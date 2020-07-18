Births May 16 and June 10 to 25

Glens Falls Hospital

A daughter, Ryleigh Brosius, to Crystal and Scott BROSIUS

of Fort Edward, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 6:49 p.m., 7 pounds 9.9 ounces, 18.75 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Howard Twiss Jr. of Fort Edward. Maternal great-grandparents are Olive Twiss of Queensbury and the late Howard Twiss Sr. of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are the late John and Marilyn Brosius of South Glens Falls.

A son, Oliver William, to Natasha ROBERTS of Warrensburg and Jonathan RUGGLES

of Schroon Lake, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 9:32 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Tammy Ramsey of Greenfield Center and Norm Allen of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are John and Leanna Welch of Schroon lake and Frank Ruggles.

A son, Elliot Gerard, to Luciana O’KEEFE and Nate GREENHILL

of South Glens Falls, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 10:56 p.m., 8 pounds 8.3 ounces, 19 inches long.