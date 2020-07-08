Births May 17-22

Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Haylee Jo, to Alicia BACKUS and Jeremy SPAULDING
- of Hampton, Monday, Feb. 10, 2020, at 8:17 a.m.
Maternal grandparents are Curtis “Skip” Backus and Roberta and Eric Towne of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Peter Spaulding and Karen Spaulding of Hampton.
A son, Peyton Forrest, to Kirstie CONDON and Ryan BARRETT
- of Warrensburg, Sunday, May 17, 2020 at 4:27 p.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Robin Beecher of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Priscilla Clark and Duke Barrett of Warrensburg.
A daughter, Emily Jo, to Amber and Matthew CLEVELAND
- of Corinth, Monday, May 18, 2020 at 3:07 p.m., 7 pounds 1.1 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are William and Stephnee of Bristol, Tennessee. Paternal grandparent is Tammy of North Creek.
A son, Bryson William, to Kearstin and Evan ALLEN
- of Moreau, Tuesday, May 19, 2020 at 4:32 p.m., 6 pounds 2 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are William and Christy Petro of Port Henry. Paternal grandparents are Steve and Patty Allen of Witherbee.
A son, Noah Samison, to Samantha and Richard MOORE
- of Corinth, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 9:38 p.m., 8 pounds 11.7 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ervin and BillieJo Nash of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Lisa and Steve Moore of Queensbury.
A daughter, Amelia Mae, to Laura and Terry COMBS
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 2:58 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joseph and Ann Parrish of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Lori Combs of Warrensburg.
A son, Logan James, to Lauren and Luke REHM
- of Whitehall, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 8:07 a.m.
Maternal grandparent is Patricia Fendorak of Clifton Park and John and Regina Fendorak of Latham. Paternal grandparents are Joann and Alton Rehm of Whitehall.
A son, Parker Dennis, to Ashley and Dennis KLEINERMAN
- of Gansevoort, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:35 p.m., 9 pounds 0.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donald and Robin Goff of Kingsbury. Paternal grandparents are Kaleria and Anton Kleinerman of Crimea, Russia.
A son, Lorenzo Bo Filomena, to Victoria BOSFORD
- of Glens Falls, Wednesday, May 20, 2020 at 10:00 a.m., 8 pounds 5.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nikoel Filomena and Paul Bosford of Lake Luzerne and Schenectady.
A son, Maverick Michael, to Gabriella PORLIER and Billy ROGERS
- Jr. of Fort Edward, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 5:25 p.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert Porlier of Hudson Falls and Linda Porlier of Phoenix, Arizona. Paternal grandparents are Bill and Melissa Rogers of Hudson Falls.
A son, Theodore John, to Kristin and Matthew ALLEN
- of South Glens Falls, Thursday, May 21, 2020 at 6:24 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Scott and Leah Pasquino of Endicott. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Elizabeth Allen of Endicott.
Twins, to Joe MATTISON and Hope DICKINSON
- of Hudson Falls, Friday, May 22, 2020, a daughter, Gracie Lee, at 11:34 a.m., 7 pounds 0.04 ounces, 20 inches long, and a daughter, Piper M., at 11:35 a.m., 7 pounds 0 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard Dickinson and Tina Columbetti of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Joe and Kelly Mattison of Hudson Falls.
