Births published April 15
0 comments

Births published April 15

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Glens Falls Hospital

  • A daughter, Haylee Jo, to Alicia BACKUS and Jeremy SPAULDING of Hampton, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 8:17 a.m.

Maternal grandparents are Curtis "Skip" Backus and Roberta and Eric Towne of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Peter Spaulding and Karen Spaulding of Hampton.

  • A daughter, Everleigh Rayne, to Ashley WINCHELL and Timothy HAFNER of Hudson Falls, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:43 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Edwin and Tina Winchell of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Evelyn Hafner of Argyle and Michael Hafner of Petersburg.

  • A daughter, Scarlett Grace, to Brianna KELLY and Jacob MacKITTRICK of Pawlet, Vermont, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 6:42 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19,5 inches long.
  • A son, Juno Jude, Angelina REYES and James CASE of Queensbury, Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 5:50 p.m.
  • A daughter, Zoey Lynn, to Samantha WHALEN and Timothy BLANCHARD JR. of Lake George, Sunday, March 29 at 6:12 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20,5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Jo Griffin and Scott Whalen of Lake George and Mechanicville. Paternal grandparent is Tim Blanchard Sr. of Salem.

  • A daughter, Adalyn Harper, to Mikayla CRUM and Benjamin ROGERS of Gansevoort, Sunday, March 29 at 6:26 p.m., 8 pounds 11.4 ounces, 20.25 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Jeff and Tammy Crum of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Jodi Norton of Johnstown and Joseph Rogers of Burlington Flats.

  • A daughter, Nora-Lei Faith, to Jenna-Lei BRAND and Tyler McCLEARY of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, March 26 at 4:35 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Steve and Jo-Lea Brand of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Richard Mccleary, Roxanne Mccleary, Wendy Hughes of Scotia.

  • A daughter, Phoenix Rae, to Robert KESSLER and Chelsea RODRIGUES of Glens Falls, Monday, March 23 at 7:59 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Valmir and Penny Rodrigues. Paternal grandparents are Fonda and Bruce Stoddard.

  • A son, Theodore Nelson, to Racquel and Alexander BODENSIECK of Glens Falls, Tuesday, March 24 at 7:43 a.m., 9 pounds 15 ounces, 22 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are David and Ann Nelson. Paternal grandparents are Karen and Ray Bodensieck.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News