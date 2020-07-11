Births May 2 to 17 and June 8 to 13

Glens Falls Hospital
A son, David Daniel, to Ben and Michaela HARRINGTON
- of Indian Lake, Monday, May 4, 2020 at 12:34 p.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Melody Dutcher of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Dave and Nora Harrington, Charles and Rebecca Jones of Fort Ann and Indian Lake.
A son, David John Skaczkowski II, to Janie FUSCO and Greg SKACZKOWSKI
- of Granville, Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at 3:49 p.m., 8 pounds 13.8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joe and Jennie Fusco of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Dawn Blackman and David Skaczkowski of Mechanicville.
A son, Jack Elliott, to Christine and Nick TROTTA
- of Ballston Lake, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 8:43 a.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Terry and Carolyn Elliott of Clifton Park. Paternal grandparents are Dick and Vicki Trotta of Branchport.
A son, Porter Matthew, to Samantha and Austin LANE
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at 4:02 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Toni and Jody Clark and Scott Mason and Vicki of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Faith and Skip Speck of Queensbury.
A daughter, Harper Ann, to Kacie KURZYNSKI and Tyrone BAPP
- Jr. of Glens Falls, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 12:09 a.m., 7 pounds 10.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Darlene and Fred Kurzynski of Cohoes. Paternal grandparents are Tamara Bapp and Tyrone Bapp Sr. of Queensbury.
A son, Riley Grainer, to Erika HARKER and Jacob AVIS
- of Dresden, Thursday, May 7, 2020 at 8:58 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Marcinda Wilbur and Richard Harker of Dresden and Gainsville, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Cherina Shannon and Stephen Avis of Colorado Springs, Colorado and Inglis, Florida.
A daughter, Charlotte Faye, to Sheena and John MULLIGAN
- of Galway, Friday, May 8, 2020 at 6:58 p.m.
Maternal grandparents are Ruthie and Tony of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Kris and AJ of Galway.
A daughter, Evie Rose, to Anthony and Kaela ROBERTSON
- of Glens Falls, Friday, May 8, 2020 at 1:48 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounce, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dan and Kelly Paquin of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Donna Robertson of Queensbury.
A daughter, Reilly Ella, to Jacquelyn RAPP and Briar EASTMAN
- of Salem, Saturday, May 9, 2020 at 7:57 p.m., 8 pounds 1.4 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Maura Rapp of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Daniel and Regina Eastman of Salem.
A daughter, Madeline Moon, to Kileigh WASHBURN and Darin WALLACH
- of Hudson Falls, Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 12:20 a.m., 7 pounds 13.1 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Chris and Maria Washburn of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Melissa Jones and Paul Wallach of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Brookelynn May, to Briauna HADEKA and Roger GAUTHIER III
- of Granville, Monday, May 11, 2020 at 2:37 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Kristy Hadeka of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Tracy Christian of Milton, Vermont and Roger Gauthier Jr. of Hartford.
A son, Arlo Eugene, to Jonathan and Elizabeth WILSON
- of Edinburg, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 5:32 p.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joan DeMarsh and Doug Gaudin of Indian Lake and Oriskany Falls. Paternal grandparents are Deborah and Michael Wilson of Northville.
A daughter, Shayne Marie, to Diana and Stephen KARANDY
- of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, May 12, 2020 at 8:18, 9 pounds 10 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sharon and C. Robert Salisbury of West Sand Lake. Paternal grandparents are Lisa and Stephen Karandy of Delanson.
A daughter, Ann Marie, to Sara LABSHERE and Nicholas MARSCHHAUSER
- of Gansevoort, Wednesday, May 13, 2020 at 5:20 p.m., 7 pounds 6.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary Drenth of Granville and the late Robert Labshere of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Nicholas Marschhauser Sr. and the late Ann Marschhauser of Gansevoort.
A daughter, Lila Alison, to Bresney PETTIT and Shane WILLIAMS
- of Schuylerville, Thursday, May 14, 2020 at 12:24 p.m., 6 pounds 9.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karin Fuelleman and JR Pettit. Paternal grandparents are Kim and Scott Williams.
A daughter, Ryleigh Jean, to Crystal and Scott BROSIUS of Fort Edward, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 6
- :49 p.m., 7 pounds 9.9 ounces, 18.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Howard Twiss of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are John Brosius Sr. and Marilyn Brosius of South Glens Falls.
A son, Remington, to Kaitlyn POUST and Taylor MURRAY
- of Queensbury, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 7:50 p.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Eric Poust and Christina Murro-Whitney of Moreau and Dannemora. Paternal grandparents are Kristy Murray and Randy Rathbun of Hartford.
A son, Everett Matthew, to Aimee and Devin SCOTT
- of Hudson Falls, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 6:32 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cynthia and Cris Murray of Queensbury and Mitchell Legault of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Judy Scott of Webster, Florida and Toby McCallum of Ticonderoga.
A son, Caleb Ray, to Chelsea BROWNELL and Justin KELLY
- of Schuylerville, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 3:52 p.m., 7 pounds 4.4 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Jeremy of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Darcy and David of Schuylerville.
A daughter, Abby Rae, to Sarah and Christopher HARSHA
- of Fort Ann, Monday, June 8, 2020 at 8:13 a.m., 7 pounds 10.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stephen and Susan Bonhole of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Myron and Barbara Harsha of Fort Ann.
A daughter, Paislee Jayde, to Ashlee AUBREY and Jason SZKUTAK
- of Middle Granville, Monday, June 8, 2020 at 5:06 p.m., 7 pounds 7 ounces, 19.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Heidi and Dan Zigo and Mark and Teresa Aubrey of Greenfield Center or Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Anthony and Susan Szkutak of North Granville.
A daughter, Ryleigh Jean, to Leah MICKEL and Kevin COWLES
- of Fort Edward, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 3:05 p.m., 8 pounds 11 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Virginia and Daniel Mickel Sr. of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Jean and Greg Cowles of Fort Edward.
A daughter, Hadley Rose, to Allison and Ryan HEFFERMAN
- of Johnsburg, Tuesday, June 9, 2020 at 9:01 p.m., 8 pounds 2.6 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mike and Rose-Marie Ordway of North Creek. Paternal grandparents are Mike and Louisa Hefferman of Ballston Spa.
A son, Maclin, to Logan MAXWELL and Tyler BEATY
- of South Glens Falls, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 7:41 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Colleen Garnsey of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Donald and Jacquelyn Beaty of South Glens Falls.
A daughter, Aubree A., to Sharon O’NEIL and Gabriel SPRING
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, June 10, 2020 at 1:15 p.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 20.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Anne O’Neil of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Lola Spring, Tim and Kathy Spring of Indian Lake.
A son, Zachary Maddox, to Phuong PHAM and Ryan HALEY
- of Hudson Falls, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 5:51 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lyn and Thang of Springfield, Massachusetts. Paternal grandparents are Holly and Mark Haley of Argyle.
A son, Miles Joseph, to Janine and Chris GALUB
- of Brooklyn, Thursday, June 11, 2020 at 12:02 a.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces, 22.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Steve Sulton of Melville. Paternal grandparent is Colleen Golub of Melbourne, Florida.
A daughter, Antonette Shea Lynn, to Kayla and Tyrese JABOT
- of Hudson Falls, Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:33 p.m., 6 pounds 15.6 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Antonette McCauliffe of Granville. Paternal grandparent is Heather Jabot of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Remington Charlotte, to Katlyn MARTINDALE and Donald PROSSER III
- of Warrensburg, Friday, June 12, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are LeeAnn and William Martindale of Comstock. Paternal grandparents are Regina and Darryl Prosser of Adirondack.
A son, Gunner Lawrence, to Megan and Cory BISHOP
- of Argyle, Friday, June 12, 2020 at 12:38 a.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Jane Dorrer of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Mark and Kim Bishop of Ballston Spa and Paula Bishop of Fair Haven, Vermont.
A son, Asher William, to Renee BARDIN and William FRENCH
- of Hudson Falls, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 1:35 p.m., 9 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Tami Tedesco of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are the late Ronald French and Jean Fredette of Rutland, Vermont.
A daughter, Natalie Lynn, to Wendy FARRINGTON and John WOODARD
- of Glens Falls, Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 8:21 a.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kim Marie Farrington and Cheryl Lynn Drew of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is Frank Howard of Fort Ann.
