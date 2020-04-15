Births published April 15

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Haylee Jo, to Alicia BACKUS and Jeremy SPAULDING of Hampton, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 8:17 a.m.

Maternal grandparents are Curtis "Skip" Backus and Roberta and Eric Towne of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Peter Spaulding and Karen Spaulding of Hampton.

A daughter, Everleigh Rayne, to Ashley WINCHELL and Timothy HAFNER of Hudson Falls, Friday, March 13, 2020 at 2:43 a.m., 8 pounds 1 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Edwin and Tina Winchell of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Evelyn Hafner of Argyle and Michael Hafner of Petersburg.

A daughter, Scarlett Grace, to Brianna KELLY and Jacob MacKITTRICK of Pawlet, Vermont, Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at 6:42 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19,5 inches long.

A son, Juno Jude, Angelina REYES and James CASE of Queensbury, Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 5:50 p.m.

and James of Queensbury, Thursday, March 26, 2020 at 5:50 p.m. A daughter, Zoey Lynn, to Samantha WHALEN and Timothy BLANCHARD JR. of Lake George, Sunday, March 29 at 6:12 a.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 20,5 inches long.