Births — March 22 to April 7

A daughter, Emerielle Jade, to Krista RUCKER and John COMBS of Hudson Falls, Sunday, April 4, 2021 at 1:24 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Cheri Prost and Jay Rucker of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Katiz Guy and Randy Combs Sr. of Hudson Falls.

A son, Parker Michael, to Tiffany and Kalub LAVIN of Fort Ann, Monday, April 5, 2021 at 6:13 a.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Michael and Sherry Dufour of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are Christopher and Michele Lavin of Fort Ann.

A daughter, Charlotte Rose, to Jessie and Christopher DECKER of Warrensburg, Monday, April 5, 2021 at 10:19 a.m., 7 pounds 4 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Denis and Debra Ford of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are David and Wendy Decker of Warrensburg, Roger and Erin Rhodes of West Virginia.

A son, Oliver Bruno, to Melanie and Christian WEBER of Glens Falls, Monday, April 5, 2021 at 2:26 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 18.5 inches long.