Births — Nov. 20 to Dec. 16

Maternal grandparents are Ella and Richard Danahy of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Laurie and Wayne Scoville of Queensbury.

A daughter, Lola Mae, to Lindsay and Brandon CARD of Gansevoort, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at 0:07 a.m.

Maternal grandparents are Bill and Lori Ochal of Hudson, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Kathy and Bervin Chandler of Jasper Alabama, Bobby Card of Amory, Mississippi.

A daughter, Sarah Isabel, to Amanda and Matthew ERICKSON of Fort Ann, Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020 at 11:08 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Michael and Syrl Kazlo of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Margaret Prough of Saratoga Springs and Jon Erickson of Nashville, Tennessee.

A son, Joseph Richard, to Jacob and Taylor DeCOOK of Hudson Falls, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 9:21 a.m.

Maternal grandparents are Mark and Allyson Booth of Crown Point. Paternal grandparents are Randy DeCook and Nikki Mondat of Minerva and Tupper Lake.

A son, Oaklind Michael, to Shontel and John SMITH of Porter Corners, Sunday, Dec. 6, 2020 at 11:01 p.m., 7 pounds 14.5 ounces, 20 inches long.