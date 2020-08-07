Births — July 26 - 31

Glens Falls Hospital

A son, Easton James-Robert, to Kyra EMERY and Austin KNAPP of Glens Falls, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 9:50 a.m., 9 pounds 14.3 ounces, 20 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Shannon Pacyna and the late Jeffrey Clarke of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Sandra Ballard and Christopher Knapp of Glens Falls.

A son, Jack Brian Nelson, to Lauren and Ben NELSON of Gansevoort, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9:28 p.m.

Maternal grandparents are Georgene and John Anderson of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Beth Nelson of Queensbury.

A son, Leighton William, to Jeremy and Beth PRIEST of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 1:43 a.m., 9 pounds 10.3 ounces, 22.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Andrew and Suzanne Studler of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Louis and Theresa Priest of Queensbury.

A son, Jacob Ezra, to Natalia and Joe POPPER of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 5:25 a.m., 7 pounds 7.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.