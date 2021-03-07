Births — Jan. 7; Jan. 28 to Feb. 15

Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Aria Elizabeth, to Carol PEREAU and Cody WELCH of Chestertown, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at 3:09 p.m., 7 pounds 7.8 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jessica Eddick and Jared Pereau of Chestertown. Paternal grandparents are John Welch and Carrie Moffitt of Schroon Lake.
- Twins, to Ashley and Eric MOREHOUSE
of Hartford, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021, a daughter, Leah Rose, at 10:38 p.m., 5 pounds 10 ounces, 18 inches long, and a daughter, Becket Ellen, at 10:39 p.m., 4 pounds 10 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Leo and Margaret Maynord of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Lori Hoyt and the late David Morehouse of Hartford.
- A daughter, Brynn Marie Catherine, to Brooke and Ryan FAYETTE of Moreau, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021 at 8:10 a.m., 8 pounds 3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Dean and Colleen Ackley of Warrensburg. Paternal grandparent is Mary Coseo of Wilton.
- A son, Lennox Russell, to Nichole and Leroy SMITH of Ticonderoga, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 4:34 a.m., 7 pounds 15.7 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Debbie and Tom Brace of Mineville. Paternal grandparents are Linda and Leroy Smith of Whitehall.
- A daughter, Reagan Lois, to Mike and Allison GIFFORD of Queensbury, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 7:45 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mike and Carolyn Friers of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are David Gifford and Penny Nielsen.
- A daughter, Mazzy Greir, to Kate and Greg PRATT of Glens Falls, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 2:51 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Beth Young of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Jennie Teall and Michael Pratt of Moreau.
- A daughter, Marrin Maeve, to Patrick and Sarah McCORMICK of Glens Falls, Friday, Jan. 29, 2021 at 12:42 p.m., 6 pounds 7 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Roberta Brown of Argyle and Russell Brown of Fort Edward. Paternal grandparents are Susan McCormick and Keith Peregrim of Easton and the late Christopher McCormick of Greenwich.
- A son, John Robert, Haleigh BAKER and John FLEWELLING II of Fort Ann, Monday, Feb. 1, 2021 at 8:13 pm., 7 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Meleah and Randy of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are John Flewelling and Racheal Elms of Fort Ann.
- A son, Cole JW, to William and Sarah WINTERMUTE of Galway, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:12 a.m., 5 pounds 11 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Wanda Parks of Granville. Paternal grandparents are William and Laura Wintermute of Ballston Spa.
- A son, Julius Joesph, to Desiree MOFFITT and Tyler KAMBURELIS of Glens Falls, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 8:21 a.m., 7 pounds 11 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Kathy Moffitt and Leon Moffitt of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Colleen Kamburelis and Gus Kamburelis of Hebron.
- A daughter, Layla Morgan, to Jordan and Talia DYER of Queensbury, Tuesday, Feb. 2, 2021 at 10:25 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 23.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Bill and Lisa Gereau of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Tim Dyer and Julie Cormie of Albany and Queensbury.
- A son, Jaxson Matthew, to Mikenzie DeMARS and Izac BOVEE of Hudson Falls, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at 9:11 a.m., 8 pounds 9.4 ounces, 23.85 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Carissa Williams and Lee Beckwith of Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Donna Bovee and Matthew Bovee of Glens Falls.
- A son, Gunner Philip, to Rachel MONTHONY and Kyle LaBOUNTY of Indian Lake, Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at 7:04 p.m., 7 pounds 10.8 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tammy Morehouse of Wells and Jeremy Monthony of Indian Lake. Paternal grandparents are Nicole LaBounty of Minerva and Glynn LaBounty of North Creek.
- A son, Hudson Anthony, to Kaitlin FARRELL and Russell McGUIRE Jr. of Queensbury, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at 7:13 p.m., 5 pounds 8 ounces, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary and Brian Farrell of Gansevoort. Paternal grandparents are Colleen and Russell McGuire of Queensbury.
- A son, Logan Anthony, to Kelsey and David WHITE of Queensbury, Sunday, Feb. 7, 2021 at 5:16 p.m., 8 pounds 10 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mary Hall and Joseph Hall of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Nancy Holck and Anthony White of Argyle.
- A son, Wyatt Maximus, to Erin and Drew GOODMAN of Fort Ann, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2021 at 6:47 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Thomas and Beth Tripp of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are Theresa and Dan Truesdale, Richard and Cindy Goodman of Glens Falls and Queensbury.
- A daughter, Scarlett Rae, to Leyna MARCOTTE and Josh OLDEN of Warrensburg, Monday, Feb. 8, 2021 at 4:08 a.m., 7 pounds 11.5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Gene Nordland of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Wendy and Larry Olden of Warrensburg.
- A son, Liam Thomas, to Elvira and Thomas FOUNTAIN of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021 at 12:17 a.m., 2 pounds 0 ounces, 14.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Svetlana Vegyum of Nurnberg, Germany. Paternal grandparents are Susan and Colin Fountain of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Riley Brynn, to Sarah and Brad DUNCAN of Queensbury, Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021, at 9:04 a.m., 8 pounds 0.09 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Deb and Mike Canape of Queensbury. Paternal grandparents are Debbi and Mike Duncan of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Amara Marie-Elezibath, to Amanda MILLER and Jake CLARK of Hudson Falls, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 6:35 p.m., 5 pounds 8.3 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Cheryl and Tom Lewry, Davis and Gail Miller of Whitehall and Cambridge. Paternal grandparents are Wendy Clark and Sean Trombley of Hudson Falls and Adams, Massachusetts.
- A son, Christopher Allen, to Courtney and Christopher DUDLEY of Whitehall, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 9:47 a.m., 8 pounds 13 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Wendy and Kenneth of Whitehall. Paternal grandparents are Tonya and Christopher of Whitehall.
- A son, Emmett Alexander, to Sarah WARD of Hudson Falls, Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021 at 1:07 a.m., 7 pounds 10 ounces, 22.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Tim Ward and Jodi Davis, Tanya Mitchell of Hudson Falls and Corinth.
- A son, Bellamy Lane, to Shelby and Anthony ACKLEY of Glens Falls, Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 at 8:24 a.m., 9 pounds 5 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Hidie Eveland. Paternal grandparents are Wanda and Douglas Olden.
- A daughter, Sofia Lynn, to Alyssa KELLY and Brett MALCOLM of Fort Edward, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 9:24 a.m., 7 pounds 3.9 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mike and Melonie Kelly of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Linda Malcolm of Lake George.
- A daughter, Sydney Raven, to Alyssa CAREY and Shamere PINN of South Glens Falls, Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021 at 12:10 p.m., 5 pounds 6 ounces, 18.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Steve and Joanne Carey of Syracuse. Paternal grandparents are Michael and Diane Casella of Rotterdam Junction.
- A son, Alexander Richard, to Meaghan and Heath MacNEIL of Eagle Bridge, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2021 at 12:13 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Margaret and Richard Blais of Scotia. Paternal grandpaents are Lynne and Al and Marge MacNeil of Cambridge and Buskirk.
- A son, Liam James, to Katrina WILLIAMSON and Caleh JONES of Glens Falls, Sunday, Feb. 14, 2012 at 7:50 a.m., 7 pounds 6.3 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Donna Sutliff of Hebron.
- A son, Brandon Gordon, to Annie and Tim RUSSELL of Saratoga Springs, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at 8:24 a.m., 6 pounds 8 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
- A daughter, Ava Elizabeth, to Stephanie and Greg KELLEY of Lake Luzerne, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:56 p.m., 7 pounds 12 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are John and Janine Snyder of Greenville. Paternal grandparents are Daniel and Corin Kelley of Lake Luzerne.