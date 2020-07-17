Births May 16 and June 10 to 21

Glens Falls Hospital
A daughter, Ryleigh Brosius, to Crystal and Scott BROSIUS
- of Fort Edward, Saturday, May 16, 2020 at 6:49 p.m., 7 pounds 9.9 ounces, 18.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Howard Twiss Jr. of Fort Edward. Maternal great-grandparents are Olive Twiss of Queensbury and the late Howard Twiss Sr. of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are the late John and Marilyn Brosius of South Glens Falls.
A son, Oliver William, to Natasha ROBERTS of Warrensburg and Jonathan RUGGLES
- of Schroon Lake, Wednesday, June 10, 2020, at 9:32 a.m., 8 pounds 2 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy Ramsey of Greenfield Center and Norm Allen of Hadley. Paternal grandparents are John and Leanna Welch of Schroon lake and Frank Ruggles.
A son, Elliot Gerard, to Luciana O’KEEFE and Nate GREENHILL
- of South Glens Falls, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 10:56 p.m., 8 pounds 8.3 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David and Susan of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Anita and Tony of Amsterdam.
A daughter, Beatrix Shannon, to Caitlin and Todd STORY
- of Queensbury, Sunday, June 14, 2020 at 5:31 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 20 inches long.
- A daughter, Cobi Mae, to Kristen and Miguel
CHICO
- of Glens Falls, Monday, June 15, 2020 at 7:37 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jerry and Jodie Laramie of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Donna Robichaud of Queensbury.
A son, Thomas Carlton, to Courtney GREEN and Thomas HILL
- of Saratoga Springs, Monday, June 15, 2020 at 8:24 a.m., 8 pounds 3.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Amanda Trombly of Schuylerville.
A son, Arlo Lynyrd, to Jessica and Jourdan DARROW
- of Gansevoort, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 1:32 p.m., 8 pounds 13.7 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Deidra DuPont of Rotterdam. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Kristin Darrow, Danielle and Chris Phair of South Glens Falls.
A son, Ryan Anthony, to Allysha GADWAY and Thomas RULAPAUGH
- of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 10:01 a.m., 9 pounds 6.9 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michelle and John Scott Gadway of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Coral Rulapaugh of Clare, Michigan.
A daughter, Emilia Adele, to Cassandra WALCZAK and Matthew SHIEL
- of Glens Falls, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 11:17 p.m., 6 pounds 0.58 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ruth Mechanick, Richard Mechanick, Stef Mechanick and Stan Walczak of Glens Falls and Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Laura and Richard Shiel of Lake Luzerne.
A daughter, Grace Angela, to Roseanne and Rob McGOUGH
- of Moreau, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 12:56 p.m., 7 pounds 1.4 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Albina and Arturo Lentile of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Vicki and Bob McGough of Wilton.
A daughter, Anna Katherine, to Thomas and Michelle JEBB
- of Ticonderoga, Wednesday, June 17, 2020, at 8:23 a.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Pamela Palanoran I of Silver Bay. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Maureen Jebb of Ticonderoga.
A son, Hezekiah James, to Jacob and Sarah COOK
- of Middle Granville, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 7:54 p.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tony and Peggy Carpenito of Porter Corners. Paternal grandparents are Andy and Kim Cook of Poultney, Vermont.
A son, Landyn Mathew, to Heather SMITH and Taylor FULLER
- of Corinth, Wednesday, June 17, 2020 at 5:46 p.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christopher Smith Sr. and Jaime Smith of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Thomas Fuller and Linda Aiken.
A son, Greyson Robert, to Kimberly and Ethan CROFUT
- of Town of Moreau, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 7:16 p.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Diane Stahl of Ballston Lake. Paternal grandparents are Keith and Sara Crofut of Town of Moreau. Paternal great-grandparents are Robert and Marilyn Crofut of Town of Moreau.
A daughter, Aiyana Rose, to Addisson PROVOST and Allyssa DANIELS
- of Glens Falls, Thursday, June 18, 2020.
Maternal grandparents are Walt Daniels of East Burke, Vermont and Karen Barss of Greenfield Center. Paternal grandparents are Paul and Denise Provost of Ballston Spa.
A son, Eli Herbert, to Sarah and Eric WINTER
- of Warrensburg, Thursday, June 18, 2020 at 6:40 p.m., 7 pounds 1.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rebecca Burdett Palmateer of Hudson Falls and the late Herbert Bills of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Andrew and Bernadette Winter of Athol.
A daughter, Brynleigh Jean, to Patrick and Christina MURPHY
- of Schroon Lake, Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12:39 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tom and Dee Colson of Stafford, Virginia. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Judy Sechrist of Augusta, Georgia.
A son, Maddox Scott, to Jessica SULLIVAN and Dayton CROSS
- of Glens Falls, Friday, June 19, 2020 at 10:27 p.m., 6 pounds 13.3 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary and Scott Sullivan of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Peggy Hatch and Dana Cross of Argyle.
A daughter, Hannah Grayce, to Kyra O’DONNELL-HYARD and Brian STONE
- , Jr. of Fort Edward, Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12:21 a.m., 8 pounds 11.2 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sheryl O’Donnell and David Huard of Chicopee, Massachusetts and Chester, Massachusetts. Paternal grandparents are Lisa Fantelli and Brian Stone, Sr. of Plainfield, Vermont and Charlton, Masschusetts.
A daughter, Bristol Jane, to Jaime and Chad DAVIS
- of Glens Falls, Friday, June 19, 2020 at 12:39 p.m., 8 pounds 1 ounce, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christina Girard and Keith Kilmer of Glens Falls and Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Pat Davis and the late George Davis of Argyle.
A daughter, Adalynn L., to Scott and Kayla COMBS
- of Lake Luzerne, Saturday, June 20, 2020 at 7:03 p.m., 6 pounds 0.26 ounces, 19.6 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Robert and Kristine Hamblin of New Port Richey, Florida. Paternal grandparent is Debbie Combs of Carolina Beach, North Carolina.
A son, Weston James, to Amber and Joshua BESSETTE
- of Fort Ann, Sunday, June 21, 2020 at 10:42 p.m., 5 pounds 16.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Kim Goff of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Sandra Beckwith and Gary Bessette of North Granville.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!