Births May 2 to 17 and June 8 to 13

Maternal grandparents are Karin Fuelleman and JR Pettit. Paternal grandparents are Kim and Scott Williams.

A daughter, Ryleigh Jean, to Crystal and Scott BROSIUS of Fort Edward, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 6

:49 p.m., 7 pounds 9.9 ounces, 18.75 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Howard Twiss of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are John Brosius Sr. and Marilyn Brosius of South Glens Falls.

A son, Remington, to Kaitlyn POUST and Taylor MURRAY

of Queensbury, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 7:50 p.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Eric Poust and Christina Murro-Whitney of Moreau and Dannemora. Paternal grandparents are Kristy Murray and Randy Rathbun of Hartford.

A son, Everett Matthew, to Aimee and Devin SCOTT

of Hudson Falls, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 6:32 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Cynthia and Cris Murray of Queensbury and Mitchell Legault of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Judy Scott of Webster, Florida and Toby McCallum of Ticonderoga.