Births — Nov. 20 to Dec. 16

Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Maxwell, to Cameron and Thomas MAZZA of Queensbury, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 1:49 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Paul and Jennifer Hayes of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Mena Mazza of Lake George,
- A daughter, Ebah Jane, to Jenna BURCH and Joe SAVILLE of Hudson Falls, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 6:03 p.m., 7 pounds 4.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Williams of Whitehall and Fred Burch of Granville. Paternal grandparent is Lorie Macker of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Lilith Rayne, to Katherine MACKAY and Matt BENNETT of Gansevoort, Friday, Nov. 20, 2020 at 3:08 p.m., 6 pounds 3 ounces, 18.8 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Judy and David Mackay of Malta. Paternal grandparent is Lynn Bennett of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Cooper James, to Christopher and Elizabeth WEBB of Hudson Falls, Nov. 21, 2020 at 9:58 a.m., 7 pounds 2.3 ounces, 20.2 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Don and Terry Lashinski of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Deborah Racine, Ron and Melissa Allen of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Braelynn Shelby, to Brandie VIELE and Scott BENNETT Jr. of Hudson Falls, Saturday, Nov. 21, 2020 at 4:03 p.m., 9 pounds 2.2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Heather Viele and Charles Viele II of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Shirley Bennett and Scott Bennett Sr. of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Lily McDonough, to Brigid and Charlie DAKE of Greenfield Center, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at 6:06 a.m., 8 pounds 2.2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Anne and Shawn Kilroy of Lockport. Paternal grandparents are Karen and Gary Dake of Greenfield Center.
- A daughter, Brynn Ward, to Bryan WARD and Jessica MABB of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:43 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Scott and Carol Mabb of Glens Falls. Maternal great-grandparents are Judy and John Rezendes of Hudson Falls, Maynard and Mary Parker of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Brynn P.J., to Jessica MABB and Bryan WARD of Hudson Falls, Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020 at 9:43 p.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Scott and Carol Mabb of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Maynard Parker and Judy Rezendes of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Addison Leona, to Kayla and Joshua WILSON of Hudson Falls, Monday, Nov. 23, 2020 at 8:04 a.m., 8 pounds, 19.75 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Philip and Michelle Wilson of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Kinsley Marie, to Jessica and John CROSSMAN of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 2:41 a.m., 6 pounds 11.1 ounces, 19.3 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Dawn Reinhardt of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Jack and Pamela Crossman of Chestertown.
- A daughter, Saleha Nafeesa, to Amanda CHRYSLER and Hayder ALI of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 8:15 a.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 20.1 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cynthia and Mark Millington of Whitehall. Paternal grandparent is Shamim Ali of Saratoga.
- A daughter, Aviana Rose, to Kara and Alcides AYALA of Corinth, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:11 a.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Brisbin and John Speanburg of Galway. Paternal grandparents are Geneva and Alcides Ayala Sr. of Lake Luzerne.
- A daughter, Aviana Rose Ayala, to Kara and Alcides AYALA Jr. of Corinth, Tuesday, Nov. 24, 2020 at 6:11 a.m., 7 pounds 9.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer Brisbin and John Speanburg of Galway. Maternal great-grandparents are Nancy and Andy Hickok of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Geneva and Alcides Ayala of Lake Luzerne.
- A son, Brixon Stephen, to Kimiys HART and Thomas MARTINDALE Jr. of Pottersville, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 9:06 a.m., 9 pounds 0.6 ounces, 20.8 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Shirley and Jeff Finch of Pottersville. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Sue Martindale of Granville.
- A daughter, Ella Mae, to Jennifer and Lucas CLIFFORD of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 9:21 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan and Patrick Sullivan of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Karen and John O’Brien of Queensbury, and the late James Daniel Clifford of St. Augustine, Florida.
- A daughter, Aliyah Ann, to Jessica SPRING of Lake Luzerne, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 6:00 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stephanie Coulman, Matthew Spring, Andrea Spring, Billy Tyminski of Saratoga and Hadley.
- A son, Jack Edward, to Jillian and Geoff JONES of Middle Grove, Wednesday, Nov. 25, 2020 at 2:41 p.m., 5 pounds 8.9 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Janet and Jim Hannigan of Boynton Beach, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Rick Jones of Malta.
- A daughter, Eva Mae, to Kassandra and Robert HEMSING of Queensbury, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at 8:31 a.m., 8 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Benjamin VanGuilder and Cynthia Oliver of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Robert Hemsing and Tina Rivera.
- A daughter, Cora Fay, to Allison HARGRAVE-GADDY and Ethan GADDY of Glens Falls, Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020 at 11:41 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Jean Hargrave of Defreestville. Paternal grandparents are John and Deb Gaddy of Bolton, Willie and Mary Joneway of Keene.
- A son, Rowan Jeffrey, to Samantha CLARK and Matthew McKEIGHAN of Granville, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020 at 10:22 p.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Deborah and Jeffrey Clark of Scarborough, Maine. Paternal grandparents are Ken and Tammy McKeighan of Granville.
- A daughter, Violet MJ, to Jodee DANAHY and David SCOVILLE of Queensbury, Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020 at 8:46 a.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ella and Richard Danahy of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Laurie and Wayne Scoville of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Lola Mae, to Lindsay and Brandon CARD of Gansevoort, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at 0:07 a.m.
Maternal grandparents are Bill and Lori Ochal of Hudson, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Kathy and Bervin Chandler of Jasper Alabama, Bobby Card of Amory, Mississippi.
- A daughter, Sarah Isabel, to Amanda and Matthew ERICKSON of Fort Ann, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:08 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Syrl Kazlo of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Margaret Prough of Saratoga Springs and Jon Erickson of Nashville, Tennessee.
- A son, Joseph Richard, to Jacob and Taylor DeCOOK of Hudson Falls, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:21 a.m.
Maternal grandparents are Mark and Allyson Booth of Crown Point. Paternal grandparents are Randy DeCook and Nikki Mondat of Minerva and Tupper Lake.
- A son, Oaklind Michael, to Shontel and John SMITH of Porter Corners, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:01 p.m., 7 pounds 14.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sheri and Erik Carvajal of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Raymond and Sandra Smith of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Lily Ann, to Katie BARRETT of Glens Falls, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 11:15 p.m., 7 pounds 4.4 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Patti and John Barrett of Glens Falls.
- A son, Damian Anthony, to Ashley and Jose Luis PEREZ of Fort Edward, Monday, Dec. 7, 2020 at 2:11 p.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jackie Knapp and Ron Vanderwarker. Paternal grandparents are Carmela and Rogelio Perez of Chiapas, Mexico.
- A son, Hayzen Angelo, to Valentina CASSARINO and Steven McMAHON Jr. of Granville, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:55 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Michelle and Steven McMahon of Granville.
- A son, Luca Thomas, to Thomas and Natalie POZZOULI of Queensbury, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 7:58 a.m., 8 pounds 6.3 ounces, 20.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Renee Lombard of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Elizabeth LaPointe of Ticonderoga.
- A daughter, Madelynn Rae, to Benjamin and Melissa GIESE of Greenwich, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 12:45 p.m., 8 pounds 10.8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ted and Nancy Pitzel of Yorktown Heights. Paternal grandparents are Gordon and Tamera Giese of Mayville, Wisconsin.
- A son, Logan Micheal, Nicole WHITE and Joseph WOOD of Salem, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 2:45 a.m., 8 pounds, 19.5 inches long.
- A daughter, Maci Mae, to Sawyer DEAN and Kara LANFEAR of Fort Edward, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 4:44 a.m., 9 pounds 10 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Maureen Lanfear, Norm Allen and Carl Lanfear of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are Marthe and Brian Dean of Argyle.
- A son, John Charles, to Daniel and Chanelle PORTO of Queensbury, Wednesday, Dec. 9, 2020 at 3:21 p.m., 7 pounds, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Glee and Kevin Needham of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Charles and Carmela Porto of Queensbury.
- A son, Michael James, to Mercedes and Michael KEELEY of Hartford, Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020 at 4:20 p.m., 6 pounds 12 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Beth Yole of Hartford. Paternal grandparent is Sandra Keeley of Hartford.
- A daughter, Kinsley Irene, to Noelle REDMAN and James BILLS of Glens Falls, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:33 a.m., 8 pounds 3.9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stephanie Redman, Brian and Louisa Redman of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Karen and William Bills Sr. of South Glens Falls and the late Kathleen Bills of Warrensburg.
- A daughter, Carly Jane, to Katelyn and Michael HOGAN of Queensbury, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at 7:32 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kevin and Tracy Edwards of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Patrick and Karen Hogan of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Justin James, to Kaytee COURVILL and Justin WILLIAMS of Queensbury, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at 7:23 p.m., 9 pounds 4 ounces, 21.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jim and Kelly Courville of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Chris and Crystal Allen of Glens Falls.
- A son, Landyn Randell, to Wayne and Brianna MacDUFF of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at 9:44 p.m., 7 pounds 3.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Beecher Fuller and Wendy Seavello of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Wayne and Brigitte MacDuff of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Jordan J., to Christian MURELL and Cierra BOVEE of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at 2:12 a.m., 9 pounds 4.9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michelle and Gary Bovee Jr. of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Dyanna King, Christopher Murell of Albany.
- A daughter, Brielle Helena, to Mattison BAKER and Ryan SHIELDS of Fort Edward, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020 at 12:18 p.m.
Maternal grandparents are Stacey and Matthew Baker of Granville.
- A daughter, Cecilia Jade, to Laura and Michael GREENOUGH of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020 at 10:10 p.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bryan and Susan Hanley of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Bea Greenough of Queensbury.