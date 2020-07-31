You have permission to edit this article.
Births — June 16, July 6 - 12
Births — June 16, July 6 - 12

Glens Falls Hospital

  • A daughter, Grace Angela, to Roseanne and Rob McGOUGH of Moreau, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 12:56 p.m., 7 pounds 1.4 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Albina and Arturo Ientile of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Vicki and Bob McGough of Wilton.

  • A daughter, Mirabelle Catherine, to Lydia BARBIERI and Joseph FRANDINO of Wilton, Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1:46 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are David Barbieri and Phyllis Granger of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Samuel and Denise Frandino of Saratoga Springs.

  • A daughter, Ava Sophia, to Kate NORTON and Chris HANSON of Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 3:46 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Paternal grandparents are Tammy Devereux and Stephen Hanson of Fair Haven, Vermont and Whitehall.

  • A son, Joseph Lewis, to Cassandra and Joseph MARRA of Gansevoort, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 6:24 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Melissa Root of Moreau. Paternal grandparents are Meleah Sellingham and Joseph Marra.

  • A daughter, Sloane Kathryn, to Aaron and Caitlyn BARBER of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 8:02 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 18 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Scott and Kelly Batchelder of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Lisa Barber of Hudson Falls.

  • A daughter, Madelyn Rose, to Kirstie COUILLARD and Neil HUNSPERGER of Glens Falls, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:29 a.m., 6 pounds 4.9 ounces, 18.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Susan and Richard Couillard of Largo, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Stratton and Jeff Hunsperger of Limestone, Minnesota.

  • A son, Timothy Thorfinn, to Elizabeth and Liam SCHAEF, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 3:14 a.m., 7 pounds 12.5 ounces.
  • A daughter, Grace Elaine, to Amber BULLARD and James COCHRANE of Glens Falls, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:36 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Michelle Bullard of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are James Cochrane and Roann Burns Cochrane of Glens Falls and Queensbury.

  • A son, Jakub Schon, to Brian PRATT and Veronika SCHONOVA of Lake George, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:15 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Edita Schonova and Pavel Schon of Slovakia. Paternal grandparents are Jennie McKinney and Cecil Pratt of Bennington, Vermont.

  • A son, Andrew Xavier, to Bella and Luke ENNENGA of Schroon Lake, Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:23 a.m., 8 pounds 13.3 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Andy and Veronica Seeley of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Mary Ennenga of Crown Point.

  • A daughter, Rosalie Michelle, to Sarah and Chris BALEOM of Glens Falls, Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:37 a.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Donald and Donna Tucker of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Stacy Eastman and Todd Baleom of Queensbury and Granville.

  • A son, Brooks Levi, to Mellissa ARNO and Ben BARBUR of Greenwich, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:23 p.m., 7 pounds 13.9 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Denise Rudenko of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Beatrice and Brian Barbur of Greenwich.

  • A son, Greyson Irvin, to Marc and Ann CARPENTER of Queensbury, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 6:48 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Rick and Jacki Berger and Susan and Jon Lankford of Scohsdale, Arizona. Paternal grandparents are David and Jeanne Carpenter of Queensbury.

  • A son, Myles Anthony, to Hailey Lucile DOWNS of South Glens Falls, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:19 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Brian and Laura Downs of Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls.

  • A son, Kaden Dominick, to Kaitlyn HYDOCK and Justin BIZZARRO of Queensbury, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:57 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Dianne and Gregory Hydock of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Elizabeth and Dominick Bizzarro of Saratoga.

  • A son, Malcom Tyler, to Brittany and Tyler BACKUS of Schuylerville, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 12:12 p.m., 6 pounds 13.5 ounces, 19.25 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Wendi Geer and Neil Murray of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Amy and Jeff Backus of Gansevoort.

