Births May 17-22

Maternal grandparents are William and Christy Petro of Port Henry. Paternal grandparents are Steve and Patty Allen of Witherbee.

A son, Noah Samison, to Samantha and Richard MOORE

of Corinth, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:38 p.m., 8 pounds 11.7 ounces, 22 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Ervin and BillieJo Nash of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Lisa and Steve Moore of Queensbury.

A daughter, Amelia Mae, to Laura and Terry COMBS

of Queensbury, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2:58 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Joseph and Ann Parrish of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Lori Combs of Warrensburg.

A son, Logan James, to Lauren and Luke REHM

of Whitehall, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 8:07 a.m.

Maternal grandparent is Patricia Fendorak of Clifton Park and John and Regina Fendorak of Latham. Paternal grandparents are Joann and Alton Rehm of Whitehall.

A son, Parker Dennis, to Ashley and Dennis KLEINERMAN