Births — July 26 - 31

Glens Falls Hospital
- A son, Easton James-Robert, to Kyra EMERY and Austin KNAPP of Glens Falls, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 9:50 a.m., 9 pounds 14.3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Shannon Pacyna and the late Jeffrey Clarke of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are Sandra Ballard and Christopher Knapp of Glens Falls.
- A son, Jack Brian Nelson, to Lauren and Ben NELSON of Gansevoort, Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at 9:28 p.m.
Maternal grandparents are Georgene and John Anderson of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Beth Nelson of Queensbury.
- A son, Leighton William, to Jeremy and Beth PRIEST of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 1:43 a.m., 9 pounds 10.3 ounces, 22.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Andrew and Suzanne Studler of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Louis and Theresa Priest of Queensbury.
- A son, Jacob Ezra, to Natalia and Joe POPPER of Saratoga Springs, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 5:25 a.m., 7 pounds 7.7 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Vita and Dima of West Bloomfield, Michigan. Paternal grandparents are Lori and Robert of Boca Raton, Florida and Goodyear, Arizona.
- A daughter, Lana Anne-Marie, to Rachel LAPORTE and Timothy FREAR of Hudson Falls, Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at 8:02 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Goodman and Jack Lindsay of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Robin Benedetti and Ken Ruscitto of Fulton and John Frear of Redfield.
- A son, Richard A. Holland, to Nicoma GOSSELIN and Richard HOLLAND of Middle Granville, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 2:45 a.m., 7 pounds 9.3 ounces, 21.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jill Brown and Corey Gosselin of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Mary Gardner and Richard Holland of Greenfield, Massachusetts.
- A son, Hunter Gavin, to Laura and Earl MILLINGTON of Warrensburg, Thursday, July 30, 2020 at 8:12 a.m., 5 pounds 9.9 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bert and Lucy June of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Cheryl Ryder and Earl Millington Sr. of Johnsburg.
- A daughter, Addison M., to Breanne SPRAGUE and Travis DWYER of Fort Edward, Friday, July 31, 2020 at 5:35 p.m., 6 pounds 8.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cindy and Gary Sprague of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Carol Mabb of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Parker Grace, to Jennifer and Blake CROCITTO of Wilton, Friday, July 31, 2020 at 6:42 p.m., 6 pounds 1 ounce, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joseph and Lynne Albano of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Frank and Beth Crocitto of Lake Goerge.
