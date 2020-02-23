Births published Feb. 23
Births published Feb. 23

Glens Falls Hospital

  • A daughter, Mina Ann, to William and Lindsay ROUNDS of Warrensburg, Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, at 6:19 p.m., 7 pounds 8.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Frank and Whitney Morehouse of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Dawn Freligh of Chestertown.

  • A daughter, Odette Elizabeth, to Katelyn and Richard E. BONK of Warrensburg, Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at 7:01 p.m., 8 pounds 14.2 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are William and Ruth Keller of Athol. Paternal grandparents are Catherine Sinkora of Warrensburg and Richard M. Bonk of Panama City, Florida.

