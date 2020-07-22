Births June 25 to July 5

Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Maxwell Andrew, to Emily and Seth MORIZIO of Schuylerville, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 7:41 a.m., 8 pounds 8.9 ounces, 21.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Michele Crandall and Steven Costopoulos of Greenwich and Ballston Lake. Paternal grandparents are Matthew and Michelle Morizio of Mechanicville.
A son, Clayton Edward, to Raymond and Kacie CARR of Schuylerville, Thursday, June 25, 2020 at 11:46 p.m., 9 pounds 3.1 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Martin and Lynne Farrar of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Colleen Carr and Lois Patrick of Schuylerville.
A daughter, Adeline Elizabeth, to Emmeline SLEEZER and Kevin VAUGHN of Hudson Falls, Friday, June 26, 2020 at 10:32 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jennifer and Don Sleezer of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Kevin and Jennifer Vaughn of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Lucy Ann, to Andrew and Abby DUBRULE of South Glens Falls, Saturday, June 27, 2020 at 2:46 p.m., 6 pounds 12.5 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Denise and Jerry Gajewski of Queensbury. Paternal grandparent is Karla Dubrule of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Magnolia Rowe, to Adam and Alysha BIGELOW of Schuylerville, Sunday, June 28, 2020 at 5:03 p.m., 8 pounds 11.8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Fay Stokes of Camden, South Carolina and Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Hal and Marian Bigelow of Saratoga Springs.
A son, Jedidiah Harlan, to Kaitlyn and Gary CRAMMOND of Putnam Station, Monday, June 29, 2020 at 11:28 p.m., 6 pounds 11.7 ounces, 17.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Sue Huestis of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Gary Sr. and Darlene Crammond of Ticonderoga.
A son, Mason Carter, to Crystal WINCHELL of Hudson Falls, Monday, June 29, 2020 at 6:56 p.m., 6 pounds 13.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rose Winchell of Whitehall and Neil Clark of Whitehall. Maternal great-grandmother is Virginia Winchell of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Rylee MaryJane, to Sydney STRAIGHT and Geoffrey DIAMOND of Glens Falls, Monday, June 29, 2020 at 6:05 p.m., 6 pounds 10 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Becky Mills and Michael Mills of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jane and Scott Diamond of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Layne Stephanie, to Sarah NEWTON and Joshua KRYWY of Hudson Falls, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 6:35 a.m., 5 pounds, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Marguerite and Robert Newton of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Greg Harper of Hudson Falls.
A son, Lucca Giovanni, to Amy GANNON and Chris SHIFFERT of Mechanicville, Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 8:25 p.m., 7 pounds 1 ounce, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Carol and Stan Gannon of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparent is Beth Shiffert of Mechanicville.
A daughter, Aella Ember, to Tyler and Ashley THOMPSON of Salem, Wednesday, July 1, 2020 at 5:27 p.m., 9 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ken and Janette of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are David and Carol of Houston, Texas.
A son, Myles Cameron, to Jessica VANNIER and Thomas CURL of Glens Falls and Hudson Falls, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 10:22 a.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Linda Vannier of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are the late Kenneth E. Curl and Catherine Foster of Lake Luzerne and Hudson Falls.
A son, Blake Michael, to Cynthia HALTERMAN and Jake WHITING of South Glens Falls, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 6:01 p.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tina and Shane Lee of South Glens Falls and Philip Halterman of Schenectady. Paternal grandparents are Amanda Whiting of Fort Ann and James Tenner of Killeen, Texas.
A daughter, Madeline Joan, to Margo GENIER and Paul MARTINDALE of Queensbury, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 9:14 p.m., 5 pounds 14 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christopher Genier of Brandon, Vermont, Paula Delong and Sandy Delong of Guyton, Georgia. Paternal grandparents are Jo Ellen of Castalian Springs, Tennessee, Starr Granger of Putnam, Steve Martindale of Hudson Falls.
A son, Harrison Fletcher, to Hank and Amanda WADSWORTH of Fort Edward, Thursday, July 2, 2020 at 5:29 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary Bon and Neil Keen of Delmar. Paternal grandparents are Morris and Thelma Wadsworth of Cambridge.
Twins, to Cheryl and Dylan COOPER of Saratoga Springs, Thursday, July 2, 2020, a daughter, Kendall Jane, at 7:58 a.m., 5 pounds 0.4 ounces, 18 inches long, and a daughter, Riley Lynn, at 8:00 a.m., 5 pounds 0.7 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jerri and Linda Stover of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Don and Donna Cooper of Saratoga Springs.
A son, Roger Deo, to Chelsey and Roger MONROE Sr. of Granville, Friday, July 3, 2020 at 5:54 p.m., 7 pounds 0.1 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lori and Jay Smith of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Bernie and Bonnie Monroe of Thurman.
A daughter, Georgia Louise, to Natascha PEARL-MANSMAN and Joe MANSMAN of Glens Falls, Friday, July 3, 2020 at 10:23 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and Jeff Pearl of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Waltraud Mansman of Augsburgh, Germany.
A son, Theo Andrew, to Elizabeth and Andrew DOWNING of Whitehall, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 1:28 a.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan Gugliotta of Whitehall and the late Anthony.
A daughter, Azalea Elaine, to Kristen McDOUGAL and Richard MATTISON of Hudson Falls, Saturday, July 4, 2020 at 2:13 a.m., 5 pounds 5.6 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stacy Taylor and Keith Taylor of Saranac. Paternal grandparents are Janet McGraw and the late Richard Leroy Mattison of New York.
A son, Tanner West, to Hailey and Robert KNOTT of Glens Falls, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 10:51 p.m., 7 pounds 15 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karen and Phill Barody of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Stephen and Louise Knott of Orange County, California.
A son, George, to Samantha and Patrick CONRAD of Ballston Spa, Sunday, July 5, 2020 at 11:01 a.m., 8 pounds, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Ken and Wendy Barrell of Albany. Paternal grandparents are Jim and Chris Conrad of Phoenix, Arizona.
