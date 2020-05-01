Births March 28 through April 2

Maternal grandparents are Netta and Dennis Austin of Hampton. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Melissa Arbuckle of Middle Granville.

A son, Jason Lee, to Jessica and Ricky BAKER

Jr. of Granville, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 2:20 p.m., 8 pounds 3.1 ounces, 20.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Krystal Lewry of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Tracy and Rick Baker Sr. of Granville.

A daughter, Evelyn Mary, to Amy and Chris OLSEN

of Galway, Wednesday, April 1, 2020, at 12:54 a.m.

Maternal grandparents are Dan and Roxanne Marks and Eileen Olff of Richmondville and Dayton. Paternal grandparents are Bryan and Monique Olsen of Galway.

A son, Charles Parker, to Kenneth and Jessalyn DALE

of Ballston Lake, Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 10:42 a.m., 5 pounds 14.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are David and Michelle Steimer of Ballston Spa. Paternal grandparents are Kenneth and Beverly Dale of Lock Haven, Pennsylvania.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0