Births — June 16, July 6 - 14

Maternal grandparent is Michelle Bullard of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are James Cochrane and Roann Burns Cochrane of Glens Falls and Queensbury.

A son, Jakub Schon, to Brian PRATT and Veronika SCHONOVA

of Lake George, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:15 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Edita Schonova and Pavel Schon of Slovakia. Paternal grandparents are Jennie McKinney and Cecil Pratt of Bennington, Vermont.

A son, Andrew Xavier, to Bella and Luke ENNENGA

of Schroon Lake, Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:23 a.m., 8 pounds 13.3 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Andy and Veronica Seeley of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Mary Ennenga of Crown Point.

A daughter, Rosalie Michelle, to Sarah and Chris BALEOM

of Glens Falls, Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:37 a.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Donald and Donna Tucker of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Stacy Eastman and Todd Baleom of Queensbury and Granville.