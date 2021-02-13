Births — Jan. 3 to Jan. 18

Maternal grandparents are Arlene Pelletier and David Bodenstab of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Mickel Varnum of Corinth and Town of Day.

A son, Henry Phillip, to Adrienne and Thomas KNAPP of Gansevoort, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:17 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long.

Maternal grandparent is Denise Zayachek of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Susan Knapp and the late Thomas P. Knapp of Saratoga Springs.

A son, Lucas James, to Nicole and Brandon SMITH of Argyle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:06 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces.

Maternal grandparents are Jeffrey Snyder of Stillwater and Pamela Towner of Galway. Paternal grandparents are James and Karen Smith of Chestertown.

A son, Ollivander Brian, to Kadenza LASHWAY of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:42 p.m., 8 pounds 4.6 ounces, 21 inches long.

Maternal grandparents are Shannon Lashway, the late Brian Lashway of Glens Falls, Hudson Falls.

A son, Asher Jay, to Kaitlyn and Jay EMERY of Corinth, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:38 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19.25 inches long.