Births — July 13 - 27

Glens Falls Hospital
A son, Levi Oliver, to Danielle GROVES and Aaron McDANIELL
- of Fort Edward, Monday, July 13, 2020, at 7:55 a.m., 6 pounds 15.1 ounces, 19.75 icnhes long.
Maternal grandparents are David Groves of Cape Coral, Florida and Christina Groves of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Kelly McDaniel of Saratoga Springs and Percy McDaniel of Massachusetts.
A son, Camden Michael, to Jennifer and John O’HARA
- of Hartford, Monday, July 13, 2020 at 8:58 p.m., 7 pounds 8.6 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine and Anthony Zeno of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Linda and Micheal O’Hara.
A son, Colten Owen, to Leah MARINO and Jason HADEKA
- of Ticonderoga, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 1:46 a.m., 6 pounds 3.7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Owen and Penny Lavin of Whitehall. Paternal grandparent is Susan Hadeka of Granville.
A son, Miles Jonathan, to Jonathan and Laura STEINBISS
- of Gansevoort, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 8:08 a.m., 9 pounds 11.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Joseph and Bobbi Siska of Corinth and Schuylerville. Paternal grandparents are Edwin and Margaret Steinbiss of Charlton.
A daughter, Kinsley Autumn, to Chris and MaKenzie KERNEY
- of Schuylerville, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:23 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Timothy and Patti Maddocks of Strongsville, Ohio. Paternal grandparents are Timothy and Michelle Kerney of Walton Hills, Ohio.
A daughter, Ellie Siobhan, to Heidi and Christopher MAHON
- of Warrensburg, Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at 10:08 p.m., 8 pounds 8 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are David and Nicky Pamerleau of Sangerville, Maine. Paternal grandparents are John and Lindy Mahon of Brant Lake.
A son, Joseph Lewis, to Cassandra and Joseph MARRA
- of Gansevoort, Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at 6:24 a.m., 8 pounds 7 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Melissa Root of Moreau. Paternal grandparents are Meleah Sellingham and Joseph Marra.
A daughter, Arlo Joan, to Meghan WALL
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 2:17 a.m., 6 pounds 11.7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dorraine Gilman and Randy Wall.
A son, Ambrose Bernard, to Kathryn and Daniel ASHE
- of North Creek, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 8:13 a.m., 7 pounds 11.8 ounces, 20.1 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Gary and Sally Lawrence, James Daniels of Johnsburg. Paternal grandparents are Tim and Dawn Bosford and the late Norman B. Ashe of North Creek.
A daughter, Piper Anne, to Ryan and Kourtney ABRAHAMSON
- of Argyle, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 1:02 p.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kelly and Tami Eustis of Argyle. Paternal grandparents are John and Sue Abrahamson of Argyle.
A son, Maverick Joseph, to Joann BACON and Shane STODDARD
- of Queensbury, Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at 7:25 p.m., 8 pounds 6.7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Glenda South of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Janie and Chad Stoddard of Fort Ann.
A daughter, Kennedy Annmarie, to Jessica HAMMOND and Jeremy NEWMAN
- of South Glens Falls, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 2:20 a.m., 6 pounds 9 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Cindy Perry of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Bob and Shelly Newman of Fort Ann.
A daughter, Kailey Rae, to Amanda and Kevin GOODSPEED
- of Whitehall, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 7:53 a.m., 8 pounds 13.3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Esther and James Mahory of Granville. Paternal grandparents are Beth and Kevin Goodspeed of Fort Ann.
A son, Ryder Leo, to Mariah COLE-HANSON and Walter RUST
- of Hudson Falls, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 9:50 a.m., 8 pounds 13.4 ounces, 18.3 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Samantha Cole, Sherri and Charlie Hanson of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Michelle and Walter Rust of Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Amira Rose, to Zara and Abraham RICHARDS
- of Glens Falls, Thursday, July 16, 2020 at 1:55 p.m., 7 pounds 6.5 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Jodi Hall of Ticonderoga. Paternal grandparents are Roger and Naomi Richards of Chilson.
Twins, to Shena IRWIN and Roger LETENDRE
- of Hudson Falls, Friday, July 17, 2020, a daughter, Rosalee Arlene, at 1:17 p.m., 6 pounds 7.7 ounces, 19 inches long, and a son, Samuel Roger, at 1:21 p.m., 6 pounds 5.2 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Cora Irwin of Fort Anne. Paternal grandparents are Debbie Basworth of Fort Edward, David and Marryellen Letendre of Richfield Springs.
A son, Davin John, to Kristen and Jason LATHAM
- of Warrensburg, Friday, July 17, 2020 at 7:47 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Christian Venosa of Chestertown. Paternal grandparent is Debbie Latham of Fort Edward.
A son, Nehemiah Everett, to Hannah and Scott HARMON
- of Queensbury, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 2:21 a.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tom and Andrea Hopkins of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Brian and Leslie Harmon of Shady Spring, West Virginia.
A daughter, Vienna Clare, to Johanna BRADY and Evan DEMAREE
- of Gansevoort, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 5:00 a.m., 8 pounds 6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Clare Rainwater and Bob Brady of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Andrew and Julie Demaree of Gansevoort.
A son, Brycen Douglas, to Lauren CORLISS and Fred McPHILLIPS
- of Glens Falls, Saturday, July 18, 2020 at 8:42 a.m., 6 pounds 5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Corliss and Hugh Phillips of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is Jean McPhillips of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Elara Xael, to Timerra LAMOUREUX and Dylan WOLFE
- of Hartford and Fort Edward, Monday, July 20, 2020 at 2:48 p.m., 9 pounds 9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christina and Les Lamoureux of Hartford. Paternal grandparents are Julie and Todd Wolfe of Fort Edward.
A daughter, Adriana Jean, to Alexis PROCELLA and Logan WINNEY
- of Whitehall, Monday, July 20, 2020 at 6:02 p.m., 8 pounds 3.6 ounces, 20.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jamie McKee and Charles Procella of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Clifford and Tonia Winney of Glens Falls.
A daughter, Eleanor Rose, to Megan and David BALL
- of Greenwich, Monday, July 20, 2020 at 8:30 p.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kim and Kevin W. and Thomas and Sonja M. of Argyle and Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Bonnie Ball and Bob Crosse of Schuylerville.
A daughter, Ellie-May Marie, to Ray SMITH and Jenna FITZPATRICK
- of Chestertown, July 21, 2020 at 8:00 a.m., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stu Heckman and Patricia Ruand of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are Ray and Kaye Smith of Chestertown.
A son, Easton M., to Sierra STRONG and John FUNICIELLO
- of Queensbury, Tuesday, July 21, 2020 at 8:56 p.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kimberley Tracey and Charles Strong of Queensbury and Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Lynda and Erik Hafner, Matthew Funiciello of Hartford and Gansevoort.
A daughter, Charli Frances, to Stephanie and Robert FRASIER
- of Warrensburg, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 2:42 p.m., 7 pounds 36 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Cindy Mahler of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are Summer and Deborah Holcomb of Queensbury.
A son, Levi John, to Conor McKEE and Dakota DESABRAIS
- of Hampton, Wednesday, July 22, 2020 at 7:03 p.m., 6 pounds 8.5 ounces, 19 inches long
Maternal grandparents are Penny Lavin, Owen Lavin, John McKee, Amy McKee of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Juanita Desabrais, Jesse Flores, Doug Cram, Becky Cram of Poultney, Vermont and Whitehall.
A son, Wyatt Taylor, to Tabitha and Brent SEYBOLT
- of South Glens Falls, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 3:38 a.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Darryll VanDetta, Liz Carlew of Granville and Ocala, Florida. Paternal grandparents are Fred and Shari Seybolt of South Glens Falls.
A son, Landon Edward, to Karan WILBUR and Drew WOOD
- of Greenwich, Thursday, July 23, 2020 at 2:56 a.m., 7 pounds 6.4 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Amber Bean and Timothy Wilbur of Greenwich. Paternal grandparents are Edward Wood Jr and Nichole Lee of South Glens Falls and Hudson Falls.
A daughter, Emmalyn Kay, to Kevin and Kayla YANDON
- of Queensbury, Friday, July 24, 2020 at 5:40 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Peter and Linda Ryan of Schaghticoke. Paternal grandparents are Mark and Melissa Yandon of Newcomb.
A daughter, Bren Levitt, to Zach and Ashley COFFINGER
- of Gansevoort, Friday, July 24, 2020 at 6:42 p.m., 8 pounds 2.5 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are G. Robert and Gabby Baker of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Dave and Lisa Coffinger and Bob and Sherrie Deane of Gansevoort and Middleburgh.
A son, Cooper John, to Kaylee RUMPF and Bradly MULLIGAN
- of South Glens Falls, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 8:49 p.m., 9 pounds 1 ounce, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Darcie Corentto and Eric Rumpf of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Monique and John Mulligan of Corinth.
A son, Jaxton Thomas, to Kyra STICKNEY and Leonard ADAMS
- Jr of Queensbury, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 6:30 a.m., 7 pounds 15.5 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Heather and Thomas Stickney of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Charlene Gardner of North Adams, Massachusetts and Leonard Adams of Averill Park.
A daughter, Lennon Grace, to Tosha HALL and Jeremiah MILLINGTON
- of Athol, Sunday, July 26, 2020 at 7:31 a.m., 8 pounds 12.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kim and Keith Evans of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparents are John and Liz Millington of Diamond Point.
A daughter, Eunice Camilla, to Kathy GORAY and Corey WRIGHT
- of Hudson Falls, Monday, July 27, 2020 at 8:13 a.m., 8 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Connie Goray of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Regina and Richard Parsons of Schenectady.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!