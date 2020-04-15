Births published April 15

Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Haylee Jo, to Alicia BACKUS and Jeremy SPAULDING of Hampton, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 8:17 a.m.
Maternal grandparents are Curtis "Skip" Backus and Roberta and Eric Towne of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Peter Spaulding and Karen Spaulding of Hampton.
- A daughter, Everleigh Rayne, to Ashley WINCHELL and Timothy HAFNER of Hudson Falls, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:43 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Edwin and Tina Winchell of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Evelyn Hafner of Argyle and Michael Hafner of Petersburg.
- A daughter, Scarlett Grace, to Brianna KELLY and Jacob MacKITTRICK of Pawlet, Vermont, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 6:42 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19,5 inches long.
- A son, Juno Jude, Angelina REYES and James CASE of Queensbury, Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 5:50 p.m.
- A daughter, Zoey Lynn, to Samantha WHALEN and Timothy BLANCHARD JR. of Lake George, Sunday, March 29 at 6:12 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20,5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jo Griffin and Scott Whalen of Lake George and Mechanicville. Paternal grandparent is Tim Blanchard Sr. of Salem.
- A daughter, Adalyn Harper, to Mikayla CRUM and Benjamin ROGERS of Gansevoort, Sunday, March 29 at 6:26 p.m., 8 pounds 11.4 ounces, 20.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Tammy Crum of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Jodi Norton of Johnstown and Joseph Rogers of Burlington Flats.
- A daughter, Nora-Lei Faith, to Jenna-Lei BRAND and Tyler McCLEARY of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, March 26 at 4:35 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Steve and Jo-Lea Brand of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Richard Mccleary, Roxanne Mccleary, Wendy Hughes of Scotia.
- A daughter, Phoenix Rae, to Robert KESSLER and Chelsea RODRIGUES of Glens Falls, Monday, March 23 at 7:59 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Valmir and Penny Rodrigues. Paternal grandparents are Fonda and Bruce Stoddard.
- A son, Theodore Nelson, to Racquel and Alexander BODENSIECK of Glens Falls, Tuesday, March 24 at 7:43 a.m., 9 pounds 15 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David and Ann Nelson. Paternal grandparents are Karen and Ray Bodensieck.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!