Births June 25 to July 5

Maternal grandparents are Jerri and Linda Stover of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Don and Donna Cooper of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Roger Deo, to Chelsey and Roger MONROE Sr. of Granville, Friday, July 3, 2020 at 5:54 p.m., 7 pounds 0.1 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Lori and Jay Smith of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Bernie and Bonnie Monroe of Thurman.

A daughter, Georgia Louise, to Natascha PEARL-MANSMAN and Joe MANSMAN of Glens Falls, Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:23 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Jeff Pearl of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Waltraud Mansman of Augsburgh, Germany.

A son, Theo Andrew, to Elizabeth and Andrew DOWNING of Whitehall, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 1:28 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Susan Gugliotta of Whitehall and the late Anthony.

A daughter, Azalea Elaine, to Kristen McDOUGAL and Richard MATTISON of Hudson Falls, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2:13 a.m., 5 pounds 5.6 ounces, 18 inches long.