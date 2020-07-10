Births May 20 to June 6

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Noah Jamison, to Samantha and Richard MOORE of Corinth, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:38 p.m., 8 pounds 11.7 ounces, 22 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Ervin and BillieJo Nash of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Lisa and Steve Moore of Queensbury.

A daughter, Jensley Mae, to Jennifer and Eric LaPAN of Queensbury, Friday, May 22, 2020 at 6:36 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are John Nokes and Bonnie Brooks of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Paul Sullivan of Hudson Falls.

A daughter, Isabella Teddi, to Michelle and Sean GARRETT of Glens Falls, Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:10 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Connie and Jamie Mercer of Hopewell Jct. Paternal grandparents are Teddi and Thomas Garrett of Corinth and Gansevoort.

A daughter, Mabel Jane, to Emma Lee ELLSWORTH and Nicholas HIER of North Creek, Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:37 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.