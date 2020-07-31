Births — June 16, July 6 - 12

Maternal grandparents are Edita Schonova and Pavel Schon of Slovakia. Paternal grandparents are Jennie McKinney and Cecil Pratt of Bennington, Vermont.

A son, Andrew Xavier, to Bella and Luke ENNENGA of Schroon Lake, Friday, July 10, 2020 at 9:23 a.m., 8 pounds 13.3 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Andy and Veronica Seeley of Schroon Lake. Paternal grandparents are Edward and Mary Ennenga of Crown Point.

A daughter, Rosalie Michelle, to Sarah and Chris BALEOM of Glens Falls, Friday, July 10, 2020 at 10:37 a.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Donald and Donna Tucker of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Stacy Eastman and Todd Baleom of Queensbury and Granville.

A son, Brooks Levi, to Mellissa ARNO and Ben BARBUR of Greenwich, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at 3:23 p.m., 7 pounds 13.9 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Denise Rudenko of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Beatrice and Brian Barbur of Greenwich.