Births — Jan. 3 to Jan. 18

Albany Medical Center
- A daughter, Sienna Clara, to Jon and Katie SANKEY of Moreau, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020 at 2:55 p.m., 7 pounds 7.9 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Mark and Diane Doody of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparents are George and Joanne Sankey of Queensbury.
Glens Falls Hospital
- A daughter, Kinsley Irene, to Noelle REDMAN and James BILLS of Glens Falls, Friday, Dec. 11, 2020 at 8:33 a.m., 8 pounds 3.9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Stephanie and Brian Redman of Queensbury. Maternal great-grandparent is Irene Vaughn of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparent is William Bills of South Glens Falls, Karen Bills of South Glens Falls, and the late Kathleen Bills of Warrensburg.
- A son, Declan James, to Miranda and Dylan RILEY of Clifton Park, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021 at 5:18 a.m., 7 pounds 10.6 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Art and Julie Russell of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Cindie and Skip Riley of Plattsburgh.
- A son, Carson Theodule, to Isabel BODENSTAB and David Carson VARNUM of Corinth, Jan. 5, 2021 at 1:21 a.m., 9 pounds 13.9 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Arlene Pelletier and David Bodenstab of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Donna and Mickel Varnum of Corinth and Town of Day.
- A son, Henry Phillip, to Adrienne and Thomas KNAPP of Gansevoort, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:17 a.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 19.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Denise Zayachek of Fort Ann. Paternal grandparents are Susan Knapp and the late Thomas P. Knapp of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Lucas James, to Nicole and Brandon SMITH of Argyle, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 5:06 p.m., 7 pounds 6 ounces.
Maternal grandparents are Jeffrey Snyder of Stillwater and Pamela Towner of Galway. Paternal grandparents are James and Karen Smith of Chestertown.
- A son, Ollivander Brian, to Kadenza LASHWAY of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 10:42 p.m., 8 pounds 4.6 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Shannon Lashway, the late Brian Lashway of Glens Falls, Hudson Falls.
- A son, Asher Jay, to Kaitlyn and Jay EMERY of Corinth, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021 at 7:38 p.m., 6 pounds 13 ounces, 19.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James Keyworth and Jennifer Winslow of Corinth. Paternal grandparents are Joe and Angel Emery of Corinth.
- A son, Anthony Donald, to Ashlea BARON and Freddy BURCH of Middle Granville, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021 at 4:38 p.m., 4 pounds 7 ounces, 17 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Jill and Robert Hackett of Middle Granville. Paternal grandparents are Maxine Burch and Fred Burch of Granville.
- A son, Waylon Robert, to Barbara RYERSON and Matt LaPAN of Fort Ann, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:36 p.m., 7 pounds 13 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Randy and Vic Ryerson of Hudson Falls. Paternal grandparent is Lynn Smith of Fort Edward.
- A son, Robert George Deima III, to Morgan LINNETT and Robert DEIMA Jr. of Warrensburg, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 9:27 a.m., 7 pounds 3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Wendy Squires and Brant Linnett of New York. Paternal grandparents are the late Robert and the late Dana Deima of New York.
- A son, Collen Henry, to Nicolas and Rachel VAUGHN of Hudson Falls, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 6:33 p.m., 7 pounds 4.9 ounces, 19.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Gary Constant and Donna Constant of Queensbury and South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Blair and Pamela Vaughn of Hudson Falls.
- A daughter, Dessalines Klara, to Audra WASSENAAR and Anthony ELUSMA of Granville, Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 at 1:27 a.m., 7 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Nancy Karasch-Nolin and Dana Wassenaar of Clifton Park. Paternal grandparent is Lisionie Inalien of Florida.
- A daughter, Harper Jean, to Alice HAY of Fort Edward, Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021 at 9:35 a.m, 5 pounds 14 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Linda Chesney, Harold and Tina Hay of Queensbury and Hudson Falls.
- A son, Weston Thomas, to Marina BENNETT and John KEARNS of Corinth, Sunday, Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:19 p.m., 9 pounds 8 ounces, 22 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Shannon Clarke, Scott Hahn and Jeff Clarke of Lake Luzerne. Paternal grandparents are John J. Kearns and Ruth Mott of Lake Luzerne.
- A son, Camden Henry, to Carina and Josh ANTONUCCI of Queensbury, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2021 at 11:58 p.m., 8 pounds 4 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Marisa and Richard Scott of Dunmore, Pennsylvania. Paternal grandparents are Judy and John Antonucci of Gloversville.
- A son, Luca Anthony, to Cassidy FINN and Anthony PEEK of Mechanicville, Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 8:13 a.m., 7 pounds 14.3 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine Finn and James Edward Finn Jr. of Saratoga Springs. Paternal grandparents are Linda Peek and Eddie Peek of Saratoga Springs.
- A son, Lukas, to Krista Elizabeth FACTO and Jeffrey SANCHEZ of South Glens Falls, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 3:30 a.m., 6 pounds 11 ounces, 19 inches long.
- A son, Gavin Michael, to Kayla and Andrew HOLMES of Fort Edward, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 11:39, 7 pounds 13 ounces, 21 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Gail Cowin and Michael Fascia of Mechanicville. Paternal grandparents are Richard and Tracey Holmes of Fort Ann.
- Twins, to John and Kate PAYNE of Glens Falls, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021, a daughter, Madden Jane, at 10:29 a.m., 4 pounds 12.9 ounces, 17.5 inches long and a daughter, Kollins Rose, at 10:31 a.m., 5 pounds 14.9 ounces, 18.25 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Rick and Sharon Herrick of Hebron, Michelle Herrick of Grovetown, Georgia. Paternal grandparents are Janet and the late John Payne of Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Sophie Layne, to Anna ABRANTES and Dave GROVES of Gansevoort, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021 at 2:45 a.m., 7 pounds, 18 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are James and Amanda Abrantes of Lake George. Paternal grandparents are David and Tina Groves of Lake George.
- A daughter, Bailee Ann, to Brian and Brittany ZABEK of Corinth, Jan. 14, 2021 at 8:15 a.m., 8 pounds 4.3 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Shane and Cindy Petteys of Corinth.
- A daughter, Eevee Rose, to Amanda and Johnathon NEWTON of Glens Falls, Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021 at 6:26 p.m., 8 pounds 12.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Karen Sellingham and Donald Small of Hudson Falls and Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Wendy Waite and Steven Newton of Glens Falls and South Glens Falls.
- A son, Leif Ericsson, to Eric and Jayna GEISEL of Putnam Station, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at 8:31 a.m., 8 pounds 7.6 ounces, 19.75 inches long.
Maternal grandparent is Carolyn Andersen of Putnam Station. Paternal grandparents are Allen and JoAnn Geisel of Ticonderoga.
- A daughter, Alice Kathaleen, to Joshua and Melissa PATCHETT of Hague, Friday, Jan. 15, 2021 at 7:55 p.m., 7 pounds 9 ounces, 20 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Alan and Kathaleen Marschner. Paternal grandparents are Scott and Alice Patchett.
- A son, Beau Anthony, to Mallory and Joseph DePALO of Kingsbury, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 4:18 p.m., 8 pounds 6.9 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Steve and April Stark of South Glens Falls. Paternal grandparents are Andy and Cathy DePalo of Kingsbury and Glens Falls.
- A daughter, Everly Rose, to Kacie O’CONNOR and Aaron FANELLI of Greenfield Center, Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021 at 7:55 a.m., 7 pounds 8.3 ounces, 20.5 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Lisa and James O’Connor of Greenfield Center. Paternal grandparents are Lisa and Steve Fanelli of Greenfield Center.
- A son, Brody Dean, to Nicole and Landon CROSS of Putnam Station, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:17 a.m., 6 pounds 15.2 ounces, 19 inches long.
Maternal grandparents are Christine and Richard Trudeau of Putnam Station. Paternal grandparents are Kelly and Brian Cross of Moriah.
- A son, Lyle Anson, to Brooke and Anson WOOD of Glens Falls, Monday, Jan. 18, 2021 at 10:50 p.m., 6 pounds 15.5 ounces, 21 inches long.