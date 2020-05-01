Births March 28 through April 2

Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Thomas Otto, to Colin and Aron O’BRIEN
- of Queensbury, Saturday, March 28, 2020, at 9:54 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 22 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Susan O’Brien of Queensbury.
A son, Landon, to Nicole LORD and Dron SMILIE
- of Hudson Falls, Monday, March 30, 2020, at 10:59 a.m., 6 pounds 2.9 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Margaret Lord of East Meadow. Paternal grandparents are Sean and Melissa Smilie.
A daughter, Sophie Grace, to Matt and Lyndsay SPERAZZO
- of Saratoga Springs, Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at 8:26 a.m., 8 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Mary Sperazzo D’Amsto of Greenville, Rhode Island. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Mary Sperazzo of Ayes, Massachusetts.
A daughter, Finley Rose, to Nicole and Bryan ARBUCKLE
- of Granville, Tuesda, March 31, 2020, at 6:37 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Netta and Dennis Austin of Hampton. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Melissa Arbuckle of Middle Granville.
A son, Jason Lee, to Jessica and Ricky BAKER
- Jr. of Granville, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 2:20 p.m., 8 pounds 3.1 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Krystal Lewry of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Tracy and Rick Baker Sr. of Granville.
A daughter, Evelyn Mary, to Amy and Chris OLSEN
- of Galway, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 12:54 a.m.
Maternal grandparents are Dan and Roxanne Marks and Eileen Olff of Richmondville and Dayton. Paternal grandparents are Bryan and Monique Olsen of Galway.
A son, Charles Parker, to Kenneth and Jessalyn DALE
- of Ballston Lake, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 10:42 a.m., 5 pounds 14.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David and Michelle Steimer of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Kenneth and Beverly Dale of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania.
