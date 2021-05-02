Births — March 8 to March 31

Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Harper Rose, to Melinda GALLIPO and Genaro JIMENEZ PEREZ of Glens Falls, Monday, March 8, 2021 at 7:41 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Ray and Rose Gordon of Glens Falls and New Mexico. Paternal grandparents are Porfirio and Micaela Jimenez Perez of Mexico.
- A son, Jaxon Alexander, to Devinne HAVENS and Adam BAKER of Fort Ann, Tuesday, March 16, 2021 at 8:51 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Candy and Steven Funk of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Timothy and Cindy Baker of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Cynthia Ruth, to Jaime and Haley GRACE of Warrensburg, Wednesday, March 17, 2021 at 4:54 p.m., 8 pounds 7.8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are L. Thomas and Nancy Goodrow of Holland, Michigan. Paternal grandparents are Tom and Amber Grace of Warrensburg.
- A daughter, Elizabeth June, to Stephanie KISYOVA and Rory RUSSELL of Kattskill Bay, Thursday, March 18, 2021 at 9 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Vasil and Kerka Kisyovi of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are June E. and Ronald Russell of Schenectady.
- A daughter, Noelle Rose, to Samantha PACKARD and Alexei LAREAU of Warrensburg, Friday, March 19, 2021 at 8:54 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Lori Weidner and JP Lareau of Montreal, Canada and Saratoga Springs.
- A daughter, Maia Elisabeth, to Desiree THOMAS and Michael FAHEY of Stony Creek, Friday, March 19, 2021 at 6:26 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Erica Perkins and Paul Thomas of Glens Falls and Stony Creek. Paternal grandparents are Lauren Fahey Stack and Charles McCann of Lake George and St. Petersburgh, Florida.
- A daughter, Harper Elizabeth, to Mary FILOMENA of Glens Falls, Saturday, March 20, 2021 at 11:19 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Eileen Filomena of South Glens Falls.
- A daughter, to Alice DeLarm, to Molly and Turner PARLIN of Hague, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 5:28 p.m., 5 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sheri and Crispin Ginn of Hague. Paternal grandparents are Lauren and Ken Parlin of Hague.
- A son, Camden Albert, to Teeya ALLEN and Steven VANCE of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, March 23, 2021 at 8:24 a.m., 6 pounds 3.8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bruce and Cathy Allen of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Lisa Vance of Saratoga Springs, Steven and Michelle Vance of Indian Lake.
- A son, Ryker Curtis, to Kari BACKS and Brandon WADE of Granville, Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 4 pounds 12 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Roberta Towne and Curtis Backus Jr. of Granville.
- A son, Cayden Brian, to Ashley DUNLAVEY and Coty O’KEEFE of Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 24, at 4:12 p.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy and Christopher Ost of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Marsha Gregoire of Cohoes and Matthew O’Keefe of Saratoga Springs.
- A daughter, Lainey Grace, to Travis CARR and Nicole VILLANO of Gansevoort, Thursday, March 25, 2021 at 2:26 p.m., 8 pounds 9.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jeannine and Kevin Villano of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is Leta Beecher of Fort Edward.
- A son, Joel Michael, to Nichole TERRIO and Joel CANTIELLO Sr. of Fort Edward, Friday, March 26, 2021 at 7:48 p.m., 7 pounds, 2.3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karen and Brian Terrio of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Patricia Barrett of Fort Edward.
- A son, Kingston Lyle, to Cassidy SHUFELT and Alexander VARNEY of Queensbury, Friday, March 26, 2021 at 12:42 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 19.9 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James Shufelt and Brianna Burlett of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Brett and Erin Varney of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Lucy Ann, to Logan COLTEY and Lester WELLER of Fort Edward, Saturday, March 27, 2021 at 8:28 a.m., 6 pounds 12 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lori and Keith Lunt of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Catherine Weller and Joel Hill of South Glens Falls.
- A son, Sylas Christian, to Jessica FRAGIONE and Jordan HANSEN-QUINLAN of Granville, Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 2:30 p.m., 7 pounds 4.1 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Gerald Fraglone of Granville. Paternal grandparent is Stephanie Hansen of Glens Falls.
- A son, Cash Martin, to Sabrina MYERS and Dustin PETERSON of Argyle, Sunday, March 28, 2021 at 7:32 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Wendy Larmon and Martin Myers of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Erin Gillis and Neil Peterson of Argyle.
- A daughter, Teagan Jane, to Sara FARNSWORTH and Zack KIENAST of Glens Falls, Monday, March 29, 2021 at 7:47 a.m. 5 pounds 8 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dan and Susan Farnsworth of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Mark and Desiree Kienast of Salem.
- A son, George Joshua, to Samantha and Joshua KERWOOD of Porter Corners, Monday, March 29, 2021 at 8:32 a.m., 7 pounds 7.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Caryl Kane of Saratoga Springs, Ken and Ellen Kane of Fredericksburg, Virginia. Paternal grandparents are Lucia Corkadel and Mark Spain.
- A son, Atreyez Jon, to Nicole COSTIN and Solomon GONZALEZ of Queensbury, Monday, March 29, 2021 at 10:14 p.m., 6 pounds 15.1 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lenny and Teresa Costin of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Wauna Gonzalez and the late Moses Gonzalez of Manhattan, New York City.
- A son, Atticus Emery, to Tiffany and Chris ROLLESTON of Glens Falls, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 3:16 p.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 18.9 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Pamela Coon and Noah Nichols of Queensbury and Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Karen Bujolo of Glens Falls.
- A son, Liam Joseph, to Kate BOYCE and Peter RANDALL of Glens Falls, Tuesday, March 30, 2021 at 1:54 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Alice and Lenny Eaton of Salem. Paternal grandparents are Cathy and John Randall of Glens Falls.
- A son, Levi John, to Stephanie and TJ FIORILLO II of Glens Falls, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:05 a.m., 10 pounds 6 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Paula Pritchord and Edward Pritchord, Steve Hammond and Nicki Hammond. Paternal grandparents are Thomas and Sue Fiorillo.
- A son, Vincent David, to Lindsey and David GONZALEZ of Fort Edward, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 9:55 a.m., 8 pounds 12.9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tracy and Brian Godfrey of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Manny and Sonia Gonzalez of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Heather Rose Mary, to Kayla and Tyrese JABOT of Queensbury, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 8:30 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Antonette McCa of Granville. Paternal grandparent is Heather Jabot of Hudson Falls.