Births — June 16, July 6 - 12

Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Grace Angela, to Roseanne and Rob McGOUGH of Moreau, Tuesday, June 16, 2020 at 12:56 p.m., 7 pounds 1.4 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Albina and Arturo Ientile of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Vicki and Bob McGough of Wilton.
- A daughter, Mirabelle Catherine, to Lydia BARBIERI and Joseph FRANDINO of Wilton, Monday, July 6, 2020 at 1:46 p.m., 6 pounds 14 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David Barbieri and Phyllis Granger of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Samuel and Denise Frandino of Saratoga Springs.
- A daughter, Ava Sophia, to Kate NORTON and Chris HANSON of Glens Falls, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 3:46 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Paternal grandparents are Tammy Devereux and Stephen Hanson of Fair Haven, Vermont and Whitehall.
- A son, Joseph Lewis, to Cassandra and Joseph MARRA of Gansevoort, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 6:24 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Melissa Root of Moreau. Paternal grandparents are Meleah Sellingham and Joseph Marra.
- A daughter, Sloane Kathryn, to Aaron and Caitlyn BARBER of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 8:02 a.m., 7 pounds 8 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Scott and Kelly Batchelder of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Robert and Lisa Barber of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Madelyn Rose, to Kirstie COUILLARD and Neil HUNSPERGER of Glens Falls, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:29 a.m., 6 pounds 4.9 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Susan and Richard Couillard of Largo, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Stratton and Jeff Hunsperger of Limestone, Minnesota.
- A son, Timothy Thorfinn, to Elizabeth and Liam SCHAEF, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 3:14 a.m., 7 pounds 12.5 ounces.
- A daughter, Grace Elaine, to Amber BULLARD and James COCHRANE of Glens Falls, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 1:36 p.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Michelle Bullard of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are James Cochrane and Roann Burns Cochrane of Glens Falls and Queensbury.
- A son, Jakub Schon, to Brian PRATT and Veronika SCHONOVA of Lake George, Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 2:15 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Edita Schonova and Pavel Schon of Slovakia. Paternal grandparents are Jennie McKinney and Cecil Pratt of Bennington, Vermont.
- A son, Andrew Xavier, to Bella and Luke ENNENGA of Schroon Lake, Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:23 a.m., 8 pounds 13.3 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Andy and Veronica Seeley of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Mary Ennenga of Crown Point.
- A daughter, Rosalie Michelle, to Sarah and Chris BALEOM of Glens Falls, Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:37 a.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Donald and Donna Tucker of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Stacy Eastman and Todd Baleom of Queensbury and Granville.
- A son, Brooks Levi, to Mellissa ARNO and Ben BARBUR of Greenwich, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:23 p.m., 7 pounds 13.9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Denise Rudenko of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Beatrice and Brian Barbur of Greenwich.
- A son, Greyson Irvin, to Marc and Ann CARPENTER of Queensbury, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 6:48 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rick and Jacki Berger and Susan and Jon Lankford of Scohsdale, Arizona. Paternal grandparents are David and Jeanne Carpenter of Queensbury.
- A son, Myles Anthony, to Hailey Lucile DOWNS of South Glens Falls, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 10:19 p.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Brian and Laura Downs of Hudson Falls and South Glens Falls.
- A son, Kaden Dominick, to Kaitlyn HYDOCK and Justin BIZZARRO of Queensbury, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 2:57 a.m., 7 pounds 2 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dianne and Gregory Hydock of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Elizabeth and Dominick Bizzarro of Saratoga.
- A son, Malcom Tyler, to Brittany and Tyler BACKUS of Schuylerville, Sunday, July 12, 2020 at 12:12 p.m., 6 pounds 13.5 ounces, 19.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Wendi Geer and Neil Murray of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Amy and Jeff Backus of Gansevoort.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!