Births — Nov. 14 to Dec. 3

Saratoga Hospital
- A daughter, Vivian Mae, to Drew and Allison TROMBLEY, Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 at 12:25 p.m., 6 pounds 4 ounces, 20.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nancy Wolkonowski of Schenectady and Leonard J. Butler Jr. of Rochester. Maternal great-grandparent is Florence Wolkonowski of Rochester. Paternal grandparents are Michelle and Mark Miller of Hudson Falls, Bill Trombley of Queensbury. Paternal great-grandparents are Richard and Sharon Bardlin of Queensbury, Bill Trombley of Queensbury.
Albany Medical Center
- A daughter, Nolan-Brielle Victoria, to Andrea GUINNESS and Ryan PHILLIPS of Glens Falls, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 2:03 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are JoAnn and Stephen Hathaway of Queensbury, Ron Stockwell of Glens Falls. Maternal great-grandparents are Lisette and Richard Thomas of Queensbury, William and Linda Chandler of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Victoria and William Phillips of Clifton Park. Paternal great-grandparent is Carolina Stelleti of Clifton Park.
Home Birth in Lake George
- A daughter, Charlotte Rae, to Desiree and Alex LOH of Lake George, Tuesday, Dec. 8, 2020 at 8:12 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 21.25 inches long.
Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Kayleigh Belle, to Peggy EASTWOOD and Jeffrey MELO of Hadley, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2020 at 11:41 p.m., 7 pounds 8.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Willard and Ann Eastwood of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are Joseph and Laura Navarre of Lake Villa, Illinois.
- A daughter, Aerith Arya, to Lianna LYONS and Patrick BOYLE of Queensbury, Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020 at 7:35 a.m., 8 pounds 4.5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Margaret Himes and the late Guy Lyons of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Bonnie and David Harney of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Ashton Thomas, to Cheyenne OVITT and Amelia DICKINSON of Warrensburg, Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020 at 12:06, 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dawn Ovitt of Warrensburg and William Ovitt of Warrensburg. Maternal great-grandparents are Lorain Baker of Warrensburg, Ceil Fuller of Warrensburg, Hollis Ovitt of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparent is Rose Ovitt of Warrensburg.
- A son, Joseph Stephen, to Robert and Carissa O’ROURKE of Glens Falls, Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at 11:28 p.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Roberta France of Rochester. Paternal grandparents are RoseAnn O’Rourke of Glens Falls and the late Stephen O’Rourke. Paternal great-grandparents are Maria Russo of Floral Park.
- A son, Neil Elias, to Sarah and Jeffrey BOLSTAD of Queensbury, Monday, Nov. 30, 2020 at 6:33 a.m., 8 pounds 0.5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Keith and Tammy Flint of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Melanie and Richard Bolstad of Highland.
- A daughter, Nevaeh Sky, to Trista WUBBOLT and Robert COLTON of Queensbury, Nov. 30, 2020 at 4:28 p.m., 6 pounds 10.5 ounces, 19.4 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Tokarz and Mike Wubbolt of South Glens Falls and Gabriels. Paternal grandparent is Karen Baver of Queensbury.
- A son, Benjamin James, to Kristen and Austin MELLEON of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 5:07 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karen and Mark DeSimone of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Lois and Jim Melleon of Queensbury.
- A son, Cameron Scott, to Sashia and Ben VINCENT of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 8:59 p.m., 8 pounds 8.7 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Scott and Judy Baldwin of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Kristy Vincent and the late Donald Vincent of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Paisley Marie, to Kara SLATER and Chad MAURAN of Ticonderoga, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:08 a.m., 7 pounds 2.2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Trina and Rich Hollander of Crown Point.
- A daughter, Lotus Moraé, to Ashley McCARTHY and Kodey RICH of Glens Falls, Tuesday, Dec. 1, 2020 at 3:26 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Bonnie McCarthy of Colonie. Paternal grandparent is Amy Rich of Glens Falls.
- A son, Colton Markus, to Meghan HOTTE and Zackery BONNER of Greenwich, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 8:12 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 19.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mark and Laurie Hotte of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jamie Wainwright and Boyd Bonner Jr. of Vineyard Haven, Massachusetts and Schodack.
- A son, Daniel Joshua, to Molly McEACHRON and Joshua INGRAM of Argyle, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020 at 5:05 a.m., 4 pounds 6 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Lucille McEachron of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Gary and Sonya Ingram of Argyle.
- A son, Liam Jacob, to Alexandra STADER and Jacob GAECHTER of North Creek, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at 1:55 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 19.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cindy and George Stader of Johnsburg. Paternal grandparents are Tanya and Steven Gaechter of Johnsburg.
- A son, Callum Robert, to Jennifer and Kyle ORLEMAN of Queensbury, Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020 at 7:09 p.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Barbara Craven of Moreau. Paternal grandparents are Gregory and Karen Orleman of Queensbury.