Births published April 6

Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Everette James, to Dalton GOODNESS and Montannah SCALZO of Moriah, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 8:16 a.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Aaron and Staci Scalzo of Moriah. Paternal grandparents are Todd and Brandee Goodness of Ticonderoga.
- A son, Carter Richard, to Emma KELLY and Kalvin DUELL of Warrensburg, Thursday, March 12, 2020 at 2:24 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Deborah Kelly of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Ken and Kari Duell of Ocala, Florida.
- A daughter, Genevieve Nora, to Brennan CROWLEY and Shauna FINN of Schuylerville, Saturday, March 14, 2020 at 8:56 p.m., 9 pounds 12 ounces, 22.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Shaun Finn and Cynthia Vallee of Bennington, Vermont. Paternal grandparent is Nora Jepson of Boynton Beach, Florida.
- A daughter, Oaklynn Sadie, to Megan BRUNELLE and Joseph TRACY of Hudson Falls, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:04 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michelle and Jim Brunelle of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jenna and Bretta Barkley of Fort Edward.
- A son, Caleb Elijah, to Madyson and Jack FILION of Hudson Falls, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 10:15 p.m., 8 pounds 4.2 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Kristine Bouldin of Salem. Paternal grandparent is Lisa Blevis of Saratoga Springs.
- A daughter, Remi-Jade Wood, to Samantha and Michael WOOD of Glens Falls, Thursday, March 12, 2020, at 2:14 a.m., 5 pounds 13.8 ounces, 17.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jane and Michael Aldous of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Michael Wood Sr., Kerri Wood of Fort Ann Mandy Mattice, Brian Mattice of Galway.
- A daughter, Emma Grace, to Ashley FLINT and Tad FIORE of Hudson Falls, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 12:52 p.m., 9 pounds 1.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Harry Flint and Lori Winchell of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Sheldon and Stacey French of Queensbury.
- A son, Morgan Peter, to Destini and Alan CALABRESE of Queensbury, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at 11:51 a.m., 9 pounds 3 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
- A son, William Marvin, to William and Breanne UPDIKE of North Creek, Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at 8:43 p.m., 9 pounds 2.6 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dale and Fawn Millington of Johnsburg.
- A son, Lincoln Andrew, to Paige GUY and Chandler WHITAKER of Glens Falls, Monday, March 16, 2020 at 8:04 a.m., 5 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christopher and Gena Guy of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Dain and Michelle Whitataker of South Glens Falls.
