Births — March 22 to April 7

Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Chloe Abigail, to Courtney and Chris BEECHER of Granville, Monday, March 22, 2021 at 3:40 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dick and Nadine Jones of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Pete and Tara Beecher of Granville.
- A son, Maverick Ryan, to Heather SHERMAN and Christopher WALCZAK of South Glens Falls, Monday, March 29, 2021 at 5:16 a.m., 8 pounds 0.02 ounces, 20.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jodi Sherman and Nile Granger of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Jeanne and Todd Ramsey of Moreau, George Walczak of Kingston.
- A daughter, Charlotte Magnolia, to Alexis O’DELL and Jayson WILLIAMS of Whitehall, Wednesday, March 31, 2021 at 6:09 a.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Sara and Melvin O’Dell of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Daniel Williams and Julie Williams of Whitehall and Poultney, Vermont.
- A daughter, Everleigh Ann, to Hayleigh SHAW and Alex BERNARD of Granville, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6:36 p.m., 6 pounds 15 ounces, 19.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa Daigle and Mike Shaw of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Steven Bernard and Nancy Dillenbeck of North Granville.
- A son, Austin John, to Ricky and Lindsey FREDETTE of South Glens Falls, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 9:34 a.m., 10 pounds 8.3 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Beth and Jack Celeste of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Tammy and Gary Wortman and Rick and Penny Fredette of Rutland, Vermont.
- A daughter, Nairobi Sylvia, to Gloria MEJIA and Ricardo BLAIR of Glens Falls, Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 6:40 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces.
Paternal grandparent is Milton Blair of Brooklyn.
- A son, Brooks Oliver, to Shannon and Michael DeCHICK of Queensbury, Friday, April 2, 2021 at 10:47 p.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Wendy Harpp of Cape Coral, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Daniel and Janet DeChick of Queensbury.
- A daughter, Lainey Rose, to Connor and Kaycie TOICH of Glens Falls, Saturday, April 3, 2021 at 5:42 p.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Daniel and Christine Meade of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Peter and Christine Toich of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Emerielle Jade, to Krista RUCKER and John COMBS of Hudson Falls, Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 1:24 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Cheri Prost and Jay Rucker of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Katiz Guy and Randy Combs Sr. of Hudson Falls.
- A son, Parker Michael, to Tiffany and Kalub LAVIN of Fort Ann, Monday, April 5, 2021 at 6:13 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michael and Sherry Dufour of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Christopher and Michele Lavin of Fort Ann.
- A daughter, Charlotte Rose, to Jessie and Christopher DECKER of Warrensburg, Monday, April 5, 2021 at 10:19 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Denis and Debra Ford of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are David and Wendy Decker of Warrensburg, Roger and Erin Rhodes of West Virginia.
- A son, Oliver Bruno, to Melanie and Christian WEBER of Glens Falls, Monday, April 5, 2021 at 2:26 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Paul and Diane Fronhofer of Salem and South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Bert and Robin Weber of Glens Falls.
- A son, Frank, to Lisa GORDON and Jonathan BENTON of Indian Lake, Monday, April 5, 2021 at 10:19 p.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dr. Patricia F. Watkins and the late Larry S. Gordon of Wilton. Paternal grandparents are Joseph C. Benton and Judith C. Arsenault of Indian Lake.
- A daughter, Maple, to Amanda MASON and Nick CHIARAMONTE of Glens Falls, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 6:07 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Paternal grandparent is Laura Mundy of Queensbury.
- A son, Reid Michael, to Mica TOOKER-WILCOX and Timothy GRIFFIN II of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:53 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.
- A son, Bentley Thomas, to Jordan DWYER and Keith HOGAN of Greenfield Center, Tuesday, April 6, 2021 at 11:00 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Linda Dwyer of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Roger Hogan and Rosemary Koehler of South Glens Falls.
- A son, Holden Anthony, to Rachel and Michael KAIDAS of Queensbury, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 5:38 a.m., 6 pounds 10.5 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Richard and Sharlene Hunt of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Susan Kaidas of Queensbury.
- A son, Jacob Alexander, to Steven DEARBORN Jr. and Katie HAYWOOD of Corinth, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 2:55 p.m., 7 pounds 7.9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Gary Haywood of Amsterdam. Paternal grandparents are Cindy Bovee and Steven Dearborn of North Adams, Massachusetts and Greenfield Center.
- A son, Clarkson Thomas, to Tanya CLARK-SEBAST and Cody SEBAST of Greenwich, Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 4:16 a.m.
Maternal grandparents are Skip and Selena Clark of Cambridge. Paternal grandparents are Greg and Cheryl Sebast of Salem.
- A son, Levi Ford, to Julie and Nicholas YOSAVAGE of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, April 8, 2021 at 2:55 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Susan McPhillips of Greenfield Center. Paternal grandparents are William Yosavage and Darlene Murray of Saratoga Springs.
- A daughter, Kinsley Elise, to Kelly and Kristopher NEAR of South Glens Falls, Friday, April 9, 2021 at 2:49 p.m., 7 pounds 4.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Honey Bee and Robert Cenate of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Wendy and David Near of Middle Grove.
- A son, Lorenzo Joseph, to Martha and Dominic FIGUEROA of Malta, Friday, April 9, 2021 at 12:52 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jayne and Joseph Tessitore of Essex Junction, Vermont. Paternal grandparents are Angel and Heidi Figueroa of Bolton Landing.
- A son, Kyson James, to Marissa STONE and Nico AMOROSI of Gansevoort, Saturday, April 10, 2021 at 6:27 a.m., 7 pounds 14.03 ounces, 19.88 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ronald and Barbara Stone of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Mario Amorosi and Tracy Stigliano of Orange County.
- A son, Rory James, to Tyler and Hillary GETTY of Kingsbury, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 9:09, 8 pounds 14 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David and Ruth Shippee of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Randy and Betty Getty of Kingsbury.
- A daughter, Lily Mae, to Meaghan and Nick TAYLOR of Queensbury, Sunday, April 11, 2021 at 4:01 a.m., 8 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Roy and Rhonda White of Palm Desert, California. Paternal grandparents are Nick and Jill Taylor of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Raelynn Ilene, to Ann and Chad CASEY of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, April 7, 2021 at 12:31 p.m., 5 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nancy and William Stemp of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Connie Walrath and the late Michael Casey of Glens Falls.