal grandparent is Roberta Morehouse.
A son, Preston James, to Tyler and Darlene MORSE of Queensbury, Wednesday, Feb. 7, 2020, at 7:55 a.m., 9 pounds 6.6 ounces, 20.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kenneth and Marianne Smith of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Frederick and Susan Morse of North Creek.
A son, Jaxon River, to Snowe ROWELL and Randy HOLCOMB of Chestertown, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 4:29 a.m., 6 pounds 8.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Billii LaPrairie and Billy Rowell of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Georgene Carpenter and Norman Hayes of Chestertown and Randy Holcomb of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Avery Rayanne, to Tyler and Stephanie BISHOP of Glens Falls, Sunday, Feb. 9, 2020, at 2:21 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Tammie Landers of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Dave and Sandy Bishop and Laura Petty of Queensbury.
A son, Malachi Joseph, to Dwight and Nicholle GARRICKS of Saratoga, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 7:29 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michelle and Rene Teerlinck. Paternal grandparents are Gloria and Joseph Garricks of Jamaica.
A daughter, Haylee Jo, to Alicia BACKUS and Jeremy SPAULDING of Hampton, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 8:17 a.m.
Maternal grandparents are Curtis “Skip” Backus and Robert and Eric Towne of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Peter Spaulding and Karen Spaulding of Hampton.
A daughter, Alexandria Marie, to Jen WINCHIP and Sean FREY of Queensbury, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 8:24 a.m., 8 pounds 14.3 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Katrina Koren of Malta and Bob Winchip of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Marshall and Shari Frey of Staunton, Virginia.
A daughter, Phoebe Anne, to Caitlin and Joshua KETCHER of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 8:03 a.m., 10 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are the late Michael Kratz and Laura Kratz of Owings, Maryland. Paternal grandparents are James and Linda Ketcher of Broomes Island, Maryland.
A son, Liam Robert, to Rick and Brittany BEAVER of Clifton Park, Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020, at 10:01 a.m., 8 pounds 7.8 ounces, 20.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dave Roberts and Sue Roberts of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Bob and Christene Beaver of Salem.
A son, Niko Zakai, to Jennifer PARADIS of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 12:08 p.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 18 inches long.
A daughter, Jolie Ruth, to Karalie and Eric MESSER of Schroon Lake, Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at 8:57 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
You have free articles remaining.
Maternal grandparents are Bo and Carla Gray of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Ron and Mary Messer of Lebanon, Ohio.
A son, Chase Carter, to Melissa DICKINSON and Christopher LABRUM of Hudson Falls, Thursday, Feb. 13, 2020, at 8:49 a.m., 5 pounds 15.9 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Thomas Dickinson of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Charity and Philip Labrum of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Raelyn June, to James CONDON III and Taylor WINSLOW of Queensbury, Friday, Feb. 14, 2020, at 7:34 p.m., 9 pounds 3 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Amber Eastwood and Don Winslow of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Audrey Condon of Queensbury.
A daughter, Lilith Reign, to Megan NIMS and Journey KERCHNER of Lake George, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 3:09 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Valerie and Ron Ballard of Argyle and Bill and Amanda Nims of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Richard Kerchner and Felicia Pirrone of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Makenna Elizabeth, to Matthew and Danielle MOTIAN of Queensbury, Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020, at 6:13 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Diane Wrate D’Ambrosio and John D’Ambrosio of Queensbury.
A son, Gage Bradlee John, to Brittany SITTS and Justin THOMAS of Stony Creek, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 3:05 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brad and Becky Sitts of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are John and Wendy Thomas of Stony Creek.
A son, Luca Ayodeji, to Lauretta and Ethan GOSS of Middle Grove, Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, at 1:32 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Madonna Jusu of Freetown, Sierra Leone. Paternal grandparents are Carrie Mercogliano of Greenfield Center.
A son, Matthew Scott, to Shelbie and Ian BRUNELL of Fort Edward, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at 7:09 p.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Eldie Suddard and the late Carolyn Foy Suddard of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are Kristine Brunell and the late James Ingalls Jr. of Fort Edward and Glens Falls.
A son, Henry Sebastian, to Brooke HAVILAND and Ted COLEMAN of Glens Falls, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 7:12 a.m., 3 pounds 15 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Butch and Cindy Haviland of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Leo and Toni Coleman of Glens Falls.
A daughter, A’mya M. to Mr. and Mrs. Robert PEMBERTON of Glens Falls, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 8:15 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Pam Dunklee and Tom Stark of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Carol Pemberton of Lake George and Reynold King of Poughkeepsie.
A daughter, Victoria Ann, to Andrea and Nicholas ANDERSON of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Feb. 18, 2020, at 4:29 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cindy and Jeff Wheeler of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Pauline Anderson of Hudson Falls.
A son, Bryson Daniel, to Brianna LaROCK and Jeffrey McINTOSH of Hartford, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at 10:16 p.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long.
A daughter, Aspen Jade, to Kylee GRANGER and Phillip COOPER of Chestertown, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at 5:43 a.m., 7 pounds, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Roy and Bridget Granger of Pottersville. Paternal grandparents are Martin and Shari Cooper of Chestertown.
A daughter, Trinity Rose, to Kayla SCHWARZ and Casey PROSSER II of Pottersville, Wednesday, Feb. 19, 2020, at 5:01 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sabrine Smith, Ricky Monroe and Jesse James Schwarz Sr. of Brand Lake. Paternal grandparents are Casey Joe Prosser and Brenda Jean Prosser of Pottersville.
A daughter, Everllei Elizabeth, to Benjamin and Ashlei FRASIER of Indian Lake, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 5 a.m., 8 pounds 2.2 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Darlene and Wesley Arsenautt of Indian Lake. Paternal grandparent is Mary Benton Frasier of Indian Lake.
A daughter, Adalynn, to Tiffany and Christopher ROULEY of Hudson Falls, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020, at 6:20 a.m., 6 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ed and Toni Clemont of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Wanda Rouley of Hudson Falls.